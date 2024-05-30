NEM INSURANCE PLC

Contents

Pages

Corporate Information

i

- iv

Results at a Glance

v - vi

Report of Directors

vii - xv

Report of external consultants on Board Appraisal

xvi

Statement of Director's responsibilities

xvii

Statement of Corporate responsibilities

xviii

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

xix

Report of the Audit and Compliance Committee

xx

Report of the Independent Auditors

1 - 5

Statement of Material Accounting Policies

6

- 25

Statement of IFRS 17 Accounting Policies

26

- 38

Statement of Financial Position-Transition

39

- 42

Statement of Profit or Loss and other Comprehensive

Income-Transition

43

- 44

Notes to Transition Adjustment

45

- 48

Statement of financial position

49

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive

income

50

Statement of Change in Equity

51

- 52

Statement of Cash Flows

53

Notes to the Financial Statements

54

- 82

Segments Report

83

- 93

Claim Development Table

94

- 97

Estimates of undiscounted gross cumulative claims

98

Financial Risk Management Policy

99

- 131

Capital Management Policy

132

- 133

Asset & Liability Management

134

- 135

Other National Disclosures

136

Statement of Value Added

137

- 138

Group Financial Summary

139

- 140

Parent Financial Summary

141

- 142

Free float disclosure

143

- 144

Corporate Information

Directors

Mr. Tope Smart

Group Chairman (With effect from 1st Aug 2023)

Mr. Andrew Ikekhua

Managing Director (With effect from 3rd July 2023)

Mr. Idowu Semowo

Executive Director (With effect from 16th Aug 2023)

Alh. Ahmed Yakasai

Independent Director

Mrs. Joy Teluwo

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Papa Ndiaye

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Kelechi Okoro

Non-Executive Director

Dr. Daphne Dafinone

Non-Executive Director (With effect from 1st Sept 2023)

Chief (Dr) Anthony Aletor

Non-Executive Director (With effect from 1st Sept 2023)

Mrs. Abisola Giwa-Osagie

Non-Executive Director (With effect from 1st Oct 2023)

Company Secretary

Mrs. Ifunanya Iwuagwu

199, Ikorodu Road

Obanikoro, Lagos

Registered Office

NEM House

199, Ikorodu Road

Obanikoro, Lagos

FRCN Number

FRC/2012/0000000000249

Registration Number

6971

Tax Identification Number

00010019-0001

Corporate Head Office

NEM House

199, Ikorodu Road

Obanikoro, Lagos

Registrars

APEL Capital & Trust Limited

8, Alhaji Bashorun Street

Off Norman Williams Crescent,

South West, Ikoyi

Lagos

Tel: 01-2932121

Mobile No: 07046126698

Bankers

Access Bank Plc

Polaris Bank Limited

First City Monument Bank

Ecobank Nigeria Limited

First Bank of Nigeria Limited

Guaranty Trust Bank Limited

Keystone Bank Limited

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited

Sterling Bank Plc

United Bank for Africa Plc

Stanbic IBTC Plc

Heritage Bank Limited

Fidelity bank Plc

Zenith Bank Plc

Auditors

KPMG Professional Services

KPMG Towers,

Bishop Aboyade Cole Street,

Victoria Island,

www.home.kpmg/ng

Corporate Information (Cont'd)

Solicitors

Koya & Kuti Solicitors

5th Floor, 3, Ajele Street,

Lagos.

Sola Abidakun & Co

186A, Igbosere Road,

Lagos Island, Lagos.

Adeboye Badejo & Co

15, Salami street,

Off Sojomein Talabi Avenue,

Ajuwon, Lagos.

A & M Legal Practitioners

Plot 2, Block B, Palms,

Residences estate,

Lekki Phase II, Lagos.

Reinsurers

African Reinsurers Corporation

Continental Reinsurance Corporation

SWISS Reinsurance Company

WAICA Reinsurance Pool

Subsidiaries

NEM Asset Management Ltd

199, Ikorodu Road, Obanikoro,

Lagos.

P.O. Box 654

Tel: 01-4489574

NEM Health Limited

199, Ikorodu Road, Obanikoro,

Lagos.

P.O. Box 654

Tel: 02013300150

Branch Networks

Abuja - Garki

78, Emeka Anyaogu,

Off Muhammadu Buhari Way,

Area 11, Garki, Abuja.

