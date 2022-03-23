Nemetschek : Spacewell Recognized as a Leader in the IWMS Market

Antwerp, March 21, 2022 - The third edition of the Verdantix Green Quadrant IWMS solution benchmark study, recently released after a five-month intensive research process, once again names Spacewell a Leader in IWMS (Integrated Workplace Management Systems).

One of the key trends that Verdantix highlights in the report is that "mobile applications, IoT solutions and advanced analytics will continue to drive long-term IWMS innovation."

This is an evolution that Spacewell anticipated very early on, by co-developing and natively integrating its IWMS with a powerful IoT platform for smart buildings.



As a result, Spacewell is now one of the select vendors that is a Leader in both IWMS and Smart Building solutions. By integrating the two software platforms it makes the IWMS function smarter and lets the Smart Buildings solution drive greater behavioral changes and other performance improvements.