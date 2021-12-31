EV Sector Back In Business: Strong Investor Interest Drives the EV and Battery Industry into the Future

Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2021) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering battery and EV stocks releases a special report featuring NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV: NBM) (OTCQB: NBMFF), a Vancouver-based company focused on silicon anode materials for EV lithium-ion batteries. Investor ideas reports on how, even amidst issues with battery demand and efficiency for the EV space, the industry is still attracting huge investor attention and progressing at a rapid pace.

In a recent Forbes article discussing the EV market they reported, "the ease with which next-generation electric vehicle companies Rivian, Lucid and Fisker raked in billions of dollars from investors in 2021-combined with Tesla blowing past a once-unthinkable market cap of $1 trillion-marked the shift to an automotive era that's racing to kick climate-warming carbon fuels. In the year ahead momentum shifts to auto giants General Motors, Volkswagen, Toyota and Hyundai, which are upping their electric game-and Ford with a battery-powered pickup aimed squarely at the heart of the U.S. market."

The article continued, "This will be a watershed model release as Ford capitalizes on its entrenched position with customers on the EV front," says Dan Ives, an equity analyst for Wedbush Securities. Along with the work-oriented Lightning, Rivian's sporty R1T electric truck targeting outdoor enthusiasts will further expand the EV space (it was named MotorTrend's "truck of the year in December). "Ford and Rivian coming out of the gates are the clear leaders in this EV pickup truck arms race which is a $1 trillion market over the next decade based on our estimates."

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV: NBM) (OTCQB: NBMFF) just shared a review of 2021 related to the advancement of the Company's patented and proprietary silicon anode active materials for electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries.

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. is a company that focuses on the anode material of the 4 core battery materials: 1) Anode, 2) Cathode, 3) Separator, and 4) Electrolyte. The Company is advancing a proprietary nanotechnology to produce Silicon Anode Materials through a low-cost, single-step manufacturing process.

With accelerating efforts to replace parts of graphite with silicon in the anode material, the silicon anode active materials market faces a significant growth potential of 70-80% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years, reaching a market size of approximately $5B CAD.

NEO Battery Materials offers a cost-competitive silicon anode material technology that 1) increases the battery run-time through improving the energy density with silicon, 2) ultra-flexibility characteristics that enable structural durability and robustness, and 3) ultra-fast charging capability through enhancing the wettability of silicon particles with its nanocoating layers.

Recently the company has established a 2-Track Silicon (Si) Anode Material Development Process: 1) Silicon Microparticles and 2) Silicon Nanoparticles. The Company has selected to innovate with silicon microparticles due to the significant cost savings for raw material input cost compared to silicon nanoparticles, which microparticles are on average 8 to 10 times cost-effective than nanoparticles.

NBM also successfully launched 3 Silicon Microparticle Anode Material Products, named NBMSiDE, with the trademark pending approval through the Korean Intellectual Property Office. Each NBMSiDE product retains unique nano coating materials and characteristics that enable the silicon microparticles to perform as an anode material. Over the year, NEO's patent portfolio expanded from 3 issued or pending in February 2021 to 5 issued or pending patents at the end of December 2021.

In the company's business developments they have increased the non-disclosure agreement ("NDA") count from 2 in March 2021 to approximately 20 NDAs which include globally established industry players in the battery cell manufacturing, materials manufacturing, and automotive industries as well as completed the establishment of the wholly-owned South Korean subsidiary, NEO Battery Materials Korea Co., Ltd., for flexibility of operations in South Korea and creating relationships with battery manufacturers and government entities.

NBM also signed a Letter of Intent with the University of Toronto and an Undisclosed Global OEM for a research consortium on the R&D and scale-up of electric vehicle (EV) battery material technologies and formed a licensing agreement and collaborative development agreement with the Yonsei University of South Korea for the development and advancement of NBMSiDE manufacturing and nanocoating material technologies for high-performance EV lithium-ion batteries.

Mr. Spencer Huh, President and CEO of NEO expressed, "2021 was a highly special and historical year to NEO. We hold great confidence and belief that we will be among the advanced and crucial components of the supply chain for the promising lithium-ion battery industry in the coming years. We expect that 2022 will be another decisive year to achieve important and noticeable milestones related to the commercialization and performance improvement of NBMSiDE. On behalf of management and the board of directors, we would like to thank all our team and our valued shareholders for a great 2021. We will move forward at full capacity to maximize our shareholders' value in 2022, and we wish you the best Happy New Year."