Branch Manager: Michael A. Giwa

Mobile No: 08033208141

Abuja - Wuse

Plot 548, Ejura Close, Wuse II, Abuja

Branch Manager: Mr. Martins Ilegoma

Mobile Nos: 08077284843 08078153184, 08037020262

Abuja - Central Business District 82, Imo State Liaison office Opp. Federal Ministry of Finance Central Business District Branch Manager: Davies O. Dada Mobile Nos: 08150849411

Apapa 2nd Floor 41/43 Itire Road Surulere, Lagos

Tel: 01-7375546, 07028442653

Branch Manager: Uzor Enubuzo

Mobile No: 08059301673, 0802896842

Corporate Information (Cont'd)

Calabar

2nd Floor, 26, Etta-Agbor Road

Calabar

Cross River

Branch Manager: Opeoluwa Olaku

Mobile Nos: 08054642551, 08033542048

Akure

3rd Floor, BIO Building Alagabaka

Akure, Ondo State

Tel: 034-215829

Branch Manager: Kehinde Agbelade

Mobile No: 08033509419

Ibadan

3rd Floor, Broking House

1, Alhaji Jimoh Odutola Street

PMB 5328, Ibadan

Oyo State

Tel: 02-2411992

Branch Manager: Rufus Olumide

Mobile Nos: 08033463697

Jos

10, Rwang Pam Street

P.O. Box 1261

Jos, Plateau State

Tel: 073-454216

Branch Manager: Oyeronke Oyegbamile-Bello

Mobile No: 08077284946

Lagos Mainland

199, Ikorodu Road

Obanikoro, Lagos

Tel: 01-8171844,01-4824737,01-2710060

Branch Manager: Lucky Okparavero

Mobile Nos: 08076175287, 08023123006

08077284829

Kano

3rd Floor, Union Bank Building

37, Niger Street

P.O. Box 1185, Kano

Tel: 064-649374

Branch Manager: Ahmed Bello

Mobile No: 08154971638

08065294000

Onitsha

2nd Floor, (AIB) Building

107, Upper New Market Road, Onitsha

Tel: 046-410736

Branch Manager: Cyracus Akujobi

Mobile Nos: 08033457426, 07029219983

Corporate Information (Cont'd)

Kaduna

Ground Floor, Turaki Ali House

3, Kanata Road

P.O Box 822, Kaduna

Tel: 062-217683

Branch Manager: Eyitayo Ogboyomi

Mobile Nos: 07028243118

Oshogbo

1st Floor, Former Afribank Building

Opposite Fakunle Comprehensive High School

Fakunle, Gbongan/Ibadan Road

Osogbo, Osun Sate

Tel: 035-214844

Branch Manager: Olubiyi Sonoiki

Mobile Nos: 08038436231, 08077284898

Warri

57, Effurun, Sapele Road

Effurun, Delta State

Branch Manager: Olayide Akinola

Mobile No: 08034221374 0802388188

Port Harcourt

House 2, Road 2

Circular Road, Residential Estate

Port Harcourt, Rivers State

Tel: 084-233513

Branch Manager: Akintan Kolawole

Mobile Nos: 08037236009

Anthony Retail

6A, Oyetola Idowu Street,

Sura Mogaji,

Ilupeju, Lagos

Branch Manager: Charity Orisakwe

Mobile Nos: 08033158144

Our Vision

To be the preferred choice of the insuring public

Our Mission

To build a customer-satisfying Insurance Institution that is passionate about adding value to

the interests of all stakeholders.

Core Values

Discipline

Integrity

Humility

Excellence

Empathy

Courage

GROUP RESULTS AT A GLANCE

2023

2022

Restated

Changes

Changes

FINANCIAL POSITION

N'000

N'000

N'000

%

Cash and cash equivalents

8,002,993

8,878,011

(875,018)

(10)

Financial assets:

- At fair value through profit or loss

10,463,494

5,800,623

4,662,871

80

- At fair value through other comprehensive income

75,219

53,731

21,488

40

- At amortised cost

36,355,234

12,159,020

24,196,214

199

Insurance contract assets

-

-

-

-

Trade Receivable

450,143

672,356

(222,213)

(33)

Reinsurance contract assets

9,433,042

9,472,703

(39,661)

(0)

Other receivables and prepayments

2,148,365

723,429

1,424,936

197

Investment properties

2,353,946

1,813,768

540,178

30

Statutory deposit

320,000

320,000

(0)

(0)

Intangible asset

54,110

15,721

38,389

244

Property, Plant and Equipment

4,202,175

3,886,188

315,987

8

Right-of-use Assets

609,015

149,520

459,495

307

Deferred tax asset

-

252,724

(252,724)

(100)

