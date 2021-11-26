Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/26 05:44:42 am
105.975 EUR   +1.12%
Nemetschek : Spacewell Boosts Its MCS IWMS Offering

11/26/2021 | 05:20am EST
Antwerp, November 24, 2021 - Spacewell today released version 21 of its BIM-enabled MCS IWMS software. MCS 21 primarily brings improvements in the areas of space management, workplace reservations, maintenance, and business intelligence, with a range of new dashboards.

These dashboards are dynamic, meaning every piece of a chart or visualization is clickable. Drill-down functionality transforms the total dashboard into an analytics tool. It all happens in real-time, powered by the data of the user. MCS 21 also provides the ability to use on-demand custom queries to meet specific business needs. In addition, Spacewell added a 'Bring your own BI' option enabling users to connect to the corporate analytics package of their choice. Furthermore, MCS 21 also offers the possibility to exchange asset data with O-Prognose specialized long-term maintenance planning & budgeting software.

MCS is a modular IWMS that meticulously integrates a range of different solutions and mobile applications. Every solution corresponds to a certain domain and can be used independently or combined with other solutions. MCS is recognized for its best-in-class mobile apps, embedded Building Information Modeling (BIM), and native integration with Spacewell's smart workplace IoT platform. The latest Verdantix Green Quadrant IWMS benchmark report specifically mentioned Spacewell MCS strengths in:

  • Platform integration across all core IWMS applications
  • Highly intuitive functionality across workplace and service management
  • IoT-enabled solutions

With this year's MCS update, Spacewell continues to raise the bar for Integrated Workplace Management Solutions. Read more details about the new release or watch a short video

Disclaimer

Nemetschek SE published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 10:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
