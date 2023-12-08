HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - The private bank Berenberg has downgraded Nemetschek from "Buy" to "Hold" in view of the almost reached price target of 78 euros. The shares of the building software specialist are now fairly valued, wrote analyst Nay Soe Naing in a study published on Friday./ag/ajx

