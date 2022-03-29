NEM INSURANCE : PROPOSED DIVIDEND

…together to succeed
Corporate Actions Announcement
NEM INSURANCE PLC hereby announce as follows:
|
Period Ended
|
31st DECEMBER 2021
|
Proposed Dividend
|
A Final Dividend of 22 KOBO per 1 NAIRA ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Friday, 29th of April 2022
|
Proposed Bonus
|
NIL
|
Closure of Register
|
The Register of Shareholders will be closed on Monday 2nd of May 2022 till Friday 6th of May 2022
|
Qualification Date
|
Friday, 29th of April 2022
|
Payment Date
|
On Thursday, 19th of May 2022, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Friday, 29th of April 2022 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.
|
E-Dividend Registration
|
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form,which is also available on the Registrar's website: www.apel.com.ng,complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.
|
Unclaimed Dividend Warrants and Share Certificates
|
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
|
Date MeetingofGeneral
|
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on the 19th of May 2022 at a venue and time which shall be advised later.
|
Registrar
|
Apel Capital Registrars Limited
8 Alhaji Bashorun Street, off Norman Williams St, Ikoyi, Lagos 0704 612 6698; 08128225828 registrars@apel.com.ng www.apel.com.ng
|
Investor Relations
|
nem@nem-insurance.com;registrars@apel.com.ng 014489570
ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members
the Registrar's
at a venue andwhose
Dated this 29th day of March 2022. Signed:
OLAJUMOKE PHILIP-AKEDE
NEM HOUSE
199, Ikorodu Rood, Obanikoro
P. O. Box 654, Marina, Lagos.
Tel: 01-4489560-9
Customer Service Center: 01 4489570-3
E-mail:nem@nem-insurance.com Website:www.nem-insurance.com
DR FIDELIS AYEBAE(CHAIRMAN)TOPE SMART (GROUP MANAGING) YAKASAI AHMED(INDEPENDENT)YINKA ALETOR(NON-EXECUTIVE) EDE DAFINONE(NON-EXECUTIVE) JOY TELUWO(NON-EXECUTIVE) ANDREW IKEKHUA(EXECUTIVE)
•NIGERIA
•GHANA
Authorized and Regulated by the National Insurance Commission RIC No- 028(G)
Disclaimer
NEM Insurance plc published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 16:57:51 UTC.