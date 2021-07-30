Nemetschek : Brands Graphisoft and Data Design System Joining Forces to Further Expand Integrated, Multi-Disciplinary Building Design Solutions

Customers will benefit from combined and powerful BIM expertise

Complementary technologies create best-in-class workflows for architects and engineers

Munich, July 30, 2021 - The Nemetschek Group, one of the world's leading software providers for the AEC/O industry, today announced that its brands Graphisoft and Data Design System will merge to create a strong and customer-focused product portfolio of BIM solutions for integrated multi-disciplinary workflows. Combining the technology and know-how of Graphisoft - the global leader in Building Information Modeling (BIM) software solutions for architecture - and Data Design System (DDS) - the mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) engineering design specialist - will significantly enhance the companies' offerings to users around the world.

By integrating DDS' MEP domain capabilities with Graphisoft's technology platform and global go-to-market position, the merger will leverage each brand's complementary capabilities and strengths, spurring further growth. 'The merger is a key realization of the Nemetschek Group's unique opportunity to deliver broad, integrated value propositions to the AEC/O industry. Driven by the Group's strategic focus to leverage synergies amongst the brands, we are convinced that the merger will accelerate growth for the Nemetschek Group as a whole and strengthen our global market position,' says Viktor Várkonyi, Chief Division Officer, Planning & Design Division and Member of the Executive Board of the Nemetschek Group. 'It is exciting to see how both teams are embracing the opportunities and the technology gains to deliver best-in-class solutions globally.'

Since its founding in 1982, Budapest-based Graphisoft's mission has been to empower architects and building professionals with the technology and know-how necessary to create great architecture. Graphisoft's industry leading technology platform Archicad - including their Building Information Modeling (BIM) software solution - is used by architects and designers around the world and has been instrumental in the design of some of the world's most iconic buildings. Graphisoft joined the Nemetschek Group in 2007.

'Merging DDS, with its best-in-class capabilities for MEP professionals, and Graphisoft, with its leading BIM and design collaboration technology platforms, will bring greater value to engineers and designers worldwide through integrated multi-disciplinary workflows,' says Huw Roberts, CEO, Graphisoft.

Founded in Norway in 1984, Data Design System (DDS) develops innovative software solutions under the brand of their Open BIM product family DDS-CAD, which provides the perfect tools for MEP experts who plan and design building services projects. DDS joined the Nemetschek family in 2013 and is a market leader in Central Europe.

'I'm convinced that strengthening our MEP capabilities with Graphisoft's technology platform and global reach will bring added value to our customers on a global scale,' adds Bjørn K. Stangeland, CEO, Data Design System.

The merger of Graphisoft and DDS in the Planning & Design Division is another strategic step in harmonizing the Nemetschek portfolio and increasing value for its customers.

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer for digital transformation in the AEC/O industry. With its intelligent software solutions, it covers the entire lifecycle of building and infrastructure projects and guides its customers into the future of digitalization. As one of the leading corporate groups worldwide in this sector, the Nemetschek Group increases quality in the building process and improves the digital workflow of all those involved in. Customers can design, build, and manage buildings more efficiently, sustainably, and cost-effectively. The focus is on the use of open standards (OPEN BIM). The portfolio also includes digital solutions for visualization, 3D modeling, and animation. The innovative products of the 15 brands of the Nemetschek Group in the four customer-oriented segments are used by approximately six million users worldwide. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs more than 3,000 experts.

Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the MDAX and TecDAX, the company achieved revenue amounting to EUR 596.9 million and an EBITDA of EUR 172.3 million in 2020.

About Graphisoft

Graphisoft® empowers teams to create great architecture, through award-winning software solutions, learning programs, and professional services for the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction industry. Archicad®, the architects' BIM software of choice, offers a complete end-to-end design and documentation workflow for architectural and integrated architectural and engineering practices of any size. BIMx®, the most popular mobile and web BIM app, extends the BIM experience to include all stakeholders in the building design, delivery, and operations lifecycle. BIMcloud®, the AEC industry's first and most advanced cloud-based team collaboration solution, makes real-time collaboration possible across the globe regardless of the size of the project and the speed or quality of the team members' network connection. Graphisoft is part of the Nemetschek Group. To learn more visit www.graphisoft.com .

About Data Design System

DDS is considered as one of the pioneers of Building Information Modeling (BIM). The DDS-CAD product suite supports this innovative approach to building design since its introduction. DDS was founded in 1984 in Norway. Since then, DDS stands for precision, quality, and innovation. Across Europe, the company is a market leader with more than 15,000 active installations of its flagship product DDS-CAD, software for Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing design (MEP). Since November 2013, DDS is part of the Munich-based Nemetschek Group. To learn more visit www.dds-cad.net.



