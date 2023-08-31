Buyback pricing condition change

PleasebeinformedthatNEOFinanceisintroducingnewBuybackpricingforA, BandCratings.Thisappliestoloansinvestedmanuallyorviaautomaticinvestmentads.


Since NEOFinanceinception,ourtoppriorityhasbeentoensurethetransparencyandstabilityoftheplatform.Stabilityisthekeynotonlyforthebusinesssustainabilitybutalsoforthesecurityofinvestments.NotethatBuybackpricingcoefficientswerelastrevisedin2016,withtheexceptionoftheA+rating,wherethecoefficientwaschangedfrom0,7 to 1in2021.

Today,inresponsetothechangingmicroeconomicenvironmentandinordertomaintaintherightbalancebetweenourlong-termobjectivesandmarkettrends,weare introducing changes toBuybackpricingconditions.Thesechangeswillalsomakeasignificantcontributiontothelong-termsustainabilityoftheplatform.

Thenewpricingconditionsarelistedinthetablebelow:

Offerexpirydate

NewcoefficientforA+ (for investments concluded before12.04.2021 )A, B, Cratings(allinvestors)

New coefficient for A+ (for investments concluded before12.04.2021 )A, B, C ratings(VIPinvestors)

1-3

0,50

0,55

4

0,45

0,50

5

0,40

0,45

6

0,35

0,40

7

0,30

0,35

8-30

0,25

0,30

Youcanfindtheprevioussalescoefficientsonour "Pricing"page.WewouldliketoemphasizethatforloansarrangedafterApril12, 2021, A+coefficientsremainunchanged,i.e.a 100% buyback guaranteeapplies.Thereis no possibility to sell C- rated investments to the NEO Finance.

IMPORTANT:

  • IfyouenteredintoaninvestmentagreementwithNEOFinanceafter1March2023,thenewcoefficientsforfundedloanswillapplyfrom14September2023.

  • IfyouenteredintoaninvestmentagreementwithNEOFinancebefore1March2023,thenewcoefficientsforfundedloanswillapplyfrom1March2024.

WeexpectBuybacktocontinuetocreategreatvalueforourinvestorsontheplatformandtocontributetoreducinginvestmentrisk.Ifyouhaveanyquestions,pleasecontactourcustomerserviceteamat [email protected],phone:+37068700300.

