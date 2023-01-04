NEM INSURANCE : NOTIFICATION OF CLOSED PERIOD

Lagos, Nigeria
3rd January 2023
NOTIFICATION OF CLOSED PERIOD
This is to notify Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), our stakeholders and the investing public that in accordance with the Rule Book of the Exchange (as amended), the closed period for trading in the shares NEM Insurance Plc (the Company) commenced on January 1, 2023 in respect of the Unaudited Q4 Financial Statements and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December 2022. The Closed Period will continue until 24 hours after the release of the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December 2022.
The closed period is applicable to all insiders including Directors, Senior Managers, Employees with sensitive information, Advisers and Consultants of the Company and other interested parties and insiders that may at any time possess sensitive information that materially affect the price of securities of the Company.
For further enquiries, please contact nem@nem-insurance.com.
For: NEM Insurance Plc
OLAJUMOKE PHILIP-AKEDE
COMPANY SECRETARY/LEGAL ADVISER
NEM HOUSE
199, Ikorodu Road, Obanikoro, Lagos.
P.O.Box 654, Marina. Tel:01-4489560-9
NEM Support Centre:01448950-2
