    NEM   DE0006452907

NEMETSCHEK SE

(NEM)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/01 05:44:51 am
83.25 EUR   +0.28%
NEMETSCHEK : Redshift Now Available as Subscription
PU
NEMETSCHEK : IR Presentation September 2020
PU
NEMETSCHEK : Spacewell Releases Opportunity Simulator for Offices
PU
Nemetschek : Redshift Now Available as Subscription

09/01/2021 | 05:32am EDT
Friedrichsdorf, Germany - August 30, 2021 - Maxon, developers of professional software solutions for motion designers and visual effects artists, today announced that Redshift, the company's blazingly fast GPU rendering product, is now available as a subscription product. Designers using Redshift with Maxon's Cinema 4D, Autodesk Maya, Autodesk 3ds Max, SideFX Houdini, Foundry Katana and Blender can now get started with Redshift or add additional render power for half the price.

Offering Redshift via Subscription powers ongoing development and work to maintain compatibility with multiple DCC applications and hardware platforms, including Nvidia's CUDA, Apple Metal and Apple Silicon. Redshift's functionality and performance is fully dependent upon third-party hardware and software solutions. In order to maintain compatibility with the latest hardware, drivers and host application updates our Redshift development team is constantly updating, optimizing and ensuring stability. In order to provide the best customer experience, Maxon believes all customers should be running on the latest version.

Subscription pricing is comparable to the former Annual Maintenance cost. New customers and existing customers who want to expand their license counts will enjoy the new initial subscription pricing. Sale of perpetual licenses has been discontinued, but existing Annual Maintenance Agreements will of course be serviced and are renewable up to August 31, 2023.

Teams subscriptions are available for larger workgroups at an additional cost. These include dedicated training and support as well as online management and distribution of licenses via the Teams Dashboard. Teams Floating and RLM floating license models are also available.

Redshift customers with questions are encouraged to visit the Redshift subscription FAQ or contact our sales and support teams.

Disclaimer

Nemetschek SE published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 09:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 668 M 788 M 788 M
Net income 2021 125 M 148 M 148 M
Net cash 2021 84,0 M 99,1 M 99,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 76,5x
Yield 2021 0,40%
Capitalization 9 589 M 11 318 M 11 311 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,2x
EV / Sales 2022 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 3 129
Free-Float 48,4%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 83,02 €
Average target price 75,08 €
Spread / Average Target -9,56%
Managers and Directors
Axel Kaufmann Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Nemetschek Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rüdiger Herzog Member-Supervisory Board
William Krouch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEMETSCHEK SE37.45%11 318
ORACLE CORPORATION38.27%249 744
SAP SE18.88%176 672
INTUIT INC.48.89%154 547
SERVICENOW, INC.16.93%127 133
DOCUSIGN, INC.36.59%59 160