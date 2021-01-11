Log in
Nemetschek SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

01/11/2021 | 03:35am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nemetschek SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
11.01.2021 / 09:34
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nemetschek SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2021
Address: https://ir.nemetschek.com/websites/nemetschek/German/2000/veroeffentlichungen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2021
Address: https://ir.nemetschek.com/websites/nemetschek/English/2100/news.html

11.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nemetschek SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 München
Germany
Internet: www.nemetschek.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1159605  11.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1159605&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 593 M 723 M 723 M
Net income 2020 93,1 M 113 M 113 M
Net cash 2020 9,43 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 72,6x
Yield 2020 0,50%
Capitalization 6 774 M 8 295 M 8 255 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales 2021 10,0x
Nbr of Employees 3 067
Free-Float 47,4%
Chart NEMETSCHEK SE
Duration : Period :
Nemetschek SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEMETSCHEK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 66,54 €
Last Close Price 58,65 €
Spread / Highest target 37,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Axel Kaufmann Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Georg Nemetschek Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rüdiger Herzog Member-Supervisory Board
William Krouch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEMETSCHEK SE-2.90%8 295
ORACLE CORPORATION-2.03%186 593
SAP SE-0.97%154 839
INTUIT INC.-1.42%103 368
SERVICENOW INC.-3.78%103 306
DOCUSIGN, INC.10.00%45 621
