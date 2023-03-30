NEM INSURANCE : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

NEM INSURANCE PLC
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 DECEMBER 2022
NEM INSURANCE PLC
Contents
Pages
Corporate Information
i - iv
Results at a Glance
v
Report of the Directors
vi - xiv
Report of External Consultants on Board Appraisal
xv
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
xvi
Certification Pursuant to Section 60(2) of Investment &
Securities Act No. 29 of 2007
xvii
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
xviii
Report of the Audit and Compliance Committee
xix
Report of the Independent Auditors
1- 5
Statement of Significant Accounting Policies
6 - 27
Statement of financial position
28
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive
income
29
Statement of Change in Equity
30 - 31
Statement of Cash Flows
32
Notes to the Financial Statements
33 - 60
Segments Report - Underwriting Result per class of
business
61
Claim Development Table
62 - 65
Financial Risk Management Policy
66 - 88
Capital Management Policy
88 - 89
Asset and Liability Management
90
Statement of Value Added
91 - 92
Group Financial Summary
93 - 94
Parent Financial Summary
95- 96
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, 31 DECEMBER 2022 Corporate Information
DirectorsCompany SecretaryRegistered OfficeFRCN Number
Registration Number
Corporate Head Office
Dr. Fidelis Ayebae Mr. Tope Smart
Mr. Andrew Ikekhua
Mr. Sunday Joshua Adebayo Mr. Momoh Odamah
Mrs. Olayinka Aletor Alh. Ahmed Yakasai Chief Ede Dafinone Mrs. Joy Teluwo Mr. Papa Ndiaye Mr. Kelechi Okoro
Mrs. Olajumoke Philip-Akede 199, Ikorodu Road Obanikoro, Lagos
NEM House
199, Ikorodu Road Obanikoro, Lagos
FRC/2012/0000000000249 6971
NEM House
199, Ikorodu Road Obanikoro, Lagos
Registrars
APEL Capital & Trust Limited 8, Alhaji Bashorun Street
Off Norman Williams Crescent, South West, Ikoyi
Lagos
Tel: 01-2932121
Mobile No: 07046126698
Bankers
Access Bank Plc Polaris Bank Limited Ecobank Nigeria Limited First Bank of Nigeria Limited Guaranty Trust Bank Limited Keystone Bank LimitedChairman
Group Managing Director/CEO Executive Director
Executive Director (Retired on 30/6/2022) Executive Director (Retired on 31/12/2022) Director
Independent Director Director
Director Director Director
Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited Sterling Bank Plc
United Bank for Africa Plc Zenith Bank Plc
Auditors
BDO Professional Services (Chartered Accountants) ADOL House, 15 CIPM Avenue Central Business District Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.
P.O.Box 4929,GPO, Marina Lagos.www.bdo-ng.com
Corporate Information (Cont'd)
SolicitorsReinsurers
SubsidiaryAssociateBranch Networks
Koya & Kuti Solicitors 5th Floor, 3, Ajele Street Lagos.
Sola Abidakun & Co 9th Floor, UBA House 57, Marina
Lagos.
African Reinsurers Corporation Continental Reinsurance Corporation SWISS Reinsurance Company
WAICA Reinsurance Pool
NEM Asset Management Ltd 199, Ikorodu Road Obanikoro Lagos
P.O. Box 654 Tel: 01-4489574
Regency Nem Insurance (Ghana) Limited No.65, Patrice Lumumba Road
Airport Residential Area Accra P.O. Box 6342
Cantonments, Ghana
Abuja - Garki
3, Ringim Close Off Sokoto Street Area 7, Garki, Abuja
Branch Manager: Michael A. Giwa Mobile No: 08033208141
Abuja - Wuse
Plot 960, Ahmadu Bello Way Wuse II, Abuja
Branch Manager: Mr. Martins Ilegoma Mobile Nos: 08077284843 08078153184, 08037020262
Abuja - Central Business District 82, Imo State Liaison office
Opp. Federal Ministry of Finance Central Business District
Branch Manager: Davies O. Dada Mobile Nos: 08150849411
Apapa
2nd Floor 41/43 Itire Road Surulere, Lagos
Tel: 01-7375546, 07028442653 Branch Manager: Uzor Enubuzo Mobile No: 08059301673, 0802896842
Corporate Information (Cont'd)
Calabar
2nd Floor, 26, Etta-Agbor Road
Calabar
Cross River
Branch Manager: Opeoluwa Olaku
Mobile Nos: 08054642551, 08033542048
Akure
3rd Floor, BIO Building Alagabaka
Akure, Ondo State
Tel: 034-215829
Branch Manager: Kehinde Agbelade
Mobile No: 08033509419
Ibadan
3rd Floor, Broking House
1, Alhaji Jimoh Odutola Street
PMB 5328, Ibadan
Oyo State
Tel: 02-2411992
Branch Manager: Rufus Olumide
Mobile Nos: 08033463697
Jos
10, Rwang Pam Street
P.O. Box 1261
Jos, Plateau State
Tel: 073-454216
Branch Manager: Oyeronke Oyegbamile-Bello
Mobile No: 08077284946
Lagos Mainland
199, Ikorodu Road
Obanikoro, Lagos
Tel: 01-8171844, 01-4824737, 01-2710060
Branch Manager: Lucky Okparavero
Mobile Nos: 08076175287, 08023123006
08077284829
Kano
3rd Floor, Union Bank Building
37, Niger Street
P.O. Box 1185, Kano
Tel: 064-649374
Branch Manager: Peter I. Agono
Mobile No: 08035923740
070228243127, 07029909242
Onitsha
2nd Floor, (AIB) Building
107, Upper New Market Road, Onitsha
Tel: 046-410736
Branch Manager: Cyracus Akujobi
Mobile Nos: 08033457426, 07029219983