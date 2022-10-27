EQS-News: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Nemetschek SE: Continued Double-Digit Growth in Q3 2022 Driven by High Demand for Subscription and SaaS



Corporate News Nemetschek Group: Continued Double-Digit Growth in Q3 2022 Driven by High Demand for Subscription and SaaS +19.8% growth in revenue to €202.8 million in Q3

+29.2% growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) to €550.6 million in Q3

+57.5% increase in revenue from subscription/SaaS to €54.4 million

+15.7% growth in EBITDA to €62.9 million, EBITDA margin remains high at 31.0%

+13.3% growth in earnings per share to €0.34

Full-year guidance for 2022 confirmed Munich, October 27, 2022 – The Nemetschek Group (ISIN DE 0006452907), a globally leading provider of software for digital transformation in the construction and media industries, maintained its double-digit percentage growth in revenue and earnings in the third quarter of 2022. The Group’s revenue increased by 19.8% between July and September, while its EBITDA went up by 15.7%. Recurring revenue was again the main driver of growth and reached a new record level as a result of the strong demand for subscription-based and SaaS models in particular. In order to present the future growth dynamics and the success more transparently in the ongoing transition of the business to subscription and SaaS models and therefore in view of the total recurring revenues, the Nemetschek Group is introducing the key figure ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue). At 29.2%, the ARR growth in Q3 was significantly higher than the overall Group’s revenue growth (19.8%), which is a strong indication of the continued high growth potential over the next 12 months. “The industry’s efficiency shortcomings are becoming even more visible in the currently changing environment in the construction and real estate sectors. Digitalization and the usage of intelligent software solutions across a building’s life cycle are essential requirements for making construction more efficient, less resource-consuming, and more cost-effective. This success factor for our customers leads to a continued strong demand for our solutions. On top of that, we continue to expand in the Media segment which is just at the start of a long period of growth and high demand,” said Yves Padrines, CEO of the Nemetschek Group. “The successful transition to subscriptions and SaaS, which will lead to a strong increase in recurring revenues and make our business even more resilient. The same is true for our strong innovation pipeline. For example, this includes the new Bluebeam Cloud offering and our open cloud-based Digital Twin platform. Following the first nine months of the year, we are very confident that we will achieve our guidance for 2022,” continued Yves Padrines. Group’s Key Performance Indicators in Q3 and in the First Nine Months of 2022 The Group’s revenue maintained its double-digit percentage growth, climbing by 19.8% (adjusted for currency effects: 11.8%) to €202.8 million. During the first nine months of 2022, the Group’s revenue increased to €598.9 million, equivalent to year-over-year growth of 21.3% (adjusted for currency effects: 15.2%).



and the increase in the share of recurring revenues, the Group’s strategic focus continued to be on the ongoing of its business. The result can be seen in the over-proportional increase in revenues abroad (Q3: +25%), with North America in particular showing strong growth. The increase in recurring revenues and regional diversification further boost the quality, plannability, and resilience of the Nemetschek business model. As part of its ongoing developments in its solution portfolio, Nemetschek has driven initiatives in its innovation focus areas of Cloud and Digital Twins.

The US brand Bluebeam has reached a milestone in its corporate history with the rollout of its Bluebeam Cloud. This new product is a suite of mobile and browser-based solutions that makes it possible for teams on construction sites to access important data and work from anywhere, including from their mobile devices. The cloud features also ensure an optimized data availability and therefore further improve the cooperation and work processes of Bluebeam’s existing desktop solutions.

With the appointment of César Flores Rodríguez as Chief Division Officer (CDO) for Operate & Manage, Nemetschek significantly strengthened its segment. A particular focus of Mr. Rodríguez will be on the go-to-market strategy, growth acceleration, and cross-selling. Additionally, he will also oversee the new business unit for Digital Twins and drive the development of an open, cloud-based Digital Twin platform.

of Cloud and Digital Twins. Segment Developments In the Design segment, revenue in Q3 2022 grew by 11.4% (adjusted for currency effects: 6.4%) to €96.9 million. After the first nine months of 2022, revenue was €287.4 million (+11.5%, adjusted for currency effects: +7.7%). The strong growth in subscription revenues (constant currency growth: Q3: +50.8%, 9M: +51.5%) is a testament to the success of the segment’s strategy of offering subscriptions and licenses in parallel. The EBITDA margin in Q3 2022 was 31.8% and almost at the previous year’s level (32.2%). During the first nine months of the year, EBITDA margin improved to 33.0% (previous-year period: 32.6%).



