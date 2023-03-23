Nemetschek : Conference Call FY 2022 Presentation

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 805 M 868 M 868 M Net income 2022 161 M 173 M 173 M Net cash 2022 145 M 156 M 156 M P/E ratio 2022 38,3x Yield 2022 0,83% Capitalization 6 061 M 6 540 M 6 540 M EV / Sales 2022 7,35x EV / Sales 2023 6,83x Nbr of Employees 3 359 Free-Float 48,4% Chart NEMETSCHEK SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NEMETSCHEK SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 16 Last Close Price 52,48 € Average target price 59,05 € Spread / Average Target 12,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Yves Padrines Chief Executive Officer Louise Öfverström Chief Financial Officer Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board Georg Nemetschek Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board Rüdiger Herzog Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) NEMETSCHEK SE 10.04% 6 540 ORACLE CORPORATION 7.54% 236 449 SAP SE 18.04% 143 019 SERVICENOW, INC. 11.65% 90 428 CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. 11.53% 36 393 HUBSPOT, INC. 33.92% 19 821