Total Assets

74,467,735

44,197,794

10,611,558

72

Insurance contract liabilities

25,285,724

14,674,166

Reinsurance contract liabilities

-

-

-

-

Other insurance contract liabilities

857,381

487,527

369,853

76

Borrowings

1,557,737

-

1,557,737

100

Other payables

2,093,470

1,575,721

517,749

33

Lease liabilities

473,241

35,999

437,242

1,215

Retirement benefit obligations

-

29,497

(29,497)

(100)

Income tax liability

1,155,152

379,224

775,928

205

Deferred tax

4,507,627

-

4,507,627

100

Total Liabilities

35,930,332

17,182,134

Share capital

5,016,477

5,016,477

-

-

Statutory contingency reserve

9,837,510

7,186,595

2,650,915

37

Retained earnings

21,578,802

12,713,807

8,864,995

70

FVOCI reserve

(46,277)

(67,765)

21,488

(32)

Asset revaluation reserve

2,107,964

2,107,964

-

-

Other Reserves - gratuity

-

58,581

(58,581)

(100)

Insurance finance reserve

-

-

-

-

Non-controlling interest

42,927

-

42,927

100

Total Equity

38,537,403

27,015,659

INCOME STATEMENT

N'000

N'000

N'000

%

Insurance Revenue

52,112,435

31,433,600

20,678,835

66

Insurance Service expenses

(34,218,973)

(22,693,835)

(11,525,138)

51

Net expenses on Reinsurance contracts

(12,795,475)

(2,480,675)

(10,314,800)

416

Insurance Service Result

5,097,987

6,259,090

(1,161,103)

(19)

Interest revenue calculated using the effective interest method

2,649,191

1,085,092

1,564,099

144

Dividend Income

687,422

470,062

217,360

46

Net foreign exchange gain

11,388,625

297,149

11,091,476

3,733

Net Fair value gain

4,807,948

174,088

4,633,860

2,662

Net credit impairment losses

(213,317)

(18,927)

(194,390)

1,027

Net Investment result

19,319,869

2,007,464

17,312,405

862

Net Insurance finance expenses

(154,305)

(88,578)

(65,727)

74

Net Insurance and Investment result

24,263,551

8,177,976

16,085,575

197

Other operating income

242,610

1,081,234

(838,624)

(78)

Gain/(loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment

13,657

(36,425)

50,082

(137)

Management expenses

(5,279,154)

(3,724,696)

(1,554,458)

42

Finance cost

(362,809)

-

(362,809)

100

Profit before taxation

18,877,855

5,498,089

13,379,765

243

Income taxes

(5,929,070)

(96,667)

(5,832,403)

6,033

Proﬁt for the year after tax

12,948,785

5,401,422

7,547,363

140

Total other comprehensive income/(loss) for the year

10,025

(45,067)

55,092

(122)

12,958,810

5,356,355

7,602,455

142

Profit attributable to Equity holders of the parent

13,020,855

5,401,422

7,619,433

141

Loss attributable to Non controlling interest

(72,073)

-

Basic earnings per share (Kobo)

152

141

260

108

Diluted earnings per shares (Kobo)

152

141

260

108

PARENT RESULTS AT A GLANCE

2023

2022

Restated

Changes

Changes

FINANCIAL POSITION

N'000

N'000

N'000

%

Cash and cash equivalents

7,907,551

8,842,182

(934,631)

(11)

Financial assets:

- At fair value through profit or loss

10,463,494

5,800,623

4,662,871

80

- At fair value through other comprehensive income

75,219

53,731

21,488

40

- At amortised cost

36,355,234

12,159,020

24,196,214

199

Insurance contract assets

-

-

-

-

Trade Receivable

354,531

672,356

(317,825)

(47)

Reinsurance contract assets

9,433,042

9,472,703

(39,661)

(0)

Other receivables and prepayments

1,875,423

581,362

1,294,060

223

Investment in Subsidiary

435,000

150,000

Investment properties

2,353,946

1,813,768

540,178

30

Statutory deposit

320,000

320,000

-

-

Intangible asset

42,161

15,721

26,440

168

Property, Plant and Equipment

4,059,350

3,878,192

181,158

5

Right-of-use Assets

609,015

149,520

459,495

307

Deferred tax asset

-

249,881

(249,881)

(100)

Total Assets

74,283,965

44,159,059

10,423,681

71

Insurance contract liabilities

25,097,847

14,674,166

Reinsurance contract liabilities

-

-

-

-

Other insurance contract liabilities

783,901

487,527

296,374

61

Borrowings

1,557,737

-

1,557,737

100

Other payables

2,015,522

1,570,560

444,962

28

Lease liabilities

473,241

35,999

437,242

1,215

Retirement benefit obligations

-

29,497

(29,497)

