Nemetschek : Maxon Wins Big at the 2021 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards

Friedrichsdorf, Germany - November 11, 2021 - Maxon today shared that both Cinema 4D R25 and Red Giant Complete are winners in the Best New Graphics, Editing, VFX, and Switchers Technology category in the 2021 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards. This official awards program recognizes the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased by corporate partners of NAB Show and the winners were selected from a total of 16 categories by a panel of industry experts.

Launched in September 2021, the latest updates and feature improvements to Cinema 4D R25 and Red Giant Complete represents Maxon's ability to enhance and increase user value on a regular basis to ensure ongoing creative success for its wide and varied community of artists.

"We're honored to be recognized by NAB for two Product of the Year Awards alongside our esteemed industry peers," says Maxon CEO David McGavran. "As with every product we develop, the updates and improvements made to Cinema 4D R25 and Red Giant Complete were carefully planned with our incredibly tight-knit user community in mind. We look forward to celebrating these wins with everyone in person at the soonest possible opportunity to do so safely."