Nelson Resources : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

The Grindall, Redmill & Harvey prospects are associated with sub-parallel curvilinear structures that dip moderately to the east. The structures are interpreted to form in the hanging wall of the (deep seated / crustal scale) Cundeelee Fault which is the boundary between the Yilgarn Craton and the Albany-Fraser Orogen and are coincidental with a surface geochemical anomaly that has been defined from previous geochemical data and extends for a strike length of more than 20km (Figure 2). Anomalous Au, Te, Bi and Cu present in the bedrock can be used to identify structurally controlled gold mineralisation and has been identified over a strike length of 12 km on the Redmill-Harvey trend and over 5 km at Grindall.

At Grindall, the Company has successfully targeted and intersected a gold mineralised structure with a strike length of more than 500m. (Figure 6).

The Company has completed high-resolution geophysical surveys to aid the interpretation of the bedrock geology and shear zones beneath the surface geochemical anomaly at Grindall and Redmill. The geological interpretation from the geochemistry and geophysics was used to derive drill targets which will continue to tested as part of the Company's on-going drilling programs.

Previous drilling results include:

9m at 0.41g/t Au from 81m, incl. 0.9m at 1.13g/t Au from 82.1m and 1m at 1.14g/t Au from 87m.

2m at 0.25g/t Au from 127m and 1m at 0.38g/t Au from 130.6m.

3m at 0.30g/t Au from 91m, 2m at 0.43g/t Au from 101m and 2m at 0.70g/t Au from 108m.

Morris

The Morris nickel prospect (Figure 2) is located in the south of the Woodline Project area, where mafic and ultramafic rocks of the Yilgarn Craton are intruded by the Jimberlana Dyke and are in faulted contact with the Northern Foreland of the Albany Fraser Orogen.

The concept for a nickel target at Morris was originally described by Western Mining Services' renowned geologist Dr Jon Hronsky OAM as part of a review of the magmatic nickel sulphide potential of the Jimberlana Dyke. The review identified the intersection of the Keith-Kilkenny, Jerdacuttup and Cundeelee Faults as a possible magmatic foci1.

Tempest Project

The Tempest nickel gold project is located 250km ESE of Kalgoorlie and 90km NE from Nova- Bollinger Mine in the Albany-Fraser orogen (Figure 1). The project has an area of 105 km² and borders the IGO / Rumble Thunderstorm JV project (Figure 5). Drilling at the Thunderstorm JV includes an exceptional intercept of 25m @2.42g/t Au at the Themis Prospect and 4m @ 3.8g/t Au at the Pion Prospect5. More recent drilling includes an equally exceptional intercept of 16m @ 6.69 g/t Au from 42m (including 4m @ 22.2 g/t Au from 50m)6.

The project is located in the Fraser Complex of the Proterozoic Albany-Fraser Orogen and is east of the Archean Yilgarn Craton. The Proterozoic geology is completely obscured by Tertiary fluvio- marine sediments associated with the Eucla Basin, which cover much of the region.