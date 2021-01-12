Nemetschek : TÜV SÜD chooses Spacewell software

Munich, Germany / Antwerp, Belgium, January 12, 2021 - TÜV SÜD, a leading global expert for testing, inspection and certification, has signed an agreement to implement Spacewell's Axxerion software at its new Singapore headquarters, an 8-story, 18,900 square-meter,state-of-the-art smart

The software will ingest data from various smart building systems and drive automated processes based on flexible workflow logic

building, where around 700 TÜV SÜD employees will work from 2021 onwards.

Axxerion SaaS provides best-practice workflow automation for property and facilities management, offering the flexibility to tailor workflows easily to specific requirements. The software also connects with the IoT using real- time data to drive building performance and optimize the occupant experience.

"When planning our new Singapore headquarters, we decided right from the outset to design a digital twin. This enabled us to benefit from simulations in the design phase and digital testing during construction," says Joachim Birnthaler, CEO Division Real Estate & Infrastructure at TÜV SÜD. "Spacewell's Axxerion software is now supporting us in making a smooth transition as we can continue to use our digital twin to ensure efficient operation of our building."

First step in a partnership

But the implementation of the Axxerion software at 15 IBP is just the first step in a partnership between TÜV SÜD and Nemetschek's brand Spacewell, focusing on smarter asset management and practice-drivendigital twinimplementation aimed at ultimately enabling high-efficiency operation of self-regulating, fully autonomous buildings.

"We are delighted that TÜV SÜD has decided to use our Axxerion software in its IBP15 building," says Koen Matthijs, Chief Division Officer, Operate & Manage Division at the Nemetschek Group. "Our companies have a like- minded approach to the digital transformation of building life-cycle management, and we look forward to sharing our experiences in this field."

