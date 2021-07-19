Log in
    NEM   DE0006452907

NEMETSCHEK SE

(NEM)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/19 08:31:22 am
69.96 EUR   -0.91%
08:10aDGAP-PVR : Nemetschek SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
08:10aDGAP-PVR : Nemetschek SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
08:10aDGAP-PVR : Nemetschek SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
DGAP-PVR : Nemetschek SE: Release according to -4-

07/19/2021 | 08:10am EDT
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 19 Jul 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-19 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Nemetschek SE 
              Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1 
              81829 München 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.nemetschek.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1219916 2021-07-19

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219916&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2021 08:09 ET (12:09 GMT)

All news about NEMETSCHEK SE
Financials
Sales 2021 651 M 767 M 767 M
Net income 2021 107 M 125 M 125 M
Net cash 2021 62,3 M 73,4 M 73,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 74,1x
Yield 2021 0,48%
Capitalization 8 154 M 9 628 M 9 603 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 3 173
Free-Float 48,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 70,60 €
Average target price 68,38 €
Spread / Average Target -3,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Axel Kaufmann Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Nemetschek Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rüdiger Herzog Member-Supervisory Board
William Krouch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEMETSCHEK SE16.89%8 988
ORACLE CORPORATION35.25%219 060
SAP SE17.01%165 786
INTUIT INC.32.03%132 829
SERVICENOW, INC.1.08%107 607
DOCUSIGN, INC.26.88%54 398