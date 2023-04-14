Nemetschek : Sustainability Report 2022,

An Interview with Yves Padrines, CEO

Mr. Padrines, how would you summarize the year 2022 in terms of sustainability - globally, for the construction industry and for the Nemetschek Group?

Yves Padrines: Our world is changing and global trends such as climate change, digitalization, urbanization, globalization and demographic change involve both opportunities and risks for our planet and all the species that live on it. Let's take the construction industry as an example. It is currently one of the largest consumers of global resources, but in the future, it can make a major contribution to reducing the global CO2 footprint. It also has the power to make people's lives more worth living. We at Nemetschek have always seen sustainability as a great opportunity, because digitalization

is an important key to making the industry as a whole, but especially the construction industry in which we are operating, more sustainable. With our digital solutions, buildings and infrastructure can be designed, built, and operated more resource-efficiently - and thus more sustainably.

Like many other companies, the Nemetschek Group is also confronted with increasing sustainability regulations. How do you deal with these?

Yves Padrines: First of all, the Nemetschek Group and also I personally very much support the stronger focus on sustainability. This is the only way to go into the future. In particular, the implementation of the EU Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) is a big challenge for us as well as for other companies, but it provides very important specific disclosure requirements and guidelines and will definitely lead to greater transparency in the area of sustainability. For us, the CSRD means that we continue on our chosen