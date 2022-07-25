NEO Battery Materials : FS Q1 2023 (May 31, 2022)

For the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 and May 31, 2021
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.
The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Page | 2
NEO Battery Materials Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
May 31,
February 28,
Assets
2022
2022
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
535,019
$
1,247,750
Marketable securities (Note 4)
7,252
7,910
Prepaid expenses (Note 5)
155,571
161,865
Sales tax and other receivables (Note 6)
57,300
21,423
755,142
1,438,948
Non-Current Assets:
Deposits
-
12,597
Equipment (Note 8)
344,946
180,529
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7)
1,344
1,344
Prepaid expenses - long term (Note 5)
209,278
31,212
Right-of-use asset (Note 14)
-
9,962
Total Assets
$
1,310,710
$
1,674,592
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 13)
$
222,453
$
166,119
Lease liability - current portion (Note 14)
-
12,167
222,453
178,286
Total Liabilities
222,453
178,286
Shareholders' Equity:
Share capital (Note 15)
22,390,351
22,311,985
Reserves (Note 15)
7,771,420
7,792,453
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(213,523)
(213,523)
Deficit
(28,859,991)
(28,394,609)
Total Equity
1,088,257
1,496,306
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
1,310,710
$
1,674,592
Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)
Subsequent Events (Note 19)
Approved by the Board of Directors on July 25, 2022:
"Spencer Sung Bum Huh" , Director"Larry Okada", Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Page | 3
NEO Battery Materials Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For Three Months Ended
May 31, 2022
May 31, 2021
Expenses
Amortization (Note 7)
$
13,728
$
-
Amortization of ROU asset (Note 14)
9,962
14,943
Advertising and marketing
23,664
49,334
Consulting and management fees (Note 16)
89,646
122,900
Corporate listing and filing fees
15,132
72,049
Investor relations
13,672
23,228
Office and general
13,123
8,764
Payroll expenses
87,432
-
Professional fees (Note 16)
48,243
44,298
Rent (Note 14)
43,383
16,531
Research and development (Note 9)
81,317
3,276
Stock-based compensation
-
79,024
Sublease income (14)
(5,925)
(17,433)
Travel
9,931
2,530
Loss from operations
443,308
419,444
Other expenses (income)
Interest expense - lease liability (Note 14)
1,857
4,108
Interest expense - short-term loans
-
68,790
Loss on foreign exchange
19,559
1,328
Unrealized loss on marketable securities (Note 4)
658
762
Total other expense
22,074
74,988
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
465,382
$
494,432
Loss per share:
Basic
$
0.00
$
0.00
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
97,571,934
75,264,687
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Page | 4
NEO Battery Materials Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For Three Months Ended
May 31, 2022
May 31, 2021
Operating Activities:
Net loss for the year
$
(465,382)
$
(494,432)
Adjustment for items which do not involve cash:
Amortization
13,728
-
Amortization of ROU asset
9,962
14,943
Stock-based compensation
-
79,024
Unrealized loss on marketable securities
658
761
Changes in non-cash working capital components:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
158,233
32,683
Deposit account
12,597
-
Short-term loan interest
-
68,809
Prepaid expenses
(93,512)
(108,242)
Sales tax and other receivables
(35,877)
(3,762)
(399,593)
(410,216)
Investing Activities:
Prepaid expenses - commercial plant design fees
(180,159)
-
Equipment
(178,145)
-
(358,304)
-
Financing Activities:
Private placement
-
2,057,000
Repayment - share subscription
-
(25,000)
Repayment - short-term loan principal and interest
-
(1,359,169)
Exercise of warrants
53,333
-
Exercise of options
4,000
-
Principal portion of lease liability
(12,167)
(16,320)
45,166
656,511
Net changes in cash and cash equivalents
(712,731)
246,295
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period
1,247,750
625,876
Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period
$
535,019
$
872,171
Non-cash Activities:
Prepaid expenses in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
101,900
$
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Page | 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
NEO Battery Materials Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 17:45:05 UTC.