Lagos, Nigeria
June 30, 2023
NOTICE OF NEM INSURANCE PLC's BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors' meeting of NEM Insurance Plc (the Company) is scheduled to hold on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 12 noon, to consider amongst other things, the Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ending 30th June 2023 (2023 Q2 UFS)
Therefore, in compliance with Rule 17:18 (a): Closed Period Rule of the Exchange, 2015 (Issuers' Rule) as amended, the Company's closed period shall commence on
Saturday, 1st July 2023 until twenty-four (24) hours after the release of the Company's
Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ending June 30, 2023. The closed period shall remain until 24 hours after the 2023 Q2 Unaudited Financial Statements is announced to the market.
The closed period is applicable to all Directors, Senior Managers and other interested parties that may at any time possess sensitive information that materially affect the price of securities of the Company.
For further enquiries, please contact nem@nem-insurance.com.
For: NEM Insurance Plc
OLAJUMOKE PHILIP-AKEDE
COMPANY SECRETARY/LEGAL ADVISER
NEM HOUSE
199, Ikorodu Road, Obanikoro, Lagos.
P.O.Box 654, Marina. Tel:01-4489560-9
NEM Support Centre:01448950-2