(100)

Income tax liability

1,154,348

378,179

776,170

205

Deferred tax liabilities

4,505,697

-

4,505,697

100

Total Liabilities

35,588,294

17,175,928

Share capital

5,016,477

5,016,477

-

-

Statutory contingency reserve

9,837,510

7,186,595

2,650,915

37

Retained earnings

21,779,997

12,681,279

9,098,718

72

FVOCI reserve

(46,277)

(67,765)

21,488

(32)

Asset revaluation reserve

2,107,964

2,107,964

-

-

Other Reserves - gratuity

-

58,581

(58,581)

(100)

Insurance finance reserve

-

-

-

-

Total Equity

38,695,671

26,983,131

INCOME STATEMENT

N'000

N'000

N'000

%

Insurance Revenue

51,993,997

31,433,600

20,560,397

65

Insurance Service expenses

(34,116,367)

(22,693,835)

(11,422,532)

50

Net expenses on Reinsurance contracts

(12,795,475)

(2,480,675)

(10,314,800)

416

Insurance Service Result

5,082,155

6,259,090

(1,176,935)

(19)

Interest revenue calculated using the effective interest method

2,648,134

1,085,092

1,563,042

144

Dividend Income

687,422

470,062

217,360

46

Net foreign exchange gain

11,388,625

297,149

11,091,476

3,733

Net Fair value gain

4,807,948

174,088

4,633,860

2,662

Net credit impairment losses

(213,317)

(18,927)

(194,390)

1,027

Net Investment result

19,318,812

2,007,464

17,311,348

862

Net Insurance finance expenses

(154,305)

(88,578)

(65,727)

74

Net Insurance and Investment result

24,246,662

8,177,976

16,068,686

196

Other operating income

180,117

1,027,743

(847,626)

(82)

Gain/(loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment

13,657

(36,425)

50,082

(137)

Management expenses

(4,912,943)

(3,673,499)

(1,239,444)

34

Finance cost

(348,772)

-

(348,772)

100

Profit before taxation

19,178,721

5,495,795

13,682,926

249

Income taxes

(5,924,145)

(94,941)

(5,829,204)

6,140

Proﬁt for the year after tax

13,254,576

5,400,854

7,853,722

145

Total other comprehensive income/(loss) for the year

10,025

(45,067)

55,092

(122)

13,264,601

5,355,787

7,908,814

148

Profit attributable to Equity holders of the parent

13,254,576

5,400,854

7,853,722

145

Basic earnings per share (Kobo)

264

108

157

145

Diluted earnings per shares (Kobo)

157

145

264

108

REPORT OF DIRECTORS

The directors hereby present their annual reports on the affairs of NEM Insurance Plc ("the Company" or "the Parent") together with its subsidiaries ("the Group") Group and Company's consolidated and seperate financial statements with the independent auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2023.

  1. Legal form
    The company was incorporated in 1970 as a Nigerian Company in accordance with the Companies Act of 1968. The company became listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1989 following its privatization by the Federal Government of Nigeria. The company was into Life and Non- Life business but following the recapitalization exercise in 2007, the company merged with Vigilant Insurance Company Ltd to transact all classes of General Insurance.
  2. Principal activities and corporate development
    The Company is engaged in the business of General Insurance which includes marine and aviation, motor vehicle, fire and burglary, oil and gas, engineering, bond, general accident, and agricture. The company has one wholly owned subsidiary: NEM Asset Management Company limited, and one partially owned subsidiary: NEM Health limited. NEM Asset Management company limited was incorporated on 11 July 2008 but commenced business in March 2016 to engage in investment business of all kinds including Vehicle Leasing, Machinery Acquisition, Hire Purchase of diverse assets etc. NEM Health limited was incorporated by NEM Insurance Plc on 22 November 2022 but commenced business in May 2023, and engages in the provision of health care services through health care providers and for that purpose is accredited by the National Health Insurance Authority.There have been no material changes to the group's business from the previous year.

