NEM INSURANCE : DIVIDEND INFORMATION

NEM Insurance Plc. RC.6971

[

…together to succeed

Corporate Actions Announcement

NEM INSURANCE PLC hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended 31st DECEMBER 2022 Proposed Dividend A Final Dividend of 30 KOBO per 1 NAIRA ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Friday, 28th of April 2023 Proposed Bonus NIL Closure of Register The Register of Shareholders will be closed on Monday 1st of May 2023 till Friday 5th of May 2023 Qualification Date Friday, 28th of April 2023 Payment Date On Thursday, 18th of May 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Friday, 28th of April 2023 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts. E-Dividend Registration Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form,which is also available on the Registrar's website: www.apel.com.ng,complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks. Unclaimed Dividend Warrants and Share Certificates Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar. Date MeetingofGeneral The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on the 18th of May 2023 at a venue and time which shall be advised later. Registrar Apel Capital Registrars Limited 8 Alhaji Bashorun Street, off Norman Williams St, Ikoyi, Lagos 0704 612 6698; 08128225828 registrars@apel.com.ng www.apel.com.ng Investor Relations nem@nem-insurance.com;registrars@apel.com.ng 014489570

Dated this 30th day of March 2023.

Signed:

OLAJUMOKE PHILIP-AKEDE

COMPANY SECRETARY/LEGAL ADVISER

NEM HOUSE

199, Ikorodu Rood, Obanikoro

P. O. Box 654, Marina, Lagos.

Tel: 01-4489560-9

Customer Service Center: 01 4489570-3

E-mail:nem@nem-insurance.com Website:www.nem-insurance.com

DR FIDELIS AYEBAE(CHAIRMAN)TOPE SMART (GROUP MANAGING) YAKASAI AHMED(INDEPENDENT)YINKA ALETOR(NON-EXECUTIVE) EDE DAFINONE(NON-EXECUTIVE) JOY TELUWO(NON-EXECUTIVE) ANDREW IKEKHUA(EXECUTIVE)

•NIGERIA

•GHANA

Authorized and Regulated by the National Insurance Commission RIC No- 028(G)