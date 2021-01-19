Nemetschek : BAU ONLINE 2021 Shows Strength of the Industry

Jan 19, 2021 16:41 UTC
BAU ONLINE 2021 Shows Strength of the Industry
Nemetschek Group draws positive conclusion from digital trade fair format
Munich, January 19, 2021 - BAU Online 2021, the industry's leading international construction trade fair, closed its virtual doors last Friday. It was an extraordinary trade show format in extraordinary times: This year BAU took place completely digitally, with 247 virtual exhibitors and their real contacts, who sought personal dialog with more than 38,000 attendees from all over the world on their PCs, laptops and smartphones. Four brands of the Nemetschek Group participated as exhibitors.
The conclusion after three digital and compact BAU Online trade fair days is quite positive: The advancing digitalization of the design and construction sector, the challenge of building more sustainably and, of course, the effects of the Corona pandemic on the industry were particularly in the focus among exhibitors and presentations in more than 30 specialist forums. With its brands, the Nemetschek Group has been one of the pioneers, driving digitalization in the building industry since the 1960s.
Even if a purely digital BAU cannot completely replace the individual discussions in the halls of Messe München and at the trade fair stands, BAU 2021 made an important contribution to the networking of the industry. Therefore, the four participating brands of the Nemetschek Group draw a positive conclusion: Allplan, Bluebeam, Nevaris and Vectorworks (represented by Computerworks) successfully used the digital BAU platform for a lively virtual exchange with customers and interested online visitors.
The important role of BAU, in the midst of the difficult current situation, is confirmed by the Nemetschek Group: "If the technology gain of this year's digital BAU is combined with a real trade fair format in two years' time, this will further increase the benefit and importance of the most important industry trade fair," says Dr. Axel Kaufmann, CEO and CFOO of the Nemetschek Group. "We look forward to taking part again in 2023."
Statements by the four participanting brands on digital BAU 2021:
"Our participation in BAU Online has shown how necessary and important it is for construction companies to take the step towards digitalization in order to successfully master such times of crisis in the long term. The nature of this event could not have taken place without digitization - likewise, the use of digital tools is unavoidable in the future for companies that aim to be fit for the future. The good, but still expandable, number of visitors shows us the urgency of digital advancement and confirms us in our mission to be a thought leader for the construction industry in this regard." Daniel Csillag, CEO Nevaris
"With the digital format of BAU, we had a virtual stage to present our innovations to a large professional audience, despite the current limitations. We thus draw a positive conclusion and are pleased with the high response to our presentations." Robert Blume, Senior Vice President Marketing, ALLPLAN
"We are very pleased with our successful participation in the young, fresh trade fair format of a digital BAU 2021. The pandemic requires new ways of thinking and digital solutions for the entire construction industry. This makes it more important than ever to support the collaboration of project partners with valuable tools. Bluebeam can ensure digital collaboration in all construction projects with Revu. The current time is challenging, we miss the direct customer contact - but at the same time recognize the opportunities to advance our customers and the construction industry despite (or through) Corona." Sylvia Voss, Senior Regional Marketing Manager DACH
"BAU Online was a good platform for us to reach many contacts and to inform with our presentations about future-relevant topics such as the BIM-based building application with Vectorworks." Alexander Meier, Managing Director ComputerWorks GmbH
About the Nemetschek Group
The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer for the digital transformation in the AEC industry. With its software solutions, it covers the complete life cycle of building and infrastructure projects and guides its customers into the future of digitalization. As one of the world's leading corporate groups, the Nemetschek Group increases quality in the construction process and improves the digital workflow of all those involved in the construction process. Leveraging the software, buildings can be planned, built and operated more efficiently, sustainably and in a resource-saving manner. The focus of the Nemetschek Group is on the use of open standards (OPEN BIM). The portfolio also includes digital solutions for visualization, 3D modeling and animation. The innovative products of the 16 brands in the four customer-oriented divisions are used by approximately six million users worldwide. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs more than 3,000 experts.
Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the MDAX and TecDAX, the company achieved revenue in the amount of EUR 556.9 million and an EBITDA of EUR 165.7 million in 2019.
