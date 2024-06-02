CORPORATE ACTIONS ANNOUNCEMENT
NEM INSURANCE PLC hereby announce as follows:
Period Ended
31st DECEMBER 2023
A Final Dividend of 60KOBO per 1 NAIRA ordinary share, subject to appropriate
Proposed
withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the
Dividend
Register of Members as at the close of business on Thursday, 20th June 2024
Proposed Bonus
NIL
Closure
of
The Register of Shareholders will be closed on Friday 21st June 2024 till Thursday, 27th
Register
June 2024
Qualification Date
Thursday, 20th June 2024
On Tuesday, 2nd July 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose
names appear on the Register of Members as of Friday, 14th June 2024 and who have
completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends
Payment Date
directly into their Bank accounts.
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download
the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is also available on the
E-Dividend
Registrar's website: www.apel.com.ng, complete and submit to the Registrar or their
Registration
respective Banks.
Unclaimed
Dividend
Warrants
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed
and
Share
or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete
Certificates
the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
Date of
General
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on the 2nd of July 2024 at a venue and
Meeting
a time which shall be later advised.
Apel Capital Registrars Limited
8 Alhaji Bashorun Street, off Norman Williams St, Ikoyi, Lagos
Registrars
0704 612 6698; 08128225828 registrars@apel.com.ngwww.apel.com.ng
Investor Relations
nem@nem-insurance.com; registrars@apel.com.ng014489570
Dated this 29th day of May 2024.
Signed:
IFUNANYA IWUAGWU
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
NEM Insurance plc published this content on 02 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2024 14:27:03 UTC.