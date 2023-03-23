Advanced search
    NEM   DE0006452907

NEMETSCHEK SE

(NEM)
2023-03-23
57.92 EUR   +10.37%
03/21Nemetschek : Graphisoft's Archicad Collaborate makes leading BIM technology more accessible through new subscription offering
PU
03/21Nemetschek : Vectorworks, Inc. to Host Open House on April 19
PU
03/17Nemetschek wants to increase dividend significantly - but investors react negatively
DP
Nemetschek aims to return to double-digit growth in 2024

03/23/2023 | 06:02am EDT
MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The construction software provider Nemetschek has prepared investors for a transitional year due to the subscription model for software via the Internet, which is now common in the industry. After weaker growth with falling profitability, sales are expected to grow again in double digits from 2024 and margins are also expected to pick up again. The forecasts were greeted with relief on the stock market. The MDax-listed share rose by up to almost 13 percent to 59.20 euros, its highest level since September 2022.

The share had lost almost 60 percent last year, ending a run of ten consecutive years of gains. In the process, the price climbed from around two euros to almost 113 euros at the end of 2021. Due to concerns about growth prospects, the development of margins and increasing skepticism in the market with regard to technology shares, the price had fallen to 44 euros in September last year. With a stock market value of just under seven billion euros, Nemetschek is the second most valuable German software manufacturer after SAP.

Due to the switch to the subscription model, the group only expects currency-adjusted revenue growth of between 4 and 6 percent in 2023, which is less than recently. With the subscription model, customers pay for monthly use and do not have to spend a lot of money on licenses when they sign the contract. For software companies, revenue is spread more evenly. Initially, however, this will have a dampening effect on sales. Analysts welcomed the new direction. Warburg expert Andreas Wolf sees the subscription model as positive and "clearly value-enhancing" in the long term.

The margin based on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) is expected to decline to 28 to 30 (2022: 32) percent in the current year. Last year, as already announced, sales increased by almost 18 percent to 802 million euros. Adjusted for the effects of the weak euro, sales were up by just over 12 percent. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) increased by around 16 percent to 257 million euros. Experts had already expected lower growth and declining profitability for the current year.

In the coming year, Group CEO Yves Padrines is again targeting double-digit sales growth. At the same time, an Ebitda margin of more than 30 percent is again on the cards. In 2025, the growth momentum is to increase and revenues are to rise by at least the mid-teens.

Following the successful switch to the subscription model and the so-called SaaS business (Software as a Service), in which users use the provider's software and infrastructure via the Internet, Padrines sees the opportunity for structurally higher growth, significantly above the market average./zb/mne/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