SUMMARY OF THE RESULT

Group

Parent

Operating result

2023

2022

2023

2022

Restated

Restated

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Insurance Revenue

52,112,435

31,433,600

51,993,997

31,433,600

Investment Result

19,319,869

2,007,464

19,318,812

2,007,464

Other revenue

256,267

1,044,809

193,774

991,318

Total Revenue

71,688,571

34,485,873

71,506,583

34,432,382

Insurance Service expenses

34,218,973

22,693,835

34,116,367

22,693,835

Net expenses on Reinsurance contracts

12,795,475

2,480,675

12,795,475

2,480,675

Net insurance finance expenses

154,305

88,578

154,305

88,578

Management and other expenses

5,279,154

3,724,696

4,912,943

3,673,499

Finance cost

362,809

-

348,772

-

Total Insurance and other expenses

52,810,716

28,987,784

52,327,862

28,936,587

Profit before tax

18,877,855

5,498,089

19,178,721

5,495,795

Income tax expense

(5,929,070)

(96,667)

(5,924,145)

(94,941)

Profit For the Year

12,948,785

5,401,422

13,254,576

5,400,854

Other Comprehensive income/(loss) for the

year

10,025

(45,067)

10,025

(45,067)

Total comprehensive income for the year

12,958,810

5,356,355

13,264,601

5,355,787

Basic Earnings Per Share (Kobo)

260

108

264

108

Diluted Basic Earnings Per Share (Kobo)

260

108

264

108

Profit attributable to Equity holders of the

13,020,855

5,401,422

13,254,576

5,400,854

parent

Loss attributable to Non-controlling interest

(72,073)

-

-

-

3. Dividend

Subsequent to the year-end and subject to approval at the next annual general meeting, the directors proposed a final dividend of 60 kobo per share (2022: 30 kobo) on the issued and paid-up capital of N5bn (2022: N5bn) ordinary shares of N=1.00 each for the year ended 31 December 2023 (see note 21). This amounts to N=3bn (2022: N=1.5bn) and this final dividend has not been reflected in the financial statements. Payment of dividends is subject to withholding tax at the rate of 10% in the hands of the recipient.

4. Introduction

The business of NEM Insurance Plc is conducted under a corporate governance structure that incorporates the Board, the Committees, and a functional Management System with the Board as the apex decision making body. This is in accordance with the Code of Corporate Governance for the Insurance industry in Nigeria, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Code of Corporate Governance and best practices. "At NEM Insurance Plc, we have ensured that our business activities are implicitly transparent".

For the financial year under review, 2023; the Board is of the opinion that NEM Insurance Plc has in all material respects, complied with the requirements of the Code of Corporate Governance for Insurance industry in Nigeria.

A summary of the key components of our Corporate Governance System is provided hereunder.

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of the Company is responsible for establishing the policy framework that would ensure that the Company fully discharges its legal, financial, as well as regulatory responsibilities. The Board monitors the performance of the Company, monitors the effectiveness of the Governance Structure under which it operates and renders the Accounts of its stewardship of the organization's resources to the shareholders. The Board of Directors of the Company is composed of a mix of non- executives and executives whereby the number of non-executives exceeds the number of executives while the position of the Chairman of the Board is clearly delineated from the Chief Executive Officer.

The Chairman

The Chairman of NEM Insurance Plc was duly appointed. The Chairman's primary role is to ensure that the board carries out its governance role in the most effective manner. The Chairman manages the operations of the Board effectively to ensure that members made concrete contributions towards the decisions of the Board and that the Board operates in harmony.

The Chief Executive Officer

The CEO monitors the day-to-day operations of the Company and its strategic and financial plans with the cooperation and support of the Board. The CEO ensures transparency and the effective operation and management of the Company's resources to ensure profitability of its operations and that all significant matters affecting the Company are brought to the attention of the Board.

Independent Director

The Board appointed an Independent Director who remained independent since appointment.

Annual Board Appraisal

In accordance with the requirements of the NAICOM Code, the Board renewed the mandate of SIAO partners to conduct the appraisal of its performance for 2023. The Board embarked on implementation of some of the recommendations of the last Appraisal Report.

  1. ACTIVITIES OF THE BOARD
    The Board meets regularly to discuss critical issues affecting the organization and performs other responsibilities that fall within its purview as provided in the Company's Article of Association and by other relevant regulatory authorities. Meetings were well attended with sufficient notice given well in advance of the meetings. Sufficient time was also allotted to meetings as required to cover the items on the Agenda.
    Composition of the Board/Schedule of Attendance at Meetings
    A total of 5 Board meetings were held during the year 2023. Meetings were held on 13th March, 27th April, 16th August, 26th October, and 13th December. A breakdown of the composition of the board and their attendance of the meetings is highlighted below.

Name of Director

Status

Meetings Held

Meetings

Attended

Mr. Tope Smart

Chairman**

5

5

Dr. Fidelis Ayebae

Chairman (Retired) *

5

2

Mr Andrew Ikekua

Managing Director/CEO***

5

5

Mr. Idowu Semowo

Executive Director (New) ****

5

3

Alhaji Ahmed I. Yakasai

Independent Non-Executive Director

5

4

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