The need for better and bigger batteries is affecting the entire industry as companies like Rivian Automotive, Inc. recently announced delayed deliveries of its electric pickup truck and sports utility vehicle with big battery packs to 2023.

The auto giant has around 71,000 preorders of R1T pickup trucks and R1S SUVs in the United States and Canada, but the majority of them are for the small battery pack version of the vehicles, which provides 314 miles of range on one charge. On the other hand, the bigger battery pack, known as the Max pack, is expected to offer 400 miles on a single charge. However, this version accounts for only 20% of the total preorders.

In order to cater to the larger chunk of preorder holders, the company has decided to push back the priority timeline of building the Adventure Package with a large pack battery.

Explore Package preorders and vehicles with a Max pack battery configuration will follow suit in 2023. The company stated that the timings of its deliveries optimize its build sequence so that the best build combination offering the largest possible positive climate impact is prioritized.

To ensure that its customers remain updated about the vehicle delivery status at all times, the EV manufacturer has plans to introduce a feature on the accounts of Rivian customers that will display their current delivery timing estimate, by early 2022.

After having reported its first quarterly results as a listed firm earlier this month, the electric-vehicle maker has been hit by production challenges due to the ongoing supply-chain crisis, a global pandemic-induced tightened labor market and short-term issues around building electric battery modules. Despite the bottlenecks, it is to be noted that the company has already delivered 386 of the 652 vehicles that it built, including its pickup and SUV.

Shares of Rivian plunged 14.1% over the month compared to its industry's decline of 5%.

While some companies may be struggling against the tide of battery demand, Lucid Group, which is setting new standards with its advanced luxury EVs, recently reported the full exercise of the 15% "greenshoe" option under the convertible senior notes offering announced on December 8, 2021, raising an additional $262,500,000 for Lucid's business under this offering and bringing the total gross proceeds to $2,012,500,000. Comprised of green bonds, this offering means that Lucid will spend an amount equal to the proceeds on eligible green investments in its business, underscoring the company's commitment to addressing climate change and environmental challenges.

This also marked the beginning of trading for Lucid Group as part of the Nasdaq-100 Index®, one of the world's preeminent large-cap growth indexes.

"This funding will allow Lucid to carry out key milestones and growth plans further into the future, thereby mitigating risk in the business. It's also one of the largest green convertible offerings in market history, reflecting the strength and mission of our business, our track record of performance, and the enormous growth opportunity that lies in front of us," said Sherry House, CFO, Lucid Group. "We are also pleased to begin trading as part of the Nasdaq-100 Index, with Lucid added as a member of this impressive index of technology and innovation leaders."

Showing how heavy EV enthusiasm is still driving the industry even amongst it's issues, a Colorado battery technology company, Solid Power Inc. that Ford Motor Company) and BMW have invested in, raised $542.9 million by going public through a reverse merger.

Louisville-based Solid Power Inc. shares appeared on the Nasdaq exchange a day after the closure of its acquisition by Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed to get the battery startup publicly listed.

The company's solid-state battery technology promises to create batteries for electric vehicles that would be lighter, faster-charging and safer than existing lithium-ion batteries that use liquid electrolytes.

The SPAC deal brought Solid Power enough cash to begin commercial-scale production and integrate its solid-state batteries for use in electric vehicles in 2026.

"It's a little surreal," said Doug Campbell, Co-Founder and CEO of Solid Power, by phone from New York City just after watching the company's shares begin trading under its own Nasdaq ticker symbol 'SLDP'. "It's been quite a journey."

"We've got a fully funded business through 2026," he said. "This gets us to a revenue-sustaining model, and that's pretty cool."

Solid Power has developed a new kind of battery, one that doesn't use liquid electrolytes common in lithium-ion batteries. The solid-state batteries will be more powerful, lighter and far less prone to catch fire, making electric vehicles using them able to go farther on faster charges while being safer than current batteries, Solid Power says.

The biggest surprise of the SPAC merger taking the company public was how few - less than 1% - of the pre-merger shareholders cashed out instead of remaining invested in Solid Power, Campbell said. "In hindsight, we did remarkably well," he said.

The company spent its early years proving solid-state battery technology. It more recently developed the process to produce the batteries at a commercial scale

There is no debate over whether or not there are still issues regarding supply, efficiency and size for EV batteries, but as more investors continue to be attracted to the sector making raising capital a simple matter for these companies, it seems there are a myriad of solutions on the horizon.

