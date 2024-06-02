CORPORATE ACTIONS ANNOUNCEMENT

NEM INSURANCE PLC hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended

31st DECEMBER 2023

A Final Dividend of 60KOBO per 1 NAIRA ordinary share, subject to appropriate

Proposed

withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the

Dividend

Register of Members as at the close of business on Thursday, 20th June 2024

Proposed Bonus

NIL

Closure

of

The Register of Shareholders will be closed on Friday 21st June 2024 till Thursday, 27th

Register

June 2024

Qualification Date

Thursday, 20th June 2024

On Tuesday, 2nd July 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose

names appear on the Register of Members as of Friday, 14th June 2024 and who have

completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends

Payment Date

directly into their Bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download

the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is also available on the

E-Dividend

Registrar's website: www.apel.com.ng, complete and submit to the Registrar or their

Registration

respective Banks.

Unclaimed

Dividend

Warrants

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed

and

Share

or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete

Certificates

the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

Date of

General

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on the 2nd of July 2024 at a venue and

Meeting

a time which shall be later advised.

Apel Capital Registrars Limited

8 Alhaji Bashorun Street, off Norman Williams St, Ikoyi, Lagos

Registrars

0704 612 6698; 08128225828 registrars@apel.com.ngwww.apel.com.ng

Investor Relations

nem@nem-insurance.com; registrars@apel.com.ng014489570

Dated this 29th day of May 2024.

Signed:

IFUNANYA IWUAGWU

Disclaimer

NEM Insurance plc published this content on 02 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2024 14:27:03 UTC.