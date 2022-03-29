Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. NEM Insurance Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEM   NGNEM0000005

NEM INSURANCE PLC

(NEM)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  03-27
4.04 NGN    --.--%
12:58pNEM INSURANCE : Proposed dividend
PU
10:29aNEM INSURANCE : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
02/24NEM INSURANCE : Nem insurance plc 2021 - 2021 nccg report - frc reporting template
PU
NEM INSURANCE : PROPOSED DIVIDEND

03/29/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
[

…together to succeed

Corporate Actions Announcement

NEM INSURANCE PLC hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended

31st DECEMBER 2021

Proposed Dividend

A Final Dividend of 22 KOBO per 1 NAIRA ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Friday, 29th of April 2022

Proposed Bonus

NIL

Closure of Register

The Register of Shareholders will be closed on Monday 2nd of May 2022 till Friday 6th of May 2022

Qualification Date

Friday, 29th of April 2022

Payment Date

On Thursday, 19th of May 2022, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Friday, 29th of April 2022 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

E-Dividend Registration

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form,which is also available on the Registrar's website: www.apel.com.ng,complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Unclaimed Dividend Warrants and Share Certificates

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

Date MeetingofGeneral

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on the 19th of May 2022 at a venue and time which shall be advised later.

Registrar

Apel Capital Registrars Limited

8 Alhaji Bashorun Street, off Norman Williams St, Ikoyi, Lagos 0704 612 6698; 08128225828 registrars@apel.com.ng www.apel.com.ng

Investor Relations

nem@nem-insurance.com;registrars@apel.com.ng 014489570

Dated this 29th day of March 2022. Signed:

OLAJUMOKE PHILIP-AKEDE

NEM HOUSE

199, Ikorodu Rood, Obanikoro

P. O. Box 654, Marina, Lagos.

Tel: 01-4489560-9

Customer Service Center: 01 4489570-3

E-mail:nem@nem-insurance.com Website:www.nem-insurance.com

DR FIDELIS AYEBAE(CHAIRMAN)TOPE SMART (GROUP MANAGING) YAKASAI AHMED(INDEPENDENT)YINKA ALETOR(NON-EXECUTIVE) EDE DAFINONE(NON-EXECUTIVE) JOY TELUWO(NON-EXECUTIVE) ANDREW IKEKHUA(EXECUTIVE)

•NIGERIA

•GHANA

Authorized and Regulated by the National Insurance Commission RIC No- 028(G)

Disclaimer

NEM Insurance plc published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 16:57:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
