Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Nemetschek SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEM   DE0006452907

NEMETSCHEK SE

(NEM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/19 08:31:32 am
69.97 EUR   -0.89%
08:10aDGAP-PVR : Nemetschek SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
08:10aDGAP-PVR : Nemetschek SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
08:10aDGAP-PVR : Nemetschek SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : Nemetschek SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/19/2021 | 08:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Nemetschek SE 
Nemetschek SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-07-19 / 14:08 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           Nemetschek SE 
 
 Street:                         Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1 
 
 Postal code:                    81829 
 
 City:                           München 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900R0S2IX1S358J38 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 14 Jul 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               3.09 %                     0.22 %       3.31 %                            115500000 
 
 Previous                          3.11 %                     0.23 %       3.34 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE0006452907               0        3564088         0.00 %         3.09 % 
 
 Total                    3564088                       3.09 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument            Expiration or maturity   Exercise or conversion          Voting rights Voting rights in 
                               date                     period                               absolute                % 
 
 Lent Securities (right to     N/A                      N/A                                    245161           0.21 % 
 recall) 
 
                                                        Total                                  245161           0.21 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of           Expiration or         Exercise or conversion Cash or physical          Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument        maturity date         period                 settlement                     absolute           in % 
 
 Contract for      N/A                   N/A                    Cash                              13349         0.01 % 
 Difference 
 
                                                                Total                             13349         0.01 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
                                         % of voting rights (if        % of voting rights through Total of both (if at 
 Name                                      at least 3% or more)    instruments (if at least 5% or    least 5% or more) 
                                                                                            more) 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 Trident Merger LLC                                           %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Advisors, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Singapore) Limited                                %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Fund Advisors                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,                       %                                 %                    % 
 National Association 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                              %                                 %                    % 
 (Australia) Limited

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2021 08:09 ET (12:09 GMT)

All news about NEMETSCHEK SE
08:10aDGAP-PVR : Nemetschek SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
08:10aDGAP-PVR : Nemetschek SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
08:10aDGAP-PVR : Nemetschek SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
08:10aNEMETSCHEK SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
08:10aDGAP-PVR : Nemetschek SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
DJ
07/16NEMETSCHEK : Vectorworks, Inc. Announces New Office Location in Australia
PU
07/15NEMETSCHEK AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/13NEMETSCHEK AG : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
07/13NEMETSCHEK AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/13NEMETSCHEK AG : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 651 M 767 M 767 M
Net income 2021 107 M 125 M 125 M
Net cash 2021 62,3 M 73,4 M 73,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 74,1x
Yield 2021 0,48%
Capitalization 8 154 M 9 628 M 9 603 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 3 173
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart NEMETSCHEK SE
Duration : Period :
Nemetschek SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEMETSCHEK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 70,60 €
Average target price 68,38 €
Spread / Average Target -3,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Axel Kaufmann Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Nemetschek Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rüdiger Herzog Member-Supervisory Board
William Krouch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEMETSCHEK SE16.89%8 988
ORACLE CORPORATION35.25%219 060
SAP SE17.01%165 786
INTUIT INC.32.03%132 829
SERVICENOW, INC.1.08%107 607
DOCUSIGN, INC.26.88%54 398