Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Nemetschek SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEM   DE0006452907

NEMETSCHEK SE

(NEM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:30:00 2023-01-11 am EST
51.38 EUR   +0.94%
03:20aNemetschek : Vectorworks, Inc. Announces New Cloud and Mobile Enhancements Built on Apple Technology
PU
2022NEMETSCHEK AG : Morgan Stanley reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
2022Shaping Energy Efficiency : Nemetschek Group Brand Spacewell Helps Tackle the Energy Crisis
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nemetschek : Vectorworks, Inc. Announces New Cloud and Mobile Enhancements Built on Apple Technology

01/11/2023 | 03:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Columbia, MD (January 10, 2023) - Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. has released key updates to the Vectorworks 2023product line focused on providing users with a more efficient and reliable experience on Vectorworks Cloud Services and the Vectorworks Nomad mobile app utilizing Apple's innovative technology.

"We are using the power of the Cloud to bring the latest Apple technologies to our users and speed up and streamline their reality capture workflows," said Iskra Nikolova, Vectorworks quality assurance manager for Cloud and mobile.

The existing Photos to 3D Model feature in Vectorworks Cloud Services has been upgraded to take advantage of Apple's new photogrammetry API on macOS, known as Object Capture. Job submissions now incorporate this framework on the Cloud infrastructure, desktop app, web portal and Nomad mobile app.

"Apple's Object Capture framework replaces our old photogrammetry framework used for the generation of 3D models from photos. It has higher success rates and creates a more optimized geometry in less time," said Nikolova. "Plus, additional metadata generated by supported iOS devices is used by the algorithm to recover actual object size and orientation, which was not possible before."

In addition, using Apple's room scanning framework, RoomPlan, the Nomad mobile app can now produce models with classified geometry, such as walls, windows, openings and doors, which can be imported directly into a Vectorworks model. Users can quickly scan an existing room layout using their iOS mobile device to create a robust reality capture that is accessible and easy to use.

"Apple's RoomPlan scanning framework is great for capturing existing room layouts and bringing them into Vectorworks with almost no effort or time," said Nikolova.

Building on modern technology gives Vectorworks the ability to continuously provide further updates to the Nomad mobile app. This latest update gives users more control over light representation in their 3D models. The new Lights panel in the 3D model viewer allows for light object visibility control from the viewer, which aids in design presentation. Individual light objects exported from .vwx files can be turned on and off, and heliodon or directional lights can now also set the position of the Light direction control when opening a model in the Unity-based 3D viewer.

Users can try out the latest Vectorworks Cloud Services features by logging into cloud.vectorworks.net. To access the new features in the Vectorworks Nomad mobile app, download the latest version from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Get a free trial of Vectorworks Design Suite to see firsthand how you can design without limits.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Globally more than 685,000 users are creating, connecting and influencing the next generation of design with Vectorworks on Mac and Windows. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada and Australia, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nemetschek SE published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 08:19:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NEMETSCHEK SE
03:20aNemetschek : Vectorworks, Inc. Announces New Cloud and Mobile Enhancements Built on Apple ..
PU
2022NEMETSCHEK AG : Morgan Stanley reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
2022Shaping Energy Efficiency : Nemetschek Group Brand Spacewell Helps Tackle the Energy Crisi..
PU
2022NEMETSCHEK AG : Hauck & Aufhauser sticks Neutral
MD
2022Enhancing Quality Across The Buildin : Nemetschek Brand Solibri Introduces Integrated Solu..
PU
2022NEMETSCHEK AG : Barclays gives a Neutral rating
MD
2022Nemetschek : Solibri signs Commercial Agreement with Norwegian BIM Startup Imerso
PU
2022NEMETSCHEK AG : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
2022Nemetschek Group announces Louise Öfverström as new CFO
EQ
2022NEMETSCHEK AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEMETSCHEK SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 802 M 861 M 861 M
Net income 2022 164 M 176 M 176 M
Net cash 2022 149 M 160 M 160 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,4x
Yield 2022 0,85%
Capitalization 5 879 M 6 315 M 6 315 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,15x
EV / Sales 2023 6,45x
Nbr of Employees 3 359
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart NEMETSCHEK SE
Duration : Period :
Nemetschek SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEMETSCHEK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 50,90 €
Average target price 61,55 €
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yves Padrines Chief Executive Officer
Louise Öfverström Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Nemetschek Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rüdiger Herzog Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEMETSCHEK SE6.73%6 315
ORACLE CORPORATION5.73%233 010
SAP SE8.60%130 890
SERVICENOW INC.-2.50%76 323
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.5.05%35 210
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-5.71%16 931