Subsequent to the year-end and subject to approval at the next annual general meeting, the directors proposed a final dividend of 60 kobo per share (2022: 30 kobo) on the issued and paid-up capital of N5bn (2022: N5bn) ordinary shares of N=1.00 each for the year ended 31 December 2023 (see note 21). This amounts to N=3bn (2022: N=1.5bn) and this final dividend has not been reflected in the financial statements. Payment of dividends is subject to withholding tax at the rate of 10% in the hands of the recipient.

The directors hereby present their annual reports on the affairs of NEM Insurance Plc ("the Company" or "the Parent") together with its subsidiaries ("the Group") Group and Company's consolidated and seperate financial statements with the independent auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2023.

4. Introduction

The business of NEM Insurance Plc is conducted under a corporate governance structure that incorporates the Board, the Committees, and a functional Management System with the Board as the apex decision making body. This is in accordance with the Code of Corporate Governance for the Insurance industry in Nigeria, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Code of Corporate Governance and best practices. "At NEM Insurance Plc, we have ensured that our business activities are implicitly transparent".

For the financial year under review, 2023; the Board is of the opinion that NEM Insurance Plc has in all material respects, complied with the requirements of the Code of Corporate Governance for Insurance industry in Nigeria.

A summary of the key components of our Corporate Governance System is provided hereunder.

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of the Company is responsible for establishing the policy framework that would ensure that the Company fully discharges its legal, financial, as well as regulatory responsibilities. The Board monitors the performance of the Company, monitors the effectiveness of the Governance Structure under which it operates and renders the Accounts of its stewardship of the organization's resources to the shareholders. The Board of Directors of the Company is composed of a mix of non- executives and executives whereby the number of non-executives exceeds the number of executives while the position of the Chairman of the Board is clearly delineated from the Chief Executive Officer.

The Chairman

The Chairman of NEM Insurance Plc was duly appointed. The Chairman's primary role is to ensure that the board carries out its governance role in the most effective manner. The Chairman manages the operations of the Board effectively to ensure that members made concrete contributions towards the decisions of the Board and that the Board operates in harmony.

The Chief Executive Officer

The CEO monitors the day-to-day operations of the Company and its strategic and financial plans with the cooperation and support of the Board. The CEO ensures transparency and the effective operation and management of the Company's resources to ensure profitability of its operations and that all significant matters affecting the Company are brought to the attention of the Board.

Independent Director

The Board appointed an Independent Director who remained independent since appointment.

Annual Board Appraisal

In accordance with the requirements of the NAICOM Code, the Board renewed the mandate of SIAO partners to conduct the appraisal of its performance for 2023. The Board embarked on implementation of some of the recommendations of the last Appraisal Report.

ACTIVITIES OF THE BOARD

The Board meets regularly to discuss critical issues affecting the organization and performs other responsibilities that fall within its purview as provided in the Company's Article of Association and by other relevant regulatory authorities. Meetings were well attended with sufficient notice given well in advance of the meetings. Sufficient time was also allotted to meetings as required to cover the items on the Agenda.

Composition of the Board/Schedule of Attendance at Meetings

A total of 5 Board meetings were held during the year 2023. Meetings were held on 13th March, 27th April, 16th August, 26th October, and 13th December. A breakdown of the composition of the board and their attendance of the meetings is highlighted below.