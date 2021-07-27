Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Nemetschek SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEM   DE0006452907

NEMETSCHEK SE

(NEM)
  Report
DGAP-Adhoc : Nemetschek SE raises forecast for 2021 financial year

07/27/2021 | 11:55am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast 
Nemetschek SE raises forecast for 2021 financial year 
27-Jul-2021 / 17:53 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Nemetschek Group raises forecast for financial year 2021 
Munich, July 27, 2021 - The Nemetschek Group (ISIN DE 0006452907) continued its highly profitable growth course also in 
the second quarter and today increased its forecast for the current financial year 2021. The currency-adjusted revenue 
growth is now expected to be in a range between 12% and 14% (previously: at least high single-digit percentage growth). 
In line with this, an EBITDA margin between 30% and 32% is targeted (previously: 27% to 29%). 
In Q2, Group revenue increased by 17.2% (currency-adjusted: 21.5%) to EUR 165.9 million (Q2 2020: EUR 141.6 million). 
The consolidated operating earnings before interest, tax and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 
over-proportionally compared to revenue by 38.3% (currency-adjusted: 43.3%) to EUR 56.3 million (previous year's 
quarter: EUR 40.7 million). This corresponds to a high EBITDA margin of 34.0% (Q2 2020: 28.8%). 
On July 29, 2021, Nemetschek will provide more information regarding its first half year results as well as the outlook 
for the reminder of 2021 with its half year report and the Q2 earnings call. 
Contact: 
Stefanie Zimmermann 
VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communication 
NEMETSCHEK SE 
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1 
81829 Munich 
P: +49 89 540459-250 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
27-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Nemetschek SE 
              Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1 
              81829 München 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)89 540459-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)89 540459-444 
E-mail:       investorrelations@nemetschek.com 
Internet:     www.nemetschek.com 
ISIN:         DE0006452907 
WKN:          645290 
Indices:      MDAX, TecDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1222058 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1222058 27-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222058&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2021 11:54 ET (15:54 GMT)

