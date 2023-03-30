NEM INSURANCE : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

Lagos, Nigeria

March 30, 2023

NOTICE OF NEM INSURANCE PLC's BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors' meeting of NEM Insurance Plc (the Company) is scheduled to hold on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 12 noon, to consider amongst other things, the Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ending 31st

March 2023 (2023 Q1 UFS)

Therefore, in compliance with Rule 17:18 (a): Closed Period Rule of the Exchange, 2015 (Issuers' Rule) as amended, the Company's closed period shall commence on

Saturday, 1st April 2023 until twenty-four (24) hours after the release of the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ending March 31, 2023 The closed period shall remain until 24 hours after the 2023 Q1 Unaudited Financial Statements is announced to the market.

The closed period is applicable to all Directors, Senior Managers and other interested parties that may at any time possess sensitive information that materially affect the price of securities of the Company.

For further enquiries, please contact nem@nem-insurance.com.

For: NEM Insurance Plc

OLAJUMOKE PHILIP-AKEDE

COMPANY SECRETARY/LEGAL ADVISER

NEM HOUSE

199, Ikorodu Road, Obanikoro, Lagos. P.O.Box 654, Marina. Tel:01-4489560-9

NEM Support Centre:01448950-2

(Chairman)(Group Managing)

(Non-Executive)(Non-Executive)