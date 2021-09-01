Nemetschek : Redshift Now Available as Subscription

Friedrichsdorf, Germany - August 30, 2021 - Maxon, developers of professional software solutions for motion designers and visual effects artists, today announced that Redshift, the company's blazingly fast GPU rendering product, is now available as a subscription product. Designers using Redshift with Maxon's Cinema 4D, Autodesk Maya, Autodesk 3ds Max, SideFX Houdini, Foundry Katana and Blender can now get started with Redshift or add additional render power for half the price.

Offering Redshift via Subscription powers ongoing development and work to maintain compatibility with multiple DCC applications and hardware platforms, including Nvidia's CUDA, Apple Metal and Apple Silicon. Redshift's functionality and performance is fully dependent upon third-party hardware and software solutions. In order to maintain compatibility with the latest hardware, drivers and host application updates our Redshift development team is constantly updating, optimizing and ensuring stability. In order to provide the best customer experience, Maxon believes all customers should be running on the latest version.

Subscription pricing is comparable to the former Annual Maintenance cost. New customers and existing customers who want to expand their license counts will enjoy the new initial subscription pricing. Sale of perpetual licenses has been discontinued, but existing Annual Maintenance Agreements will of course be serviced and are renewable up to August 31, 2023.

Teams subscriptions are available for larger workgroups at an additional cost. These include dedicated training and support as well as online management and distribution of licenses via the Teams Dashboard. Teams Floating and RLM floating license models are also available.

Redshift customers with questions are encouraged to visit the Redshift subscription FAQ or contact our sales and support teams.