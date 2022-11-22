Advanced search
Enhancing Quality Across The Building Lifecycle : Nemetschek Brand Solibri Introduces Integrated Solution For Model Checking
PU
11/21NEMETSCHEK AG : Barclays gives a Neutral rating
MD
11/07NEMETSCHEK AG : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
Enhancing Quality Across the Building Lifecycle: Nemetschek Brand Solibri Introduces Integrated Solution For Model Checking

11/22/2022 | 03:46am EST
Munich/Helsinki, November 22, 2022 - The Nemetschek Group brand Solibri today announced the launch of a new cloud-based service offering: Solibri Inside. The SaaS (Software-as-a-service) based solution provides in-design model checking for users of Allplan, Graphisoft Archicad, and Vectorworks, further improving the quality of digital construction. Integrating this solution into the Nemetschek authoring tools is another step towards a more open, efficient and sustainable construction lifecycle.

Created as a solution for designers, Solibri Inside works as a native feature that can be used within the authoring tool and can run checks within a SaaS based environment whenever the designer wishes. With the tool, the designer does not need to export the model and open other software to perform model checking. The innovative solution comes inbuilt within Nemetschek authoring tools Allplan, Graphisoft Archicad and Vectorworks and can be easily accessed directly in the user interface of the authoring tool. The integrated quality checking significantly saves time for the designer, ensuring all details are correct, before submitting the BIM to the coordination workflow.

"Solibri's solution offering in BIM quality assurance has always been pivotal in developing and promoting OPEN BIM. Designers can focus on their core work, and yet trust that it is both buildable and ready for sharing. This is something that drives this industry in the right direction. Again, we see Nemetschek Group driving positive industry change", says Viktor Várkonyi, Chief Division Officer for the Planning & Design Division and member of the Executive Board at the Nemetschek Group.

"Solibri's mission is to improve the quality of digital construction, it is fully dependent on quality and information content in the BIM. Today we are taking a leap forward in addressing the quality of model to make it better the first time around, reducing the iterations. This will save time and effort and give more time for designer to focus on the things they enjoy doing the most", adds Ville Kyytsönen, CEO of Solibri.

The first release of Solibri Inside allows checking of Door & Window clearances and the supporting Level of Information (LOI). The service comes as a standard free package within Allplan, Graphisoft Archicad, and Vectorworks. The Premium paid package gives access to additional features.

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer for digital transformation in the AEC/O and the media & entertainment industries. With its intelligent software solutions, it covers the entire lifecycle of building and infrastructure projects, guides its customers into the future of digitalization and enables them to shape the world. As one of the leading corporate groups worldwide in this sector, the Nemetschek Group increases quality in the building process and improves the digital workflow for all those involved. Customers can design, build, and manage buildings more efficiently, sustainably and resource-saving. The focus is on the use of open standards (OPEN BIM). The portfolio also includes digital solutions for visualization, 3D modeling, and animation. The innovative solutions of the brands ALLPLAN, Bluebeam, Crem Solutions, dRofus, FRILO, Graphisoft, Maxon, Nevaris, RISA, SCIA, Solibri, Spacewell and Vectorworks in the four customer-oriented segments are used by approximately 6.5 million users worldwide. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs around 3,400 experts all over the world.
Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the MDAX and TecDAX, the company achieved revenue amounting to EUR 681.5 million and an EBITDA of EUR 222.0 million in 2021.

About Solibri

Solibri is the leader in BIM Quality Assurance and Quality Control. Providing out of the box tools for BIM validation, compliance control, design process coordination, design review, analysis and code checking. Solibri's corporate message is to develop and market quality assurance solutions that improve the quality of BIM-based design and make the entire design and construction process more productive and cost effective. Solibri's customers include major building owners, construction companies, architects and engineering firms in more than 70 countries. Solibri is part of the Nemetschek Group.

Nemetschek SE published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 08:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
