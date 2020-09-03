Nemaura Medical : to Provide US proBEAT™ Launch Update at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) (“Nemaura” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on developing micro-systems-based wearable diagnostic devices and currently commercializing sugarBEAT®, its non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (“CGM”), together with BEAT™diabetes, a planned health subscription service designed to help people with Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes through personalized lifestyle coaching, today announced that its CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10:20 a.m. ET.

In the presentation, Dr. Chowdhury will provide insight into the Company’s progress on product rollouts in the USA, Germany and UK, as well as the use of its CGM and lactate monitoring solutions for monitoring of disease progression in COVID-19 patients. Dr Chowdhury will provide further details of the planned launch later this year of the proBEAT™ product in the USA.

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space.” stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.:

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) is a medical technology company developing micro-systems-based wearable diagnostic devices and currently commercializing sugarBEAT®, and proBEAT™. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has also submitted a PMA application for sugarBEAT® to the US FDA. proBEAT™ comprises a non-invasive glucose monitor and a digital healthcare subscription service and is due to be launched in the US as a general wellness product.

