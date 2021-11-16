Nemetschek : Maxon Wins Big at the 2021 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards
11/16/2021 | 08:17am EST
Friedrichsdorf, Germany - November 11, 2021 - Maxon today shared that both Cinema 4D R25 and Red Giant Complete are winners in the Best New Graphics, Editing, VFX, and Switchers Technology category in the 2021 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards. This official awards program recognizes the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased by corporate partners of NAB Show and the winners were selected from a total of 16 categories by a panel of industry experts.
Launched in September 2021, the latest updates and feature improvements to Cinema 4D R25 and Red Giant Complete represents Maxon's ability to enhance and increase user value on a regular basis to ensure ongoing creative success for its wide and varied community of artists.
"We're honored to be recognized by NAB for two Product of the Year Awards alongside our esteemed industry peers," says Maxon CEO David McGavran. "As with every product we develop, the updates and improvements made to Cinema 4D R25 and Red Giant Complete were carefully planned with our incredibly tight-knit user community in mind. We look forward to celebrating these wins with everyone in person at the soonest possible opportunity to do so safely."
About Cinema 4D R25
Cinema 4D is the award-winning professional 3D modeling, animation, simulation and rendering software solution. This latest release of Cinema 4D has provided significant new functionality to the software that allows for a frictionless and intuitive design experience for motion and graphic design artists. New updates, such as Spline Import options, allow users to easily use Illustrator, PDF and SVG vector artwork in their 3D scenes. Capsules allow anyone to tap into the power and flexibility of Cinema 4D's Scene Node system, with plug-in-like features directly in the Classic Object Manager.
About Red Giant Complete
Red Giant Complete is the ultimate package of filmmaking plugins and tools, from particle simulations and 3D effects in Trapcode, to Magic Bullet's color correction and finishing, to the powerful keying, tracking, cleanup, and visual effects compositing tools in VFX Suite. The most recent release saw Maxon provide updates to almost all the tools within the Red Giant Complete range, including Trapcode Suite 17, VFX 2, Magic Bullet 15, and Universe 5 to enhance user experience and leverage the latest hardware including Apple Silicon-powered Macs for a friction-free creative workflow.
About NAB Show
NAB Show, held April 23-27, 2022, in Las Vegas, encompasses media, entertainment and technology and is the ultimate marketplace for those seeking to create superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.
Nemetschek SE published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 13:16:01 UTC.