FX-adj Revenues 202.8 169.3 +19.8% +11.8% - thereof software licenses 56.9 55.7 +2.2% -6.2% - thereof recurring revenues 137.7 106.5 +29.2% +21.0% - Subscription & SaaS (part of recurring revenue) 54.4 34.5 +57.5% +47.1% ARR (Annual recurring revenues) 550.6 426.1 +29.2% +21.7% EBITDA 62.9 54.4 +15.7% Margin 31.0% 32.1% EBIT 48.0 42.0 +14.2% Margin 23.7% 24.8% Net income (Group shares) 38.8 34.2 +13.3% Earnings per share in EUR 0.34 0.30 +13.3% Net income (Group shares) before amortization of purchase price allocation (PPA) 45.5 39.3 +15.7% Earnings per share before PPA in EUR 0.39 0.34 +15.7%

Overview of quarterly key figures per segment* (Q3-22) In EUR million Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Δ in %

FX-adj. Design Revenues 96.9 87.0 +11.4% +6.4% EBITDA 30.8 28.0 +10.0% +0.8% EBITDA margin 31.8% 32.2% Build Revenues 71.0 54.0 +31.4% +17.4% EBITDA 26.9 21.6 +24.9% +10.4% EBITDA margin 37.9% 39.9% Media Revenues 25.8 18.9 +36.7% +27.6% EBITDA 10.8 7.9 +36.0% +28.4% EBITDA margin 41.8% 42.0% Manage Revenues 11.3 11.0 +2.9% +3.2% EBITDA 0.5 1.3 -57.0% -51.8% EBITDA margin 4.8% 11.6% Overview of 9-month key figures (9M-22) In EUR million 9M 2022 9M 2021 Δ in %

FX-adj Revenues 598.9 493.6 +21.3% +15.2% - thereof software licenses 187.1 169.0 +10.7% +4.3% - thereof recurring revenues 387.2 302.6 +28.0% +21.6% - Subscription & SaaS (part of recurring revenue) 146.8 93.0 +57.8% +49.5% ARR (Annual recurring revenues) 550.6 426.1 +29.2% +21.7% EBITDA 201.3 160.3 +25.6% Margin 33.6% 32.5% EBIT 157.6 123.0 +28,1% Margin 26.3% 24.9% Net income (Group shares) 127.9 96.8 +32.1% Earnings per share in EUR 1.11 0.84 +32.1% Net income (Group shares) before amortization of purchase price allocation (PPA) 147.5 111.8 +32.0% Earnings per share before PPA in EUR 1.28 0.97 +32.0%

Overview of 9-month key figures per segment* (9M-22) In EUR million 9M 2022 9M 2021 Δ in %

FX-adj. Design Revenues 287.4 257.8 +11.5% +7.7% EBITDA 94.7 84.0 +12.8% +6.1% EBITDA margin 33.0% 32.6% Build Revenues 208.8 157.2 +32.8% +22.1% EBITDA 88.0 67.0 +31.4% +19.7% EBITDA margin 42.1% 42.6% Media Revenues 75.8 50.1 +51.4% +43.5% EBITDA 32.4 18.8 +72.8% +63.7% EBITDA margin 42.8% 37.5% Manage Revenues 33.9 33.0 +2.9% +3.0% EBITDA 2.3 3.2 -29.2% -22.5% EBITDA margin 6.7% 9.7% *As a result of the strategic reorganization of brands between the Design and Build segments, prior year figures were

szimmermann@nemetschek.com About the Nemetschek Group The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer for digital transformation in the AEC/O and the media industries. With its intelligent software solutions, it covers the entire lifecycle of building and infrastructure projects, guides its customers into the future of digitalization and enables them to shape the world. As one of the leading corporate groups worldwide in this sector, the Nemetschek Group increases quality in the building process and improves the digital workflow for all those involved. Customers can design, build, and manage buildings more efficiently, sustainably and resource-saving. The focus is on the use of open standards (OPEN BIM). The portfolio also includes digital solutions for visualization, 3D modeling, and animation. The innovative products of the 13 brands of the Nemetschek Group in the four customer-oriented segments are used by approximately 6.5 million users worldwide. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs around 3,500 experts all over the world. Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the MDAX and TecDAX the company achieved revenues amounting to EUR 681.5 million and an EBITDA of EUR 222.0 million in 2021.

