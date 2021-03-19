Log in
NEO BATTERY MATERIALS LTD.

(NBM)
NEO Battery Materials Ltd. Announces Mr. Hur and Mr. Hwang to Join Scientific Advisory Board

03/19/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2021) - NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV: NBM) ("NEO" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it welcomes Mr. Jaehong Hur and Mr. Suk Joong Hwang to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Mr. Hur is the former CEO of L&F Co., Ltd, ("L&F") a publicly traded company in South Korea with $2.5 billion market capital, and a global top-tier company in the cathode material business. Currently, Mr. Hur is the Chairman of the Board of Directors at L&F. He has over 15 years of experience in Li-ion battery material development and commercialization throughout South Korea. Mr. Hur has been widely respected and known as one of the world's experts in the use of cathode materials in lithium-ion batteries. Mr. Hur is also the CEO of JH Chemical, a Company that produces precursor materials for L&F's cathode materials. Mr. Hur received his BA in Chemical Engineering from the Yonsei University of Korea and his MS from the University Southern of California (USC).

Mr. Joong Hwang has over 20 years of experience in process engineering in the chemical and polymer industry. He has achieved several successes on process design for scaling-up from lab-scale to commercial-scale via pilot plants. Mr. Hwang is an expert in converting batch process to continuous process, which has much advantage in mass production. He also works as a consultant on polymer formulations and composite-materials, as well as process engineer. Mr. Joong Hwang received his BA and MS in Chemical Engineering from the Yonsei University of Korea.

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.
NEO Battery Materials Ltd. is a Vancouver-based junior resource company focused on battery metals exploration in North America. The Company has staked new mining claims in Golden, BC, along a strike with a quartzite bed, targeting silica in the quartzites for a total of 467 hectares. The Company focuses on exploring and producing silicon, which, when added to anode materials in the production of lithium-ion batteries, provides improvements in capacity and efficiency over lithium-ion batteries using graphite in their anode materials. The Company intends to become an integrated silicon producer and anode materials supplier to the electric vehicle industry. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Spencer Huh
President and CEO
604-697-2408
sbhuh1450@gmail.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77983


© Newsfilecorp 2021
