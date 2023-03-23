Advanced search
    NEM   DE0006452907

NEMETSCHEK SE

(NEM)
03/23/2023
52.48 EUR   -1.61%
Nemetschek : Conference Call FY 2022 Presentation

03/23/2023 | 02:13am EDT
Earnings Call Q4- /FY-22

Nemetschek Group

March 23, 2023

Agenda

01

Highlights FY-2022 and

05

Strategic Update

02

Financial Results Q4- /FY-2022

03

Update Subscription/SaaS Transition

04

Guidance 2023 and

Ambition 2024 & 2025

Appendix

01 Nemetschek Group | Earnings Call Q4- /FY-22

01

Highlights FY-2022 and

Strategic Update

02 Nemetschek Group | Earnings Call Q4- /FY-22

Key Messages

03 Nemetschek Group | Earnings Call Q4- /FY-22

  1. Record results in FY-2022 with challenging Design markets in Europe and the successful start of Bluebeam's subscription/SaaS transition
  2. Long-termstructural growth drivers in our industries remain intact
  3. We are positioned for growth and continued value creation: our increasing share of recurring and subscription/SaaS revenues provide greater visibility, resilience and profitability
  4. Attractive growth and margin development even during our subscription/SaaS transition in 2023
  5. Significantly above-market growth in the medium- to long- term, capitalizing on our leading positions in structurally growing industries

Progress in all Strategic Focus Areas in FY-2022

Subscription / SaaS

  • Increase recurring revenues
  • Continuing Subscription/SaaS transition in all segments
  • Successful launch of Bluebeam Cloud
  • Migration of Chinese perpetual license market in Media

Internationalization /

Go-to-Market

  • Internationalization:
    1. Stronger focus on North America & Asia/Pacific
  • Go-to-Market:
    1. Stronger focus on E- Commerce
  1. Stronger focus on Solution Selling

Innovation

  • Launch of new Cloud offerings and features across the portfolio (e.g. Bluebeam Cloud, Solibri Inside)
  • Digital Twin platform
  • Media: Expansion of flagship product MaxonOne

M&A / Venture Investments

  • M&A:
  1. Pixologic
    1. DC Software
  • Latest Venture investments:
    1. Imerso
  1. SymTerra o Kewazo

Operational

Excellence

  • Harmonization of overhead and IT functions for greater efficiencies
  • Joining forces: Nemetschek Engineering
  • Integration of acquired companies

Goals:

    • Strengthening our leading positions in global AEC/O and Media markets
  • Driving share of recurring revenues, internationalization and harmonization for the benefits of our customers

04 Nemetschek Group | Earnings Call Q4- /FY-22

Disclaimer

Nemetschek SE published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 06:12:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
