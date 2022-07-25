NEO Battery Materials : MD&A Q1 2023 (May 31, 2022)

NEO BATTERY MATERIALS LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 As at July 25, 2022 Page | 1

NEO BATTERY MATERIALS LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 INTRODUCTION The following annual management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) of the Company has been prepared as of July 25, 2022. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements of NEO Battery Materials Ltd. ("NEO" or the "Company") and the notes thereto for the three months ended May 31, 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). In addition, these consolidated financial statements have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting except for cash flow information. Management is responsible for the preparation and integrity of the financial statements, including the maintenance of appropriate information systems, procedures and internal controls. Management is also responsible for ensuring that information disclosed externally, including the financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), is complete and reliable. Addition information on NEO Battery Materials is available by accessing the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand on the Company's website: www.neobatterymaterials.com. Readers of this MD&A are cautioned that information and statements derived from the Company's financial statements do not necessarily reflect the future financial performance of the Company. Statements in this MD&A that are not historical based facts are forward looking statements which are made subject to cautionary language on page 10 and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results could vary considerably from these statements. Readers are again cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements. CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS Highlights of the Company's activities during the three months ended May 31, 2022, and up to the date of this report: In March 2022, 20,000 stock options were exercised at a price of $0.20 for total proceeds of $4,000.

In March and April 2022, 333,332 warrants were exercised at a price of $0.16 for total proceeds of $53,333.

In April 2022, 40,000 stock options were cancelled due to the death of the optionee.

In April 2022, the Company submitted a change of business application to TSX Venture Exchange to address its focus on becoming a battery materials developer.

On June 30, 2022, NBM Battery Materials Korea Co, the subsidiary of the Company, received $3,000,000 of strategic investment from Automobile & PCB Inc to exchange 40% ownership of NBM Korea Co for the first phase of commercial plant project. OUTLOOK On April 13, 2022, the Company commenced a "Change of Business" (the "COB") application with TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). In the past, the Company was a Vancouver-based junior resources company in North America. The Company deems that a classification to a Tier 2 Technology issuer on the Exchange instead of junior Mineral Exploration and Mining issuer, will reflect the Company's long-term goal and serve its shareholders the best interests. As a result, the transition is still in process and subject to Exchange acceptance as of the date of the report. The Company is currently focusing on developing three types of silicon anode active materials with a functional nanocoating layers that functionalize the long-term cycle life of silicon anode in Li-ion batteries. COLLABORATIVE DEVELOPMENT - YONSEI UNIVERSITY Page | 2

