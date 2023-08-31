NEO Finance AB is a Lithuania-based provider of consumer lending services. The Company operates an online platform that enables investors to earn by investing in Lithuanian consumer loans. The Company has an electronic money institution license, as well as a peer-to-peer (P2P) consumer lending license from the Lithuanian Central Bank. Additionally, the Company also provides provision fund and takes the customer's risk. Its portfolio includes consumer loans, car loans, refinancing loan and other purpose loans, among others.

Sector Consumer Lending