Contents
Pages
Corporate Information
i
- iv
Results at a Glance
v - vi
Report of Directors
vii - xv
Report of external consultants on Board Appraisal
xvi
Statement of Director's responsibilities
xvii
Statement of Corporate responsibilities
xviii
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
xix
Report of the Audit and Compliance Committee
xx
Report of the Independent Auditors
1 - 5
Statement of Material Accounting Policies
6
- 25
Statement of IFRS 17 Accounting Policies
26
- 38
Statement of Financial Position-Transition
39
- 42
Statement of Profit or Loss and other Comprehensive
Income-Transition
43
- 44
Notes to Transition Adjustment
45
- 48
Statement of financial position
49
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive
income
50
Statement of Change in Equity
51
- 52
Statement of Cash Flows
53
Notes to the Financial Statements
54
- 82
Segments Report
83
- 93
Claim Development Table
94
- 97
Estimates of undiscounted gross cumulative claims
98
Financial Risk Management Policy
99
- 131
Capital Management Policy
132
- 133
Asset & Liability Management
134
- 135
Other National Disclosures
136
Statement of Value Added
137
- 138
Group Financial Summary
139
- 140
Parent Financial Summary
141
- 142
Free float disclosure
143
- 144
Corporate Information
Directors
Mr. Tope Smart
Group Chairman (With effect from 1st Aug 2023)
Mr. Andrew Ikekhua
Managing Director (With effect from 3rd July 2023)
Mr. Idowu Semowo
Executive Director (With effect from 16th Aug 2023)
Alh. Ahmed Yakasai
Independent Director
Mrs. Joy Teluwo
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Papa Ndiaye
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Kelechi Okoro
Non-Executive Director
Dr. Daphne Dafinone
Non-Executive Director (With effect from 1st Sept 2023)
Chief (Dr) Anthony Aletor
Non-Executive Director (With effect from 1st Sept 2023)
Mrs. Abisola Giwa-Osagie
Non-Executive Director (With effect from 1st Oct 2023)
Company Secretary
Mrs. Ifunanya Iwuagwu
199, Ikorodu Road
Obanikoro, Lagos
Registered Office
NEM House
199, Ikorodu Road
Obanikoro, Lagos
FRCN Number
FRC/2012/0000000000249
Registration Number
6971
Tax Identification Number
00010019-0001
Corporate Head Office
NEM House
199, Ikorodu Road
Obanikoro, Lagos
Registrars
APEL Capital & Trust Limited
8, Alhaji Bashorun Street
Off Norman Williams Crescent,
South West, Ikoyi
Lagos
Tel: 01-2932121
Mobile No: 07046126698
Bankers
Access Bank Plc
Polaris Bank Limited
First City Monument Bank
Ecobank Nigeria Limited
First Bank of Nigeria Limited
Guaranty Trust Bank Limited
Keystone Bank Limited
Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited
Sterling Bank Plc
United Bank for Africa Plc
Stanbic IBTC Plc
Heritage Bank Limited
Fidelity bank Plc
Zenith Bank Plc
Auditors
KPMG Professional Services
KPMG Towers,
Bishop Aboyade Cole Street,
Victoria Island,
www.home.kpmg/ng
Solicitors
Koya & Kuti Solicitors
5th Floor, 3, Ajele Street,
Lagos.
Sola Abidakun & Co
186A, Igbosere Road,
Lagos Island, Lagos.
Adeboye Badejo & Co
15, Salami street,
Off Sojomein Talabi Avenue,
Ajuwon, Lagos.
A & M Legal Practitioners
Plot 2, Block B, Palms,
Residences estate,
Lekki Phase II, Lagos.
Reinsurers
African Reinsurers Corporation
Continental Reinsurance Corporation
SWISS Reinsurance Company
WAICA Reinsurance Pool
Subsidiaries
NEM Asset Management Ltd
199, Ikorodu Road, Obanikoro,
Lagos.
P.O. Box 654
Tel: 01-4489574
NEM Health Limited
199, Ikorodu Road, Obanikoro,
Lagos.
P.O. Box 654
Tel: 02013300150
Branch Networks
Abuja - Garki
78, Emeka Anyaogu,
Off Muhammadu Buhari Way,
Area 11, Garki, Abuja.
