Nemetschek Innovation Foundation supports Expansion of the Institute for Applied Construction Informatics (iabi) at Munich University of Applied Sciences University plans to appoint two professors for construction informatics

Nemetschek Innovation Foundation finances two academic staff members for 10 years Munich, 20 April 2021 - The Institute for Applied Construction Informatics (iabi) at Munich University of Applied Sciences is to be significantly expanded. The institute plans to appoint two professors for construction informatics and to create two positions for research assistants. To this end, a funding agreement was signed on Monday, 19 April 2021, between the the Munich University of Applied Sciences and the Nemetschek Innovation Foundation, which provides for the financing of these two academic staff members with a funding period of 10 years. The new research assistants joining the iabi will work in the institute's current field of research, which is data communication. The aim is to achieve a higher degree of interoperability of those working in the construction industry. In addition, the field of "Application of Artificial Intelligence in Civil Engineering" is to be more closely integrated into the institute's profile. In 1996, the civil engineer, scientist, and entrepreneur Prof. Georg Nemetschek - who is one of the pioneers of the digitalisation of the construction industry - established the non-profit Professor Georg Nemetschek Foundation for the benefit of the Faculty of Civil Engineering at the end of his many years of teaching at Munich University of Applied Sciences. The funds of this foundation were used, among other things, to successfully establish and further develop the iabi under the direction of Prof. Rasso Steinmann. The Nemetschek Innovation Foundation was established by Prof. Nemetschek in May 2020. The foundation's purpose is to promote science and research in the field of design, construction, and management of buildings, as well as to promote excellence and competence in the construction industry. Today's Nemetschek SE, which was also founded by Prof. Nemetschek and whose roots go back to 1963, is one of the world's leading suppliers of software solutions for the entire life cycle of buildings. Prof. Georg Nemetschek explained the importance of this funding: "According to a UN report, the construction and building industry is responsible for 38 percent of global CO2 greenhouse gas emissions. Only through the consistent digitalisation of the entire planning and construction process and through the cooperation of all those involved will the climate footprint and the

productivity gap of the industry improve noticeably and sustainably. That is why it is important to strengthen Munich University of Applied Sciences' focus on applied research by expanding iabi and enriching the teaching provision in the areas of construction informatics." "Prof. Nemetschek, as a professor, long-time dean, and benefactor, has promoted our Faculty of Civil Engineering like no other. The Innovation Foundation's grant enables us to intensify applied research and teaching in important future fields of construction informatics," said Prof. Dr. Martin Leitner, President of Munich University of Applied Sciences. About the Nemetschek Innovation Foundation The Nemetschek Innovation Foundation was founded as a non-profit foundation under public law on May 13, 2020 by TUM Alumni Prof. Dipl.-Ing. Georg Nemetschek. The purpose of the foundation is to promote science and research in the field of design, construction, and operation and management of buildings as well as to promote excellence and competence in the construction industry. To this end, endowed professorships and endowed institutes at universities and colleges are to be financed in order to support Germany as a location to take a leading role in the technologically, economically, and socially important field of artificial intelligence (AI). About Prof. Georg Nemetschek The civil engineer Prof. Georg Nemetschek is one of the world's pioneers of the digital transformation of the AECOM industry (Architecture, Engineering, Construction, Operating, Management) and has played a key role in shaping the digitalisation of the entire construction industry over the past 50 years as an entrepreneur and scientist. About Munich University of Applied Sciences / iabi Munich University of Applied Sciences is one of the largest universities in

Germany, with around 500 professors, 750 lecturers, and around 18,000 students. It offers over 85 Bachelor's and Master's degree programmes in the fields of technology, economics, social sciences, and design. Excellently located in the business area of Munich, it maintains close contacts with professional practice and is committed to application-oriented teaching and research. About the Nemetschek Group The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer for digital transformation in the AEC industry. With its intelligent software solutions, it covers the entire lifecycle of building and infrastructure projects and guides its customers into the future of digitalization. As one of the leading corporate groups worldwide, the Nemetschek Group increases quality in the building process and improves the digital workflow of all those involved in the building process. This makes it possible to design, build and manage buildings with greater efficiency, sustainability and environmental compatibility in terms of resources. The focus is on the use of open standards (Open BIM). The portfolio also includes digital solutions for visualization, 3D modeling and animation. The innovative products of the 15 brands of the Nemetschek Group in the four customer- oriented segments are used by approximately six million users worldwide. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs more than 3,000 experts. Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the MDAX and TecDAX, the company achieved revenue amounting to EUR 596.9 million and an EBITDA of EUR 172.3 million in 2020.

