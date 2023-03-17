Advanced search
    NEM   DE0006452907

NEMETSCHEK SE

(NEM)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:03:08 2023-03-17 am EDT
55.09 EUR   -0.70%
Nemetschek Group proposes dividend increase by 15.4% to EUR 0.45 per share
EQ
Nemetschek : Vectorworks 2023 Service Pack 4 Delivers Next-Gen Technology to Designers
PU
Nemetschek : Invests in Startup Preoptima to Drive Sustainability in the Construction Industry
PU
Nemetschek Group proposes dividend increase by 15.4% to EUR 0.45 per share

03/17/2023 | 06:52am EDT
EQS-News: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Dividend
Nemetschek Group proposes dividend increase by 15.4% to EUR 0.45 per share

17.03.2023 / 11:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Nemetschek Group proposes dividend increase by 15.4% to EUR 0.45 per share

  • Tenth consecutive dividend increase
  • Total dividend payout rises to EUR 52.0 million

Munich, March 17, 2023 – The Supervisory Board of Nemetschek SE (ISIN 0006452907) approved at today’s meeting the Executive Board’s proposal for a further increase in the dividend. The Supervisory Board and Executive Board of Nemetschek SE, a globally leading software provider for digital transformation in the construction and media industries, are proposing to the Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2023 to increase the dividend for the 2022 financial year by 15.4% to EUR 0.45 per share (previous year: EUR 0.39 per share).

This would be the tenth time in a row that Nemetschek has raised its dividend. With 115.5 million shares, the total dividend payout would increase to EUR 52.0 million (previous year: EUR 45.0 million). The Group will thus continue its long-term dividend policy on the strength of its encouraging business performance in 2022. Even in the current uncertain economic environment, shareholders will participate in the Group’s success through a higher dividend. In 2022, the Group increased its revenue by 17.7% (currency-adjusted: 12.1%) to EUR 801.8 million based on its preliminary figures and achieved a high EBITDA margin of 32.0%.

 

For further information about the company, please contact:
Nemetschek Group
Stefanie Zimmermann
Investor Relations
+49 89 540459 250
szimmermann@nemetschek.com

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer for digital transformation in the AEC/O and the media industries. With its intelligent software solutions, it covers the entire lifecycle of building and infrastructure projects, guides its customers into the future of digitalization and enables them to shape the world. As one of the leading corporate groups worldwide in this sector, the Nemetschek Group increases quality in the building process and improves the digital workflow for all those involved. Customers can design, build, and manage buildings more efficiently, sustainably and resource-saving. The focus is on the use of open standards (OPEN BIM). The portfolio also includes digital solutions for visualization, 3D modeling, and animation. The innovative products of the 13 brands of the Nemetschek Group in the four customer-oriented segments are used by approximately 7 million users worldwide. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs around 3,500 experts all over the world.

Publicly listed since 1999 and part of the MDAX and TecDAX, Nemetschek generated revenues of EUR 801.8 million and an EBITDA of EUR 257.0 million in 2022, according to preliminary figures.


17.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nemetschek SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 540459-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 540459-444
E-mail: investorrelations@nemetschek.com
Internet: www.nemetschek.com
ISIN: DE0006452907
WKN: 645290
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1585593

 
End of News EQS News Service

1585593  17.03.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 805 M 854 M 854 M
Net income 2022 161 M 171 M 171 M
Net cash 2022 145 M 154 M 154 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,4x
Yield 2022 0,78%
Capitalization 6 408 M 6 802 M 6 802 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,78x
EV / Sales 2023 7,24x
Nbr of Employees 3 359
Free-Float 48,4%