Branch Manager: Michael A. Giwa
Mobile No: 08033208141
Abuja - Wuse
Plot 548, Ejura Close, Wuse II, Abuja
Branch Manager: Mr. Martins Ilegoma
Mobile Nos: 08077284843 08078153184, 08037020262
Abuja - Central Business District 82, Imo State Liaison office Opp. Federal Ministry of Finance Central Business District Branch Manager: Davies O. Dada Mobile Nos: 08150849411
Apapa 2nd Floor 41/43 Itire Road Surulere, Lagos
Tel: 01-7375546, 07028442653
Branch Manager: Uzor Enubuzo
Mobile No: 08059301673, 0802896842
Calabar
2nd Floor, 26, Etta-Agbor Road
Calabar
Cross River
Branch Manager: Opeoluwa Olaku
Mobile Nos: 08054642551, 08033542048
Akure
3rd Floor, BIO Building Alagabaka
Akure, Ondo State
Tel: 034-215829
Branch Manager: Kehinde Agbelade
Mobile No: 08033509419
Ibadan
3rd Floor, Broking House
1, Alhaji Jimoh Odutola Street
PMB 5328, Ibadan
Oyo State
Tel: 02-2411992
Branch Manager: Rufus Olumide
Mobile Nos: 08033463697
Jos
10, Rwang Pam Street
P.O. Box 1261
Jos, Plateau State
Tel: 073-454216
Branch Manager: Oyeronke Oyegbamile-Bello
Mobile No: 08077284946
Lagos Mainland
199, Ikorodu Road
Obanikoro, Lagos
Tel: 01-8171844,01-4824737,01-2710060
Branch Manager: Lucky Okparavero
Mobile Nos: 08076175287, 08023123006
08077284829
Kano
3rd Floor, Union Bank Building
37, Niger Street
P.O. Box 1185, Kano
Tel: 064-649374
Branch Manager: Ahmed Bello
Mobile No: 08154971638
08065294000
Onitsha
2nd Floor, (AIB) Building
107, Upper New Market Road, Onitsha
Tel: 046-410736
Branch Manager: Cyracus Akujobi
Mobile Nos: 08033457426, 07029219983
Kaduna
Ground Floor, Turaki Ali House
3, Kanata Road
P.O Box 822, Kaduna
Tel: 062-217683
Branch Manager: Eyitayo Ogboyomi
Mobile Nos: 07028243118
Oshogbo
1st Floor, Former Afribank Building
Opposite Fakunle Comprehensive High School
Fakunle, Gbongan/Ibadan Road
Osogbo, Osun Sate
Tel: 035-214844
Branch Manager: Olubiyi Sonoiki
Mobile Nos: 08038436231, 08077284898
Warri
57, Effurun, Sapele Road
Effurun, Delta State
Branch Manager: Olayide Akinola
Mobile No: 08034221374 0802388188
Port Harcourt
House 2, Road 2
Circular Road, Residential Estate
Port Harcourt, Rivers State
Tel: 084-233513
Branch Manager: Akintan Kolawole
Mobile Nos: 08037236009
Anthony Retail
6A, Oyetola Idowu Street,
Sura Mogaji,
Ilupeju, Lagos
Branch Manager: Charity Orisakwe
Mobile Nos: 08033158144
Our Vision
To be the preferred choice of the insuring public
Our Mission
To build a customer-satisfying Insurance Institution that is passionate about adding value to
the interests of all stakeholders.
Core Values
Discipline
Integrity
Humility
Excellence
Empathy
Courage
GROUP RESULTS AT A GLANCE
2023
2022
Restated
Changes
Changes
FINANCIAL POSITION
N'000
N'000
N'000
%
Cash and cash equivalents
8,002,993
8,878,011
(875,018)
(10)
Financial assets:
- At fair value through profit or loss
10,463,494
5,800,623
4,662,871
80
- At fair value through other comprehensive income
75,219
53,731
21,488
40
- At amortised cost
36,355,234
12,159,020
24,196,214
199
Insurance contract assets
-
-
-
-
Trade Receivable
450,143
672,356
(222,213)
(33)
Reinsurance contract assets
9,433,042
9,472,703
(39,661)
(0)
Other receivables and prepayments
2,148,365
723,429
1,424,936
197
Investment properties
2,353,946
1,813,768
540,178
30
Statutory deposit
320,000
320,000
(0)
(0)
Intangible asset
54,110
15,721
38,389
244
Property, Plant and Equipment
4,202,175
3,886,188
315,987
8
Right-of-use Assets
609,015
149,520
459,495
307
Deferred tax asset
-
252,724
(252,724)
(100)
Total Assets
74,467,735
44,197,794
10,611,558
72
Insurance contract liabilities
25,285,724
14,674,166
Reinsurance contract liabilities
-
-
-
-
Other insurance contract liabilities
857,381
487,527
369,853
76
Borrowings
1,557,737
-