NEO BATTERY MATERIALS LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 The Company entered into a Collaborative Development Agreement (the "CDA") with Yonsei University ("Yonsei") for a 3-year term, starting May 2021, to conduct its research and development in its laboratory located in Yonsei, South Korea. Under the terms of the CDA, the Company and Yonsei will jointly develop nanocoating technology to enhance performance and durability of silicon anodes materials in lithium-ion batteries (LiBs). The Company also aims to improve flexibility and specific capacity of the respective anode active material, increasing energy density and life span of LiBs in electric vehicle, consumer electronics, and energy storage applications. Utilizing lean and efficient process steps, the Company's unique single-stop process will enable cost effective and scalable production. The Company is required to spend a total amount of KRW300 million during the 3-year term (or KRW 100 million per year). Any potential IP rights developed from the collaboration will be wholly owned by the Company. On August 13, 2021, the Company entered into an Addendum to the CDA to include an additional budget of KRW47 million. LICENSING AGREEMENTS - YONSEI UNIVERSITY On February 8, 2021, the Company entered into an Exclusive License Agreement with Yonsei (the "First Agreement") to obtain exclusive rights to use the three patents owned by Yonsei. The patents include "negative electrode active material for lithium secondary battery, method of preparing the same, and lithium secondary battery comprising the same", three-phase Titanium dioxide nanoparticles and method of manufacturing the same", and "silicon/polymer composite nanoparticles, anode for lithium secondary battery comprising the same, and method for manufacturing the silicon/polymer composite nanoparticles." Under the term of the First Agreement, the Company has to pay an initial license fee of $35,030 (paid), and the remaining license fee of $267,887 will be due upon the first sale of the product produced on use of the patents. On July 22, 2021, the Company entered into a second Exclusive License Agreement with Yonsei (the "Second Agreement") to obtain exclusive rights to use a separate patent owned by Yonsei. The patent is called "silicon composite for lithium secondary battery and manufacturing method thereof." Under the terms of the Second Agreement, the Company has to pay an initial license fee of $10,000 (paid), and the remaining license fee of $40,000 will be due upon the first sale of the product produced based on the use of the patent. NBMSiDE PRODUCTS On December 6, 2021, the Company launched its product named NBMSiDE, which is manufactured based on the use of the Company's proprietary nanocoating technology. The technology is a single-step,one-pot nanocoating process that will enable the Company to economically manufacture silicon anode active materials that will be used in production of electric vehicles. SITE FOR COMMERCIAL PLANT - OSEONG FOREIGN INVESTMENTS ZONE On January 26, 2022, through its Korean subsidiary, the Company received an approval from Gyeonggi-do, the largest Economic Province in South Korea, to build its commercial plant on a 10-year lease term. The site is located in Oseong Foreign Investment Zone in Gyeonggi-do and approximately 106,700 square feet (or 2.5 acres). The Company is currently looking for a reliable partner to jointly build its commercial plant on the site to produce silicon anode of 240 metric tons per year. EXPLORATION PROPERTIES INTEREST In January 2021, the Company staked a few mining claims in Golden BC comprising a total of 467 hectares, along a strike with a quartzite bed, targeting silica in the quartzites. To conduct exploration work related to these claims, the Company entered a consulting service agreement with a private entity controlled by a director of the Company. The exploration work involved geological mapping and sampling to analyze purity of silica. In July 2021, the first phase of geological mapping has located a quartzite boulder field within a sedimentary package of calcareous sandstones and mudstone. The field is interpreted to be derived from a quartzite unit covered by topsoil and vegetation. The boulder field is a cleared area for pasture (500mx500m). The underlying quartzite unit is interpreted to continue under the covered areas along strike. The quartzites are quite pure with absolute silica values ranging from 97% to 99% SiO2. NEO intends Page | 3

NEO BATTERY MATERIALS LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 to seek synergies and cost reductions made within the value chain of mine to silicon anode materials and manufacturing. The area will require further exploration starting with excavator trenching to locate the quartzite outcrop. Following is a table of the results of the quartzites. Silica Assays Sample # Description % Si02 40707 grey and black MS with narrow 5 cm Qtz bands - cherty in places - bedding 98.7 290/50N 40708 Fence line of quartzite boulders (1 meter in size) 98.6 40709 quartzite boulders in creek and built up as road protection 99.03 40710 Quartzite float 96.91 40711 Quartzite float 99.15 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS For the three-month ended May 31, 2022 The net loss for the three-month period ended May 31, 2022 was $465,382 as compared to the net loss of $494,432 for the three-month period ended May 31, 2021. Operating expenses for the three-month period ended May 31, 2022 totaled $443,308 compared to $419,444 for the three-month period ended May 31, 2021. Significant items that contributed to the net loss and comprehensive loss for the first quarter ended May 31, 2022 and May 31, 2021 were as follows: Advertising and marketing of $23,664 (May 31, 2021 - $49,334) decreased by $25,670. In comparable fiscal quarter in 2021, the Company involved more marketing activities (social media, webinar, and articles) to increase its market awareness in the industry.

Consulting & management fees of $89,646 (May 31, 2021 - $122,900) decreased by $33,254 as some consultants in South Korea became employees.

Corporate listing and filing fees of $15,132 (May 31, 2021 - $72,049) decreased by $56,917. In comparable fiscal quarter in 2021, the Company pursued an OTCQB listing, private placement, the AGM, and the name change from Pan Andean Minerals Ltd to NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

Investor relation of $13,672 (May 31, 2021 - $23,228) decreased by $9,556.

Professional fees of $48,243 (May 31, 2021 - $44,298) increased by $3,945.

Rent of $43,383 (May 31, 2021 - $16,531) increased by $26,852 as the Company paid rent for some office spaces and land in South Korea.

Interest of the short-term loans of $Nil (May 31, 2021 - $68,790) decreased by $68,790 as the Company fully paid the outstanding balances of principal and interest in comparable fiscal quarter in 2021.

Research and development of $81,317 (May 31, 2021 - $3,276) increased by $78,041 as the Company is committed more funding in conducting R&D activities with Yonsei University in South Korea. Page | 4