  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. NEM Insurance Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEM   NGNEM0000005

NEM INSURANCE PLC

(NEM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-28
4.000 NGN    0.00%
10:44aNem Insurance : Dividend information
PU
10:34aNem Insurance : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
01/27NEM Insurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
NEM INSURANCE : DIVIDEND INFORMATION

03/30/2023 | 10:44am EDT
NEM Insurance Plc. RC.6971

…together to succeed

Corporate Actions Announcement

NEM INSURANCE PLC hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended

31st DECEMBER 2022

Proposed Dividend

A Final Dividend of 30 KOBO per 1 NAIRA ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Friday, 28th of April 2023

Proposed Bonus

NIL

Closure of Register

The Register of Shareholders will be closed on Monday 1st of May 2023 till Friday 5th of May 2023

Qualification Date

Friday, 28th of April 2023

Payment Date

On Thursday, 18th of May 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Friday, 28th of April 2023 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

E-Dividend Registration

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form,which is also available on the Registrar's website: www.apel.com.ng,complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Unclaimed Dividend Warrants and Share Certificates

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

Date MeetingofGeneral

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on the 18th of May 2023 at a venue and time which shall be advised later.

Registrar

Apel Capital Registrars Limited

8 Alhaji Bashorun Street, off Norman Williams St, Ikoyi, Lagos 0704 612 6698; 08128225828 registrars@apel.com.ng www.apel.com.ng

Investor Relations

nem@nem-insurance.com;registrars@apel.com.ng 014489570

Dated this 30th day of March 2023.

Signed:

OLAJUMOKE PHILIP-AKEDE

COMPANY SECRETARY/LEGAL ADVISER

NEM HOUSE

199, Ikorodu Rood, Obanikoro

P. O. Box 654, Marina, Lagos.

Tel: 01-4489560-9

Customer Service Center: 01 4489570-3

E-mail:nem@nem-insurance.com Website:www.nem-insurance.com

DR FIDELIS AYEBAE(CHAIRMAN)TOPE SMART (GROUP MANAGING) YAKASAI AHMED(INDEPENDENT)YINKA ALETOR(NON-EXECUTIVE) EDE DAFINONE(NON-EXECUTIVE) JOY TELUWO(NON-EXECUTIVE) ANDREW IKEKHUA(EXECUTIVE)

•NIGERIA

•GHANA

Authorized and Regulated by the National Insurance Commission RIC No- 028(G)

NEM Insurance plc published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
