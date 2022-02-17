Log in
    NES   AU000000NES0

NELSON RESOURCES LIMITED

(NES)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/17 06:19:54 pm
0.025 AUD   +4.17%
05:51pNELSON RESOURCES : Proposed issue of securities - NES
PU
02/08NELSON RESOURCES : Company Presentation
PU
01/27Nelson Resources Rights Under $1.3 Million Issue Start Trading on Australian Bourse
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nelson Resources : Proposed issue of securities - NES

02/17/2022 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

NELSON RESOURCES LIMITED.

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement 18/2/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

NES

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

22,283,122

NESO

OPTION EXPIRING 17-AUG-2023

11,141,561

Proposed +issue date

22/2/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

NELSON RESOURCES LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

127620482

1.3

ASX issuer code

NES

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

18/2/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

personal

or an 'Existing class' (additional

Yes

securities in a class that is already

consideration?

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

NES : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

22,283,122

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

For

Yes

In what currency is the cash

What is the issue price per

consideration being paid?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.02500

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Attaching +Security

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

only

Attaching +Security - Existing class (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

use

NESO : OPTION EXPIRING 17-AUG-2023

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

11,141,561

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

personal

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Free-attaching options

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that

class?

Yes

Pa t 7C - Timetable

For

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

22/2/2022

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

only

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

11,141,561 NESO quoted 8c 17-Aug-23 options

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's

additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

Yes

7D.1c ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's

additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A?

use

22,283,122 NES fully paid ordinary shares

No

7D.1c ( ii ) Please explain why the entity has chosen to do a placement rather than a +pro rata issue or an offer

under a +security purchase plan in which existing ordinary +security holders would have been eligible to

participate

This is a follow-on placement to the pro-rata issued announced 24-Jan-22

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?

personal

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?

No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?

No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue?

Yes

7E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?

Mahe Capital Pty Ltd

For

7E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?

Management fee of 1% of the total amount raised plus 1 option for every $1 raised. These options will have the same

terms as the NESO options. Placement fee of 5% of any shortfall placed beyond the underwritten amount.

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nelson Resources Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 22:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