1,557,737
100
Other payables
2,093,470
1,575,721
517,749
33
Lease liabilities
473,241
35,999
437,242
1,215
Retirement benefit obligations
-
29,497
(29,497)
(100)
Income tax liability
1,155,152
379,224
775,928
205
Deferred tax
4,507,627
-
4,507,627
100
Total Liabilities
35,930,332
17,182,134
Share capital
5,016,477
5,016,477
-
-
Statutory contingency reserve
9,837,510
7,186,595
2,650,915
37
Retained earnings
21,578,802
12,713,807
8,864,995
70
FVOCI reserve
(46,277)
(67,765)
21,488
(32)
Asset revaluation reserve
2,107,964
2,107,964
-
-
Other Reserves - gratuity
-
58,581
(58,581)
(100)
Insurance finance reserve
-
-
-
-
Non-controlling interest
42,927
-
42,927
100
Total Equity
38,537,403
27,015,659
INCOME STATEMENT
N'000
N'000
N'000
%
Insurance Revenue
52,112,435
31,433,600
20,678,835
66
Insurance Service expenses
(34,218,973)
(22,693,835)
(11,525,138)
51
Net expenses on Reinsurance contracts
(12,795,475)
(2,480,675)
(10,314,800)
416
Insurance Service Result
5,097,987
6,259,090
(1,161,103)
(19)
Interest revenue calculated using the effective interest method
2,649,191
1,085,092
1,564,099
144
Dividend Income
687,422
470,062
217,360
46
Net foreign exchange gain
11,388,625
297,149
11,091,476
3,733
Net Fair value gain
4,807,948
174,088
4,633,860
2,662
Net credit impairment losses
(213,317)
(18,927)
(194,390)
1,027
Net Investment result
19,319,869
2,007,464
17,312,405
862
Net Insurance finance expenses
(154,305)
(88,578)
(65,727)
74
Net Insurance and Investment result
24,263,551
8,177,976
16,085,575
197
Other operating income
242,610
1,081,234
(838,624)
(78)
Gain/(loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
13,657
(36,425)
50,082
(137)
Management expenses
(5,279,154)
(3,724,696)
(1,554,458)
42
Finance cost
(362,809)
-
(362,809)
100
Profit before taxation
18,877,855
5,498,089
13,379,765
243
Income taxes
(5,929,070)
(96,667)
(5,832,403)
6,033
Proﬁt for the year after tax
12,948,785
5,401,422
7,547,363
140
Total other comprehensive income/(loss) for the year
10,025
(45,067)
55,092
(122)
12,958,810
5,356,355
7,602,455
142
Profit attributable to Equity holders of the parent
13,020,855
5,401,422
7,619,433
141
Loss attributable to Non controlling interest
(72,073)
-
Basic earnings per share (Kobo)
152
141
260
108
Diluted earnings per shares (Kobo)
152
141
260
108
2023
2022
Restated
Changes
Changes
FINANCIAL POSITION
N'000
N'000
N'000
%
Cash and cash equivalents
7,907,551
8,842,182
(934,631)
(11)
Financial assets:
- At fair value through profit or loss
10,463,494
5,800,623
4,662,871
80
- At fair value through other comprehensive income
75,219
53,731
21,488
40
- At amortised cost
36,355,234
12,159,020
24,196,214
199
Insurance contract assets
-
-
-
-
Trade Receivable
354,531
672,356
(317,825)
(47)
Reinsurance contract assets
9,433,042
9,472,703
(39,661)
(0)
Other receivables and prepayments
1,875,423
581,362
1,294,060
223
Investment in Subsidiary
435,000
150,000
Investment properties
2,353,946
1,813,768
540,178
30
Statutory deposit
320,000
320,000
-
-
Intangible asset
42,161
15,721
26,440
168
Property, Plant and Equipment
4,059,350
3,878,192
181,158
5
Right-of-use Assets
609,015
149,520
459,495
307
Deferred tax asset
-
249,881
(249,881)
(100)
Total Assets
74,283,965
44,159,059
10,423,681
71
Insurance contract liabilities
25,097,847
14,674,166
Reinsurance contract liabilities
-
-
-
-
Other insurance contract liabilities
783,901
487,527
296,374
61
Borrowings
1,557,737
-
1,557,737
100
Other payables
2,015,522
1,570,560
444,962
28
Lease liabilities
473,241
35,999
437,242
1,215
Retirement benefit obligations
-
29,497
(29,497)
(100)
Income tax liability
1,154,348
378,179
776,170
205
Deferred tax liabilities
4,505,697
-
4,505,697
100
Total Liabilities
