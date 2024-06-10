Nemetschek SE is a Germany-based software developer for the construction industry. The Company operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media and Entertainment. The Design segment focuses on building information modeling (BIM) oriented solutions for computer aided design (CAD) and computer aided engineering (CAE), and comprises the Allplan, Graphisoft, Vectorworks and Scia, among others. The Build segment offers five-dimensional (5D) solutions for building information modeling, from tender, award and final accounting to costing, scheduling and cost accounting, and operates through Nevaris Bausoftware, Bluebeam software and Solibri Oy. The Manage segment operates through Crem Solutions and specializes in information technology (IT) solutions for the administration of complex commercial properties. The Media and Entertainment segment operates through Maxon Computer and develops three-dimensional (3D) modeling, painting, animation and rendering applications.

Sector Software