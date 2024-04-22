Nemaura Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The Company is commercializing sugarBEAT and proBEAT. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, performs medical device research and manufacturing of a continuous glucose monitoring system (CGM), sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT device is a non-invasive, wireless device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes and also be used to screen pre-diabetic patients. The sugarBEAT device extracts from analytes, such as glucose, from the surface of the skin in a non-invasive manner where it is measured using sensors and interpreted using an algorithm. The SugarBEAT works by extracting glucose from the skin into a chamber in the patch that is in direct contact with an electrode-based sensor. The proBEAT combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service.