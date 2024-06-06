MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Building software provider Nemetschek intends to expand its international business with the acquisition of US software company GoCanvas. The provider of building software for skilled workers with a most recent annual recurring revenue (ARR) of 67 million dollars is to become part of the Group from summer 2024, the MDax-listed company announced in Munich on Thursday. The purchase price is 11.5 times the recurring revenue from the previous year - which corresponds to a sum of around 770 million dollars (708 million euros). The transaction will be financed with Nemetschek's own cash and existing credit facilities. Nemetschek itself generated annual recurring revenue of just under EUR 719 million in 2023. With the acquisition, the Americas region will become even more important for the Group. Nemetschek had recently already generated 38 percent of its revenue there./zb/stk