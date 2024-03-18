Lagos, Nigeria

18th March 2024

NOTICE OF NEM INSURANCE PLC's BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

Further to the Notices dated 5th and 11th March 2024, notice is hereby given that the earlier rescheduled meeting of the Board of Directors' of NEM Insurance Plc (the Company) would now hold on Tuesday, 19th March 2024 at 11am, to consider amongst other things, the 2023 draft Audited Financial Statements.

The closed period subsists until 24 hours after the Audited Financial Statements for the Year ended December 31, 2023 have been filed via the Exchange's Issuers' Portal and released to the public and is applicable to all Directors, Senior Managers and other interested parties that may at any time possess sensitive information that materially affect the price of securities of the company.

For further enquiries, please contact nem@nem-insurance.com.

For: NEM Insurance Plc

IFUNANYA IWUAGWU

COMPANY SECRETARY