35,588,294
17,175,928
Share capital
5,016,477
5,016,477
-
-
Statutory contingency reserve
9,837,510
7,186,595
2,650,915
37
Retained earnings
21,779,997
12,681,279
9,098,718
72
FVOCI reserve
(46,277)
(67,765)
21,488
(32)
Asset revaluation reserve
2,107,964
2,107,964
-
-
Other Reserves - gratuity
-
58,581
(58,581)
(100)
Insurance finance reserve
-
-
-
-
Total Equity
38,695,671
26,983,131
INCOME STATEMENT
N'000
N'000
N'000
%
Insurance Revenue
51,993,997
31,433,600
20,560,397
65
Insurance Service expenses
(34,116,367)
(22,693,835)
(11,422,532)
50
Net expenses on Reinsurance contracts
(12,795,475)
(2,480,675)
(10,314,800)
416
Insurance Service Result
5,082,155
6,259,090
(1,176,935)
(19)
Interest revenue calculated using the effective interest method
2,648,134
1,085,092
1,563,042
144
Dividend Income
687,422
470,062
217,360
46
Net foreign exchange gain
11,388,625
297,149
11,091,476
3,733
Net Fair value gain
4,807,948
174,088
4,633,860
2,662
Net credit impairment losses
(213,317)
(18,927)
(194,390)
1,027
Net Investment result
19,318,812
2,007,464
17,311,348
862
Net Insurance finance expenses
(154,305)
(88,578)
(65,727)
74
Net Insurance and Investment result
24,246,662
8,177,976
16,068,686
196
Other operating income
180,117
1,027,743
(847,626)
(82)
Gain/(loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
13,657
(36,425)
50,082
(137)
Management expenses
(4,912,943)
(3,673,499)
(1,239,444)
34
Finance cost
(348,772)
-
(348,772)
100
Profit before taxation
19,178,721
5,495,795
13,682,926
249
Income taxes
(5,924,145)
(94,941)
(5,829,204)
6,140
Proﬁt for the year after tax
13,254,576
5,400,854
7,853,722
145
Total other comprehensive income/(loss) for the year
10,025
(45,067)
55,092
(122)
13,264,601
5,355,787
7,908,814
148
Profit attributable to Equity holders of the parent
13,254,576
5,400,854
7,853,722
145
Basic earnings per share (Kobo)
264
108
157
145
Diluted earnings per shares (Kobo)
157
145
264
108
REPORT OF DIRECTORS
The directors hereby present their annual reports on the affairs of NEM Insurance Plc ("the Company" or "the Parent") together with its subsidiaries ("the Group") Group and Company's consolidated and seperate financial statements with the independent auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2023.
-
Legal form
The company was incorporated in 1970 as a Nigerian Company in accordance with the Companies Act of 1968. The company became listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1989 following its privatization by the Federal Government of Nigeria. The company was into Life and Non- Life business but following the recapitalization exercise in 2007, the company merged with Vigilant Insurance Company Ltd to transact all classes of General Insurance.
- Principal activities and corporate development
The Company is engaged in the business of General Insurance which includes marine and aviation, motor vehicle, fire and burglary, oil and gas, engineering, bond, general accident, and agricture. The company has one wholly owned subsidiary: NEM Asset Management Company limited, and one partially owned subsidiary: NEM Health limited. NEM Asset Management company limited was incorporated on 11 July 2008 but commenced business in March 2016 to engage in investment business of all kinds including Vehicle Leasing, Machinery Acquisition, Hire Purchase of diverse assets etc. NEM Health limited was incorporated by NEM Insurance Plc on 22 November 2022 but commenced business in May 2023, and engages in the provision of health care services through health care providers and for that purpose is accredited by the National Health Insurance Authority.There have been no material changes to the group's business from the previous year.
