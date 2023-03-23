Nemetschek outlook and subscription model inspire investors

(New: Entry, further details and analysts' reactions)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Nemetschek shares reacted to the construction software provider's outlook on Thursday with a double-digit percentage rise in the share price. In the morning, the shares temporarily shot up by almost 13 percent to their highest level since mid-September 2022. Most recently, they were up 11 percent at 58.24 euros, making them the clear leader in the MDax. In the course of the year, which is still quite short, the share price recovery has already added up to around 22 percent.

Due to the changeover to the subscription model now common in the industry, Nemetschek expects significantly slower growth in 2023 than recently and a somewhat lower profitability (Ebitda margin) of 28 to 30 (2022: 32) percent. Sales growth is then expected to return to the double-digit range in 2024 and accelerate further in 2025. In addition, the Ebitda margin is then expected to rise again.

In an initial reaction to the 2024 targets, analyst Chandramouli Sriraman of investment house Stifel spoke of increasing confidence in the success of the switch from the sale of software licenses to a subscription model with rental software.

Warburg expert Andreas Wolf also sees the subscription model as positive and "clearly value-enhancing" in the long term. However, the start-up will initially slow down growth in 2023. However, the market expectation for the Ebitda margin in 2024 is already at the upper end of the target range stated by the software developer.

Analyst Knut Woller of Baader Bank called the 2023 targets solid. However, he also warned that the consensus estimate for profitability in 2024 was already at the upper end of the target range stated by Nemetschek and could therefore be taken slightly negatively.

The share had lost almost 60 percent last year, ending a run of ten consecutive years of gains. In the process, the price climbed from around two euros to almost 113 euros at the end of 2021.

Due to concerns about growth prospects, the development of margins and increasing skepticism in the market with regard to technology shares, the share price had fallen to 44 euros in September last year. With a stock market value of almost seven billion euros, Nemetschek is the second most valuable German software manufacturer after SAP./edh/ag/mis