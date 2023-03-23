|
Nemetschek : Conference Call FY 2022 Presentation
01
Highlights FY-2022 and
Strategic Update
Key Messages
-
Record results in FY-2022 with challenging Design markets in Europe and the successful start of Bluebeam's subscription/SaaS transition
-
Long-termstructural growth drivers in our industries remain intact
-
We are positioned for growth and continued value creation: our increasing share of recurring and subscription/SaaS revenues provide greater visibility, resilience and profitability
-
Attractive growth and margin development even during our subscription/SaaS transition in 2023
-
Significantly above-market growth in the medium- to long- term, capitalizing on our leading positions in structurally growing industries
Progress in all Strategic Focus Areas in FY-2022
Subscription / SaaS
-
Increase recurring revenues
-
Continuing Subscription/SaaS transition in all segments
-
Successful launch of Bluebeam Cloud
-
Migration of Chinese perpetual license market in Media
Internationalization /
Go-to-Market
-
-
Stronger focus on North America & Asia/Pacific
-
Go-to-Market:
-
-
Stronger focus on E- Commerce
-
Stronger focus on Solution Selling
Innovation
-
Launch of new Cloud offerings and features across the portfolio (e.g. Bluebeam Cloud, Solibri Inside)
-
Digital Twin platform
-
Media: Expansion of flagship product MaxonOne
M&A / Venture Investments
-
Pixologic
-
-
DC Software
-
Latest Venture investments:
-
-
Imerso
-
SymTerra o Kewazo
Operational
Excellence
-
Harmonization of overhead and IT functions for greater efficiencies
-
Joining forces: Nemetschek Engineering
-
Integration of acquired companies
Goals:
-
-
Strengthening our leading positions in global AEC/O and Media markets
-
Driving share of recurring revenues, internationalization and harmonization for the benefits of our customers