SUMMARY OF THE RESULT
Group
Parent
Operating result
2023
2022
2023
2022
Restated
Restated
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Insurance Revenue
52,112,435
31,433,600
51,993,997
31,433,600
Investment Result
19,319,869
2,007,464
19,318,812
2,007,464
Other revenue
256,267
1,044,809
193,774
991,318
Total Revenue
71,688,571
34,485,873
71,506,583
34,432,382
Insurance Service expenses
34,218,973
22,693,835
34,116,367
22,693,835
Net expenses on Reinsurance contracts
12,795,475
2,480,675
12,795,475
2,480,675
Net insurance finance expenses
154,305
88,578
154,305
88,578
Management and other expenses
5,279,154
3,724,696
4,912,943
3,673,499
Finance cost
362,809
-
348,772
-
Total Insurance and other expenses
52,810,716
28,987,784
52,327,862
28,936,587
Profit before tax
18,877,855
5,498,089
19,178,721
5,495,795
Income tax expense
(5,929,070)
(96,667)
(5,924,145)
(94,941)
Profit For the Year
12,948,785
5,401,422
13,254,576
5,400,854
Other Comprehensive income/(loss) for the
year
10,025
(45,067)
10,025
(45,067)
Total comprehensive income for the year
12,958,810
5,356,355
13,264,601
5,355,787
Basic Earnings Per Share (Kobo)
260
108
264
108
Diluted Basic Earnings Per Share (Kobo)
260
108
264
108
Profit attributable to Equity holders of the
13,020,855
5,401,422
13,254,576
5,400,854
parent
Loss attributable to Non-controlling interest
(72,073)
-
-
-
3. Dividend
Subsequent to the year-end and subject to approval at the next annual general meeting, the directors proposed a final dividend of 60 kobo per share (2022: 30 kobo) on the issued and paid-up capital of N5bn (2022: N5bn) ordinary shares of N=1.00 each for the year ended 31 December 2023 (see note 21). This amounts to N=3bn (2022: N=1.5bn) and this final dividend has not been reflected in the financial statements. Payment of dividends is subject to withholding tax at the rate of 10% in the hands of the recipient.
NEM INSURANCE PLC
vii
ANNUAL REPORT, 31 DECEMBER 2023
REPORT OF DIRECTORS (CONT'D)
4. Introduction
The business of NEM Insurance Plc is conducted under a corporate governance structure that incorporates the Board, the Committees, and a functional Management System with the Board as the apex decision making body. This is in accordance with the Code of Corporate Governance for the Insurance industry in Nigeria, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Code of Corporate Governance and best practices. "At NEM Insurance Plc, we have ensured that our business activities are implicitly transparent".
For the financial year under review, 2023; the Board is of the opinion that NEM Insurance Plc has in all material respects, complied with the requirements of the Code of Corporate Governance for Insurance industry in Nigeria.
A summary of the key components of our Corporate Governance System is provided hereunder.
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Board of the Company is responsible for establishing the policy framework that would ensure that the Company fully discharges its legal, financial, as well as regulatory responsibilities. The Board monitors the performance of the Company, monitors the effectiveness of the Governance Structure under which it operates and renders the Accounts of its stewardship of the organization's resources to the shareholders. The Board of Directors of the Company is composed of a mix of non- executives and executives whereby the number of non-executives exceeds the number of executives while the position of the Chairman of the Board is clearly delineated from the Chief Executive Officer.
The Chairman
The Chairman of NEM Insurance Plc was duly appointed. The Chairman's primary role is to ensure that the board carries out its governance role in the most effective manner. The Chairman manages the operations of the Board effectively to ensure that members made concrete contributions towards the decisions of the Board and that the Board operates in harmony.
The Chief Executive Officer
The CEO monitors the day-to-day operations of the Company and its strategic and financial plans with the cooperation and support of the Board. The CEO ensures transparency and the effective operation and management of the Company's resources to ensure profitability of its operations and that all significant matters affecting the Company are brought to the attention of the Board.
Independent Director
The Board appointed an Independent Director who remained independent since appointment.
Annual Board Appraisal
In accordance with the requirements of the NAICOM Code, the Board renewed the mandate of SIAO partners to conduct the appraisal of its performance for 2023. The Board embarked on implementation of some of the recommendations of the last Appraisal Report.
-
ACTIVITIES OF THE BOARD
The Board meets regularly to discuss critical issues affecting the organization and performs other responsibilities that fall within its purview as provided in the Company's Article of Association and by other relevant regulatory authorities. Meetings were well attended with sufficient notice given well in advance of the meetings. Sufficient time was also allotted to meetings as required to cover the items on the Agenda.
Composition of the Board/Schedule of Attendance at Meetings
A total of 5 Board meetings were held during the year 2023. Meetings were held on 13th March, 27th April, 16th August, 26th October, and 13th December. A breakdown of the composition of the board and their attendance of the meetings is highlighted below.
Name of Director
Status
Meetings Held
Meetings
Attended
Mr. Tope Smart
Chairman**
5
5
Dr. Fidelis Ayebae
Chairman (Retired) *
5
2
Mr Andrew Ikekua
Managing Director/CEO***
5
5
Mr. Idowu Semowo
Executive Director (New) ****
5
3
Alhaji Ahmed I. Yakasai
Independent Non-Executive Director
5
4
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
