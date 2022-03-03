Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Nemetschek SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEM   DE0006452907

NEMETSCHEK SE

(NEM)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate -  03/22 09:25:35 am
79.71 EUR   -0.39%
09:12aNEMETSCHEK : ALLPLAN supports revolutionary traffic project Hyperloop
PU
03/02NEMETSCHEK AG : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
03/01NEMETSCHEK AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nemetschek : ALLPLAN supports revolutionary traffic project Hyperloop

03/03/2022 | 09:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Research team relies on Allplan for Hyperloop vacuum tube design

Munich, March 3, 2022 - Engineers at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) are making transportation history: After winning all four competitions for the fastest prototypes, the TUM Hyperloop team is now building the first full-scale prototype - including the vacuum tube. The prototype of the high-tech concrete tube is being designed using Allplan.

A research team of 94 members and 29 different nationalities, including professors, research associates and students are working to turn the vision of climate-neutral travel at hyperspeed into reality. In the process, not only a life-size prototype of the electromagnetically powered passenger capsule but also a 24-meter-long piece of the Hyperloop vacuum tube will be developed by the end of 2022. The capsules are expected to one day float at a speed of 1,000 km/h through the tube, which will run above ground as well as underground, regardless of the weather.

Allplan for the tube

The research group working on the design of the vacuum tube decided to use Allplan for the design of the concrete structure. The reason for this lies in the positive experience the young engineers were able to gain with the software during their studies - especially with regards to powerful general arrangement and reinforcement design.

"We are delighted to be able to support these dedicated young researchers in developing technology for a sustainable future of mobility and are completely excited about making transport history with the Hyperloop team," says Karin Schmidt, Head of Education at ALLPLAN.

Project in three steps

The project has been running since 2019 and comprises three topics: The first, simulation, involves the creation of computational tools and models that serve an overall evaluation of the system and provide important input for decisions in the development process. The second area consists of building a 24-meter real-scale demonstrator to evaluate the design and collect data for future models. In parallel with the completion of the demonstrator, the third area will examine feasibility outside the laboratory. The potential of the system developed will be analyzed under financial, market, environmental and safety aspects.

Disclaimer

Nemetschek SE published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 14:10:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEMETSCHEK SE
09:12aNEMETSCHEK : ALLPLAN supports revolutionary traffic project Hyperloop
PU
03/02NEMETSCHEK AG : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
03/01NEMETSCHEK AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03/01Nemetschek SE adds Leadership Depth in Expanding the Executive Board
EQ
03/01Nemetschek SE Appoints Yves Padrines as Chief Executive Officer
CI
02/23NEMETSCHEK : ALLPLAN receives major order from Autobahn GmbH of the German Federal Governm..
PU
02/23NEMETSCHEK AG : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
02/22NEMETSCHEK : IR Presentation March 2022
PU
02/18NEMETSCHEK AG : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
02/04NEMETSCHEK AG : Barclays gives a Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEMETSCHEK SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 679 M 753 M 753 M
Net income 2021 131 M 146 M 146 M
Net cash 2021 108 M 120 M 120 M
P/E ratio 2021 70,4x
Yield 2021 0,45%
Capitalization 9 242 M 10 252 M 10 252 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales 2022 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 3 139
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart NEMETSCHEK SE
Duration : Period :
Nemetschek SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEMETSCHEK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 80,02 €
Average target price 90,71 €
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Axel Kaufmann Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Nemetschek Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rüdiger Herzog Member-Supervisory Board
William Krouch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEMETSCHEK SE-29.06%10 252
ORACLE CORPORATION-10.24%209 043
SAP SE-19.23%131 515
SERVICENOW INC.-9.56%117 412
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-8.40%35 970
HUBSPOT, INC.-18.99%25 402