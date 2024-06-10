The Company has made arrangements at its cost for the stamping of the duly completed proxy forms submitted to the Company's Registrars within the stipulated time.

For the instrument of proxy to be valid for the purposes of this Meeting, it must be completed and duly stamped by the Commissioner of Stamp Duties and emailed to

A member entitled to attend, and vote is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. A form of proxy is attached to the last page of this Annual Report and may also be downloaded from the Company's website at:

To consider and if thought fit, pass the resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company: "That the general mandate given to the company to enter into recurrent transactions with related parties for the company's day-

To ratify the appointment of the External Auditors and to authorize the Directors to fix the remuneration of the External Auditors.

To lay before shareholders the Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the year ended 31

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 54th Annual General Meeting of NEM INSURANCE PLC ("the Company") will hold on Tuesday 2nd July 2024 at The Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, 8/9 Marina Onikan Lagos by 9am to transact the following business:

CLOSURE OF THE REGISTER OF MEMBERS

The Register of Members and Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Friday, 21 st June 2024 till Thursday, 27 th June 2024 both dates inclusive for the purpose of updating our Register of Members. Accordingly, dividends will only be paid to Shareholders whose names are on the Register on the Thursday, 20 th June 2024. Payment date is Tuesday, 2 nd July 2024.

UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND

Shareholders are hereby informed that some dividends have remained unclaimed and returned to the Registrar.

The list of such unclaimed dividends is available here: https://sites.google.com/apelasset.com/dividendsearch/home . The affected shareholders are advised to contact the Registrars, Apel Capital Registrars Limited 8, Alhaji Bashorun Street off Norman Williams Crescent

South-West Ikoyi Lagos to resolve any issue they may have with claiming their dividends.

IV. DIVIDEND PAYMENT

If the proposed dividend of 60kobo per ordinary share of N1Naira each as recommended by the Directors is approved by members at the AGM, e-dividends will be paid to shareholders' accounts in accordance with the directive of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 2nd July 2024 to the shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Thursday, 20th of June 2024.

E-DIVIDEND

Notice is hereby given to all shareholders who are yet to mandate their dividends to be credited to their designated bank accounts to kindly update their records by completing the e-dividend mandate form and submitting same to the Registrars, as dividend will be credited electronically to shareholders' designated bank accounts as directed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Detachable application forms for e-dividend mandate, change of address and unclaimed dividends are attached to the Annual Report for the convenience of all shareholders. The forms can also be downloaded from the

Company's website at www.nem-insurance.com or from the Registrars' website at www.apel.com.ng . The completed forms should be returned to Apel Capital Registrars Limited, 8, Alhaji Bashorun Street off

Norman Williams Crescent South-West Ikoyi Lagos.

VI. STATUTORY AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Statutory Audit Committee consists of three (3) shareholder representatives and two (2) Directors and in accordance with Section 404 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, (CAMA, 2020) any shareholder may nominate another shareholder for election as a member of the audit committee by giving notice in writing of such nomination to the Company Secretary at least 21 days before the Annual General Meeting.

Further, CAMA 2020 provides that all members of the Statutory Audit Committee shall be financially literate and at least one member shall be a member of a professional accounting body in Nigeria established by an Act of the National Assembly.

Consequently, we request that nominations to the Statutory Audit Committee should be accompanied by a detailed copy of the nominees' Curriculum Vitae and requisite qualifications.

VII. LIVE STREAMING OF THE AGM

The Annual General Meeting will be streamed live via the Company's website. This will enable shareholders and other stakeholders who will not be attending the meeting physically to observe the proceedings. Please log on to www.nem-insurance.comfor a link to the live streaming of the Annual General Meeting.

VIII. RE-ELECTIONOF DIRECTORS

In accordance with Section 259 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, Mr. Papa Ndiaye and Mr. Kelechi Okoro will retire by rotation and being eligible, have offered themselves for re-election. Their profiles are contained in the Annual Report and on the Company's website.

IX GENERAL MANDATE

In line with the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX") Rules in Transactions with Related Parties, the company is required to seek a renewal of the general mandate from shareholders as per Item 9 of the agenda above. This mandate shall commence on the date on which this resolution is passed and shall continue to operate until the date on which the next Annual General Meeting of the Company is held.