NEMETSCHEK AG : Barclays remains its Buy rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 593 M 731 M 731 M Net income 2020 93,1 M 115 M 115 M Net cash 2020 9,43 M 11,6 M 11,6 M P/E ratio 2020 73,7x Yield 2020 0,49% Capitalization 6 878 M 8 447 M 8 473 M EV / Sales 2020 11,6x EV / Sales 2021 10,2x Nbr of Employees 3 067 Free-Float 47,4% Technical analysis trends NEMETSCHEK SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bullish Consensus Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 12 Average target price 66,54 € Last Close Price 59,55 € Spread / Highest target 35,2% Spread / Average Target 11,7% Spread / Lowest Target -11,8% Managers and Directors Name Title Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board Axel Kaufmann Chief Operating & Financial Officer Georg Nemetschek Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board Rüdiger Herzog Member-Supervisory Board William Krouch Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) NEMETSCHEK SE -1.41% 8 447 ORACLE CORPORATION -3.28% 185 356 SAP SE -1.62% 153 609 SERVICENOW INC. -7.84% 103 761 INTUIT INC. -4.96% 101 825 DOCUSIGN, INC. 0.70% 42 628