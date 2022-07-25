Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Neo Battery Materials Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAD   CA69776P2008

NEO BATTERY MATERIALS LTD.

(PAD)
End-of-day quote Bourse de Toronto  -  2022-07-21
0.1650 CAD   -8.33%
01:46pNEO BATTERY MATERIALS : MD&A Q1 2023 (May 31, 2022)
PU
01:46pNEO BATTERY MATERIALS : FS Q1 2023 (May 31, 2022)
PU
07/01NEO Battery Materials Announces Series A $3 Million CAD Strategic Investment from Automobile and PCB Inc. into South Korean Subsidiary, NBM Korea Co., for First Phase of Commercial Plant Project
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NEO Battery Materials : FS Q1 2023 (May 31, 2022)

07/25/2022 | 01:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 and May 31, 2021

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.

The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Page | 2

NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

May 31,

February 28,

Assets

2022

2022

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

535,019

$

1,247,750

Marketable securities (Note 4)

7,252

7,910

Prepaid expenses (Note 5)

155,571

161,865

Sales tax and other receivables (Note 6)

57,300

21,423

755,142

1,438,948

Non-Current Assets:

Deposits

-

12,597

Equipment (Note 8)

344,946

180,529

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7)

1,344

1,344

Prepaid expenses - long term (Note 5)

209,278

31,212

Right-of-use asset (Note 14)

-

9,962

Total Assets

$

1,310,710

$

1,674,592

Liabilities and Equity

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 13)

$

222,453

$

166,119

Lease liability - current portion (Note 14)

-

12,167

222,453

178,286

Total Liabilities

222,453

178,286

Shareholders' Equity:

Share capital (Note 15)

22,390,351

22,311,985

Reserves (Note 15)

7,771,420

7,792,453

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(213,523)

(213,523)

Deficit

(28,859,991)

(28,394,609)

Total Equity

1,088,257

1,496,306

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

1,310,710

$

1,674,592

Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)

Subsequent Events (Note 19)

Approved by the Board of Directors on July 25, 2022:

"Spencer Sung Bum Huh" , Director"Larry Okada", Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page | 3

NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For Three Months Ended

May 31, 2022

May 31, 2021

Expenses

Amortization (Note 7)

$

13,728

$

-

Amortization of ROU asset (Note 14)

9,962

14,943

Advertising and marketing

23,664

49,334

Consulting and management fees (Note 16)

89,646

122,900

Corporate listing and filing fees

15,132

72,049

Investor relations

13,672

23,228

Office and general

13,123

8,764

Payroll expenses

87,432

-

Professional fees (Note 16)

48,243

44,298

Rent (Note 14)

43,383

16,531

Research and development (Note 9)

81,317

3,276

Stock-based compensation

-

79,024

Sublease income (14)

(5,925)

(17,433)

Travel

9,931

2,530

Loss from operations

443,308

419,444

Other expenses (income)

Interest expense - lease liability (Note 14)

1,857

4,108

Interest expense - short-term loans

-

68,790

Loss on foreign exchange

19,559

1,328

Unrealized loss on marketable securities (Note 4)

658

762

Total other expense

22,074

74,988

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

465,382

$

494,432

Loss per share:

Basic

$

0.00

$

0.00

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

97,571,934

75,264,687

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page | 4

NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For Three Months Ended

May 31, 2022

May 31, 2021

Operating Activities:

Net loss for the year

$

(465,382)

$

(494,432)

Adjustment for items which do not involve cash:

Amortization

13,728

-

Amortization of ROU asset

9,962

14,943

Stock-based compensation

-

79,024

Unrealized loss on marketable securities

658

761

Changes in non-cash working capital components:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

158,233

32,683

Deposit account

12,597

-

Short-term loan interest

-

68,809

Prepaid expenses

(93,512)

(108,242)

Sales tax and other receivables

(35,877)

(3,762)

(399,593)

(410,216)

Investing Activities:

Prepaid expenses - commercial plant design fees

(180,159)

-

Equipment

(178,145)

-

(358,304)

-

Financing Activities:

Private placement

-

2,057,000

Repayment - share subscription

-

(25,000)

Repayment - short-term loan principal and interest

-

(1,359,169)

Exercise of warrants

53,333

-

Exercise of options

4,000

-

Principal portion of lease liability

(12,167)

(16,320)

45,166

656,511

Net changes in cash and cash equivalents

(712,731)

246,295

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period

1,247,750

625,876

Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period

$

535,019

$

872,171

Non-cash Activities:

Prepaid expenses in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

101,900

$

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 17:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEO BATTERY MATERIALS LTD.
01:46pNEO BATTERY MATERIALS : MD&A Q1 2023 (May 31, 2022)
PU
01:46pNEO BATTERY MATERIALS : FS Q1 2023 (May 31, 2022)
PU
07/01NEO Battery Materials Announces Series A $3 Million CAD Strategic Investment from Autom..
AQ
06/29Automobile & Pcb Buys Shares Worth 3 Billion Won In Neo Battery Materials' South Korea ..
RE
06/28NEO BATTERY MATERIALS : Management Discussion and Analysis - Year Ended February 28, 2022
PU
06/28NEO BATTERY MATERIALS : Financial Statement for Year Ended February 28, 2022
PU
06/28NEO Battery Materials Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 28..
CI
06/28NEO Battery Materials Ltd. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
06/15NEO Battery Materials Ltd. Signs a Collaboration Agreement with Applied Carbon Nano Tec..
CI
06/08NEO Battery Materials Signs Strategic MOU with South Korean Company
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -2,08 M -1,62 M -1,62 M
Net cash 2022 1,24 M 0,97 M 0,97 M
P/E ratio 2022 -13,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16,2 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart NEO BATTERY MATERIALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Neo Battery Materials Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sungbum Spencer Huh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nancy Zhao Chief Financial Officer
Jong-Hyuk Park Director & Chief Scientific Advisor
Sung-Rok Hwang Chief Operating Officer, Director & Senior VP
John M. Kowalchuk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEO BATTERY MATERIALS LTD.-57.69%13
BHP GROUP LIMITED-11.45%129 308
RIO TINTO PLC-2.21%96 459
GLENCORE PLC12.74%65 990
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-11.62%38 918
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)42.93%36 750