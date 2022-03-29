NEM INSURANCE : PROPOSED DIVIDEND

Period Ended 31st DECEMBER 2021

Proposed Dividend A Final Dividend of 22 KOBO per 1 NAIRA ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Friday, 29th of April 2022

Proposed Bonus NIL

Closure of Register The Register of Shareholders will be closed on Monday 2nd of May 2022 till Friday 6th of May 2022

Qualification Date Friday, 29th of April 2022

Payment Date On Thursday, 19th of May 2022, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Friday, 29th of April 2022 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

E-Dividend Registration Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form,which is also available on the Registrar's website: www.apel.com.ng,complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Unclaimed Dividend Warrants and Share Certificates Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

Date MeetingofGeneral The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on the 19th of May 2022 at a venue and time which shall be advised later.

Registrar Apel Capital Registrars Limited 8 Alhaji Bashorun Street, off Norman Williams St, Ikoyi, Lagos 0704 612 6698; 08128225828 registrars@apel.com.ng www.apel.com.ng