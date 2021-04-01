Log in
Bourse de Toronto  >  Neo Battery Materials Ltd.    PAD   CA69776P2008

NEO BATTERY MATERIALS LTD.

(PAD)
NEO Battery Materials Ltd. Appoints Dr. Sang Young Lee to Scientific Advisory Board

04/01/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2021) - NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV: NBM) ("NEO" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it welcomes Dr. Sang Young Lee to the Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Sang Young Lee is a renowned researcher in the field of secondary cell or rechargeable batteries. Starting his career at LG Chem, Dr. Lee has served as a Principal Research Scientist for over 10 years. For the last decade, he has continued to develop next-generation batteries - flexible batteries, thin film batteries, and solid-state batteries - that can used in numerous commercial outputs such as electric vehicles (EV), wearables, and smart devices.

In recognition of his research achievements, Dr. Lee was selected as the recipient of the "Top 100 National R&D Achievements in Energy", presented by the National Research Foundation of Korea in 2017 and 2019, and was awarded the "Top 10 Nanotechnology of 2020" from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

During his tenure at LG Chem, Dr. Lee co-developed the world's first safety-reinforced separator (SRS) along with Dr. Park, Director and Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board. LG Chem stated the SRS was a crucial component in EV lithium-ion batteries for global carmakers such as Tesla, Volkswagen Group, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz.

Dr. Lee is currently a co-founder of a thin film battery company and a Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at Yonsei University. He has received his Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering at KAIST in 1997. He is also serving as the Chairman of the Korean Electrochemical Association's Rechargeable Battery division and significantly contributes to the commercialization of academic results through close industrial-academic cooperation with several battery-related companies, including LG Chem.

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. is a Vancouver-based junior resource company focused on battery metals exploration in North America. The Company has staked new mining claims in Golden, BC, along a strike with a quartzite bed, targeting silica in the quartzites for a total of 467 hectares. The Company focuses on exploring and producing silicon, which, when added to anode materials in the production of lithium-ion batteries, provides improvements in capacity and efficiency over lithium-ion batteries using graphite in their anode materials. The Company intends to become an integrated silicon producer and anode materials supplier to the electric vehicle industry. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Spencer Huh
President and CEO
604-697-2408
shuh@neobatterymaterials.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79251


© Newsfilecorp 2021
