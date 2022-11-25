Advanced search
    NEM   DE0006452907

NEMETSCHEK SE

(NEM)
11:29 2022-11-25 am EST
47.86 EUR   +0.63%
11:01aPvr : Nemetschek SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11/24NEMETSCHEK AG : Hauck & Aufhauser sticks Neutral
MD
11/22Enhancing Quality Across The Building Lifecycle : Nemetschek Brand Solibri Introduces Integrated Solution For Model Checking
PU
PVR: Nemetschek SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/25/2022 | 11:01am EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.11.2022 / 17:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Nemetschek SE
Street: Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
Postal code: 81829
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R0S2IX1S358J38

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Acquisition of control in the Nemetschek Foundation (previously a subsidiary of Prof. Nemetschek)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Ralf Nemetschek, Dr.
Date of birth: 30 Aug 1965

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Nemetschek-Stiftung
N-Integral GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
28 Jun 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 45.65 % 0.00 % 45.65 % 115500000
Previous notification 2.72 % 0.00 % 2.72 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006452907 2850 52724784 0.002 % 45.65 %
Total 52727634 45.65 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Dr. Ralf Nemetschek % % %
Nemetschek-Stiftung 42.93 % % 42.93 %
- % % %
Dr. Ralf Nemetschek % % %
Whitehole Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Whitehole GmbH & Co. KG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
24 Nov 2022


25.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nemetschek SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 München
Germany
Internet: www.nemetschek.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1497433  25.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1497433&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
