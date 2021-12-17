Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Nemetschek SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEM   DE0006452907

NEMETSCHEK SE

(NEM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/17 04:55:49 am
107.6 EUR   -1.47%
04:39aNEMETSCHEK : Announces Strategic Investment in Norwegian Start-up Imerso
PU
04:06aNEMETSCHEK SE :
EQ
12/16NEMETSCHEK : Code of Conduct_EN, pdf
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nemetschek : Announces Strategic Investment in Norwegian Start-up Imerso

12/17/2021 | 04:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Combining reality capture and AI to close the gap between BIM and on-site fieldwork
  • Imerso's smart construction monitoring platform enables true-to-life digital twins
  • In line with Nemetschek strategy of investing in AEC/O innovators

Munich / Oslo, December 17, 2021 - The Nemetschek Group, one of the leading software providers for the architecture, engineering, construction, and operations (AEC/O) industry, has led a financing round for Imerso AS. The Norway based deep-tech company is offering a next-generation platform to automate construction quality monitoring through a combination of advanced artificial intelligence (AI), reality capture, and BIM technologies.

The solution enables easy, everyday use of industry grade 3D scanners on site. The scanners capture the as-built status throughout the construction phase with point clouds - a collection of 3D data points that accurately digitize real-life physical spaces, such as a building, a floor, or a room. Imerso's cloud-based platform automatically analyses the captured 3D scan data against the plan in BIM. Combining AI and advanced computer vision, it highlights and lists in real-time any relevant work deviations or issues, so these can be resolved efficiently through re-planning or fixes on site.

By connecting the BIM model directly to the as-built snapshot on site, Imerso delivers an efficient roadmap for accurate, as-built digital twins - with great benefits across the entire building life-cycle.

"Imerso is a perfect fit to our goal of helping our customers worldwide shape the world," says Dr. Axel Kaufmann, spokesman and CFOO of the Nemetschek Group. Tanja Kufner, Head of Start-ups and Venture Investments at the Nemetschek Group, explains further. "We see great synergies, particularly with our brand Solibri. Both companies are on a mission to improve the quality of construction and to create better buildings. Customers can accurately monitor the project's progress and efficiently improve the results," she says.

Combining the technologies of Solibri and Imerso will generate significant opportunities for owners, engineers, and contractors. They can monitor the progress and quality of work on site at a detailed level and produce reliable final client deliverables for the management of the facility.

"This is a tremendous step in our journey, as we continue scaling our solution with some of the leading players in our industry. Partnering with the Nemetschek Group is rocket fuel for us to leverage their deep roots in the construction sector and in-depth knowledge, and to accelerate the go-to-market strategy of our technology," says Frederico Valente, founder and CEO of Imerso.

The Norwegian start-up has been developing its solution in collaboration with leading research institutes and some of the largest industry players in the Nordics. Seven million square meters of floor have already been captured in the platform across several customer projects. Imerso is currently being used on some of the largest and most ambitious projects in Scandinavia and central Europe.

The investment in Imerso is a strong continuation of the Nemetschek Group strategy of supporting young companies to shape the future AEC/O market and drive innovation. See also our recent announcements regarding the start-ups Sablono and Reconstruct.

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer for digital transformation in the AEC/O industry. With its intelligent software solutions, it covers the entire lifecycle of building and infrastructure projects and guides its customers into the future of digitalization. As one of the leading corporate groups worldwide in this sector, the Nemetschek Group increases quality in the building process and improves the digital workflow of all those involved in the building process. Customers can design, build and manage buildings more efficiently, sustainably and resource-saving. The focus is on the use of open standards (OPEN BIM). The portfolio also includes digital solutions for visualization, 3D modeling, and animation. The innovative products of the 15 brands of the Nemetschek Group in the four customer-oriented segments are used by approximately six million users worldwide. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs more than 3,000 experts.
Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the MDAX and TecDAX, the company achieved revenue amounting to EUR 596.9 million and an EBITDA of EUR 172.3 million in 2020.

Disclaimer

Nemetschek SE published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 09:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEMETSCHEK SE
04:39aNEMETSCHEK : Announces Strategic Investment in Norwegian Start-up Imerso
PU
04:06aNEMETSCHEK SE :
EQ
12/16NEMETSCHEK : Code of Conduct_EN, pdf
PU
12/16NEMETSCHEK : Supplier Code of Conduct_EN, pdf
PU
12/15NEMETSCHEK SE : Brand Maxon Announces Agreement to Acquire the Assets of Digital Sculpting..
EQ
12/08NEMETSCHEK AG : Morgan Stanley reiterates its Sell rating
MD
11/26NEMETSCHEK : FRILO optimises its BIM Connector® with the latest software update
PU
11/26NEMETSCHEK : Spacewell Boosts Its MCS IWMS Offering
PU
11/22NEMETSCHEK : with 10 Brands at BIM World Munich 2021
PU
11/19NEMETSCHEK SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEMETSCHEK SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 677 M 767 M 767 M
Net income 2021 130 M 147 M 147 M
Net cash 2021 96,6 M 109 M 109 M
P/E ratio 2021 97,0x
Yield 2021 0,32%
Capitalization 12 613 M 14 258 M 14 298 M
EV / Sales 2021 18,5x
EV / Sales 2022 16,5x
Nbr of Employees 3 139
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart NEMETSCHEK SE
Duration : Period :
Nemetschek SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEMETSCHEK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 109,20 €
Average target price 91,13 €
Spread / Average Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Axel Kaufmann Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Nemetschek Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rüdiger Herzog Member-Supervisory Board
William Krouch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEMETSCHEK SE80.79%14 258
ORACLE CORPORATION59.56%275 644
SAP SE14.14%163 189
SERVICENOW, INC.10.64%121 184
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.32.31%36 270
HUBSPOT, INC.64.13%30 745