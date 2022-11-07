EQS-News: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Nemetschek Group announces Louise Öfverström as new CFO



07.11.2022 / 09:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

Nemetschek Group announces Louise Öfverström as new CFO

Munich, November 7, 2022 – The Nemetschek Group today announced that the Supervisory Board has appointed Louise Öfverström as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from January 1, 2023. She will take over the role from Dr. Axel Kaufmann, who is leaving the company amicably after a three years’ period in order to pursue a new opportunity. Louise Öfverström will further optimize the Group's financial processes, expand synergies and be responsible for IT and Legal.

Louise Öfverström brings more than 20 years of experience from leadership roles in the fields of finance and controlling, accounting, risk management, business excellence, and business transformation to the Nemetschek Group. Most recently, she was CFO at Rolls- Royce Power Systems AG. Prior to that, Öfverström held leading financial positions at thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG, Clariant International Ltd. and in the Linde AG. From 2007 to 2014 she held various international leadership roles in finance in the MAN SE, including CFO of MAN Finance International GmbH. Öfverström studied business administration at Lund University in Sweden and in Freiburg, Germany, and began her career as a consultant for KPMG in Munich in 1999.

The Supervisory Board firmly believes that Ms. Öfverström – as an experienced leader in global finance – is the right person to continue to drive value as she enhances the financial processes, systems and steering at the Nemetschek Group. At the same time, the Supervisory Board and Executive Board would like to thank Dr. Axel Kaufmann for his successful contribution over the last three years.

“On behalf of the entire company and the Executive Board, I would like to thank Axel and extend a warm welcome to Louise Öfverström,” said Yves Padrines, CEO of the Nemetschek Group. “Thanks to her international and extensive expertise in finance and experience in harmonizing internal processes within large business units as well as her focus on transformations and enhanced value generation across different industries, she is the perfect addition to the Executive Board team”, Padrines continued.

“The Nemetschek Group represents one of the most impressive growth stories in the international software industry and has the potential to keep growing strongly. I am excited to become a part of this success story and to be part of the Nemetschek Team. With the Group’s growing size and complexity, it will be important to actively organize the financial structure and steering in a way that provides optimal support for Nemetschek’s future growth and value generation,” said Louise Öfverström.

For further information about the company, please contact:

Nemetschek Group

Stefanie Zimmermann

Investor Relations

+49 89 540459 250

szimmermann@nemetschek.com

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer for digital transformation in the AEC/O and the media industries. With its intelligent software solutions, it covers the entire lifecycle of building and infrastructure projects, guides its customers into the future of digitalization and enables them to shape the world. As one of the leading corporate groups worldwide in this sector, the Nemetschek Group increases quality in the building process and improves the digital workflow for all those involved. Customers can design, build, and manage buildings more efficiently, sustainably and resource-saving. The focus is on the use of open standards (OPEN BIM). The portfolio also includes digital solutions for visualization, 3D modeling, and animation. The innovative products of the 13 brands of the Nemetschek Group in the four customer-oriented segments are used by approximately 6.5 million users worldwide. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs around 3,500 experts all over the world.

Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the MDAX and TecDAX the company achieved revenues amounting to EUR 681.5 million and an EBITDA of EUR 222.0 million in 2021.