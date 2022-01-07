Log in
    NMRD   US6404422080

NEMAURA MEDICAL INC.

(NMRD)
  Report
Nemaura Medical to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2022 Virtual Conference

01/07/2022 | 08:01am EST
Loughborough, England, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, announces today that CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2022 Virtual Conference, which is taking place on January 10 – 13, 2022.

The presentation will be available on-demand beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, January 10, 2022, to H.C. Wainwright registered attendees of the conference.

Register for the conference here: https://hcwevents.com/bioconnect/

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT® and proBEAT. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT® to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service and has been launched in the U.S. as a general wellness product as part of its BEAT®diabetes program.

The Company sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com.

Contact:

Jules Abraham
CORE IR
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,48 M - -
Net income 2022 -13,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,96x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 104 M 104 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 216x
Capi. / Sales 2023 39,2x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 39,4%
Chart NEMAURA MEDICAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Nemaura Medical Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEMAURA MEDICAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,46 $
Average target price 13,25 $
Spread / Average Target 197%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Justin Mclarney Chief Financial Officer
Richard Toon Manager-Technical & Business Development
Timothy Johnson Independent Non-Executive Director
Salim Natha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEMAURA MEDICAL INC.-2.30%104
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-3.96%231 761
MEDTRONIC PLC2.47%141 138
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-0.70%71 184
HOYA CORPORATION-5.76%51 393
DEXCOM, INC.-10.05%46 813