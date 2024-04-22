Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.
On February 28, 2024, Nemaura Medical Inc. (the "Company") filed with the Nevada Secretary of State a certificate of amendment (the "Amendment") to its articles of incorporation, as amended (the "Articles"), to increase the authorized shares of common stock from 42,000,000 to 62,000,000. As previously disclosed, on January 18, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors unanimously approved and declared advisable the Amendment. Also as previously disclosed, at the Company's annual meeting of stockholders held on February 27, 2024, stockholders approved the Amendment. A copy of the Amendment is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 3.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nemaura Medical Inc. published this content on 22 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2024 10:05:43 UTC.