Nemetschek : TÜV SÜD chooses Spacewell software

TÜV SÜD chooses Spacewell software
TÜV SÜD implements Spacewell's IWMS software Axxerion at its brand-new Singapore headquarters, at 15 IBP
The software will ingest data from various smart building systems and drive automated processes based on flexible workflow logic
TÜV SÜD and Spacewell will cooperate on solutions for highly efficient building operations
Munich, Germany / Antwerp, Belgium, January 12, 2021 - TÜV SÜD, a leading global expert for testing, inspection and certification, has signed an agreement to implement Spacewell's Axxerion softwareat its new Singapore headquarters, an 8-story, 18,900 square-meter,state-of-the-art smart
building, where around 700 TÜV SÜD employees will work from 2021 onwards.
Axxerion SaaS provides best-practice workflow automation for property and facilities management, offering the flexibility to tailor workflows easily to specific requirements. The software also connects with the IoT using real- time data to drive building performance and optimize the occupant experience.
"When planning our new Singapore headquarters, we decided right from the outset to design a digital twin. This enabled us to benefit from simulations in the design phase and digital testing during construction," says Joachim Birnthaler, CEO Division Real Estate & Infrastructure at TÜV SÜD. "Spacewell's Axxerion software is now supporting us in making a smooth transition as we can continue to use our digital twin to ensure efficient operation of our building."
First step in a partnership
But the implementation of the Axxerion software at 15 IBP is just the first step in a partnership between TÜV SÜD and Nemetschek's brand Spacewell, focusing on smarter asset management and practice-drivendigital twinimplementation aimed at ultimately enabling high-efficiency operation of self-regulating, fully autonomous buildings.
"We are delighted that TÜV SÜD has decided to use our Axxerion software in its IBP15 building," says Koen Matthijs, Chief Division Officer, Operate & Manage Division at the Nemetschek Group. "Our companies have a like- minded approach to the digital transformation of building life-cycle management, and we look forward to sharing our experiences in this field."
About TÜV SÜD
Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, TÜV SÜD has evolved into one of the leading global experts for testing, inspection and certification. More than 25,000 employees work at over 1.000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and smart buildings and infrastructures safe and reliable. For more information about TÜV SÜD, visit www.tuvsud.com
About Spacewell
Spacewell is part of the listed Nemetschek Group, a digital transformation pioneer in the AECO industry. As one of the leading corporate groups worldwide, Nemetschek covers the entire life cycle of building and infrastructure projects with its software solutions and guides its customers into the future of digitalization.
Spacewell's software and technology solutions focus on the use phase (manage & operate) of buildings. Our main goal is to make buildings work harder for their users. We assist our clients to optimize building maintenance and facility operations and achieve bottom-line savings. And we help them create high-performance workplaces that offer the agility, flexibility, and connectivity needed to support new ways of working. We do this by consolidating life-cycle data, best-practice processes, real-time IoT data, and actionable insights onto a single platform. Spacewell's product portfolio spans MCS (IWMS), Axxerion (workflow-based property and facility management software), O-Prognose(long-term maintenance planning), Cobundu (Smart Building platform) and Advisory Services. Spacewell was founded in 1989 and currently employs over 300 people across 10 locations.
For more information about Spacewell, visit https://spacewell.com/or follow us on LinkedIn
About the Nemetschek Group
The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer for the digital transformation in the AEC industry. With its software solutions, it covers the complete life cycle of building and infrastructure projects and guides its customers into the future of digitalization. As one of the world's leading corporate groups, the Nemetschek Group increases quality in the construction process and improves the digital workflow of all those involved in the construction process. Leveraging the software, buildings can be planned, built and operated more efficiently, sustainably and in a resource-saving manner. The focus of the Nemetschek Group is on the use of open standards (OPEN BIM). The portfolio also includes digital solutions for visualization, 3D modeling and animation. The innovative products of the 16 brands in the four customer-oriented divisions are used by approximately six million users worldwide. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs more than 3,000 experts.
Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the MDAX and TecDAX, the company achieved revenue in the amount of EUR 556.9 million and an EBITDA of EUR 165.7 million in 2019.
Contacts
Sven Toelen
VP Marketing & Communication Spacewell sven.toelen@spacewell.com +32 3 829 04 95
