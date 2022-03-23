Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Nemetschek SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEM   DE0006452907

NEMETSCHEK SE

(NEM)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Nemetschek : Spacewell Recognized as a Leader in the IWMS Market

03/23/2022 | 06:04am EDT
Antwerp, March 21, 2022 - The third edition of the Verdantix Green Quadrant IWMS solution benchmark study, recently released after a five-month intensive research process, once again names Spacewell a Leader in IWMS (Integrated Workplace Management Systems).

One of the key trends that Verdantix highlights in the report is that "mobile applications, IoT solutions and advanced analytics will continue to drive long-term IWMS innovation."

This is an evolution that Spacewell anticipated very early on, by co-developing and natively integrating its IWMS with a powerful IoT platform for smart buildings.

As a result, Spacewell is now one of the select vendors that is a Leader in both IWMS and Smart Building solutions. By integrating the two software platforms it makes the IWMS function smarter and lets the Smart Buildings solution drive greater behavioral changes and other performance improvements.

With its integrated solution, Spacewell provides real-time access to high-quality data and empowers building occupants, managers and service provides to make insights actionable across user types and activities. Through this, the software helps organizations adapt flexibly to the post-pandemic world of work and remain resilient to change.

Disclaimer

Nemetschek SE published this content on 21 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 10:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
