Nemetschek : BAU ONLINE 2021 Shows Strength of the Industry

Munich, January 19, 2021 - BAU Online 2021, the industry's leading international construction trade fair, closed its virtual doors last Friday. It was an extraordinary trade show format in extraordinary times: This year BAU took place completely digitally, with 247 virtual exhibitors and their real contacts, who sought personal dialog with more than 38,000 attendees from all over the world on their PCs, laptops and smartphones. Four brands of the Nemetschek Group participated as exhibitors.

The conclusion after three digital and compact BAU Online trade fair days is quite positive: The advancing digitalization of the design and construction sector, the challenge of building more sustainably and, of course, the effects of the Corona pandemic on the industry were particularly in the focus among exhibitors and presentations in more than 30 specialist forums. With its brands, the Nemetschek Group has been one of the pioneers, driving digitalization in the building industry since the 1960s.

Even if a purely digital BAU cannot completely replace the individual discussions in the halls of Messe München and at the trade fair stands, BAU 2021 made an important contribution to the networking of the industry. Therefore, the four participating brands of the Nemetschek Group draw a positive conclusion: Allplan, Bluebeam, Nevaris and Vectorworks (represented by Computerworks) successfully used the digital BAU platform for a lively virtual exchange with customers and interested online visitors.

The important role of BAU, in the midst of the difficult current situation, is confirmed by the Nemetschek Group: "If the technology gain of this year's digital BAU is combined with a real trade fair format in two years' time, this will further increase the benefit and importance of the most important industry trade fair," says Dr. Axel Kaufmann, CEO and CFOO of the Nemetschek Group. "We look forward to taking part again in 2023."

Statements by the four participanting brands on digital BAU 2021:

"Our participation in BAU Online has shown how necessary and important it is for construction companies to take the step towards digitalization in order to successfully master such times of crisis in the long term. The nature of this event could not have taken place without digitization - likewise, the use of digital tools is unavoidable in the future for companies that aim to be fit for the future. The good, but still expandable, number of visitors shows us the urgency of digital advancement and confirms us in our mission to be a thought leader for the construction industry in this regard." Daniel Csillag, CEO Nevaris

"With the digital format of BAU, we had a virtual stage to present our innovations to a large professional audience, despite the current limitations. We thus draw a positive conclusion and are pleased with the high response to our presentations." Robert Blume, Senior Vice President Marketing, ALLPLAN