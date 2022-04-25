Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Nemaura Medical Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NMRD   US6404422080

NEMAURA MEDICAL INC.

(NMRD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/22 04:00:00 pm EDT
3.865 USD   +5.03%
08:31aNemaura Medical to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022
GL
04/01NEMAURA MEDICAL INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/29Nemaura Medical Shares Rise After HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage
MT
Summary 
Summary

Nemaura Medical to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022

04/25/2022 | 08:31am EDT
Loughborough, England, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, announces today that CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury will present virtually at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022. The conference is being held on May 3 – 5, 2022 at The Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Presentation Date:May 4, 2022
Time:9:00am Pacific Time
Webcast Link:https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45042

Dr.Chowdhury will be available for one-on-one meetings. To request a meeting and to register for the conference, click here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT® and proBEAT. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT® to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service and has been launched in the U.S. as a general wellness product as part of its BEAT®diabetes program that is currently undergoing pilot studies.

Additionally, Nemaura has launched Miboko, a new metabolic health and well-being program using a non-invasive glucose sensor along with an AI mobile application that helps a user understand how certain foods and lifestyle habits can impact one’s overall metabolic health and well-being. Nemaura believes that up to half the population could benefit from a sensor and program that monitors metabolic health and well-being.

The Company sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com.

Contact:

Jules Abraham
CORE IR
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com


Analyst Recommendations on NEMAURA MEDICAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,50 M - -
Net income 2022 -13,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,72x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 93,2 M 93,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 187x
Capi. / Sales 2023 30,1x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 41,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,87 $
Average target price 12,17 $
Spread / Average Target 215%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Justin Mclarney Chief Financial Officer
Richard Toon Manager-Technical & Business Development
Arash Ghadar Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Johnson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEMAURA MEDICAL INC.-15.24%93
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-14.99%210 983
MEDTRONIC PLC4.20%144 618
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY3.77%72 628
DEXCOM, INC.-17.93%43 239
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.86%